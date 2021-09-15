U.S. markets closed

Helping you Simplify your Busy Drive Thru: More Personal, More Accurate, More Automation

·2 min read

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The 5thru Customer Profile Builder offers Drive Thru and Curbside Delivery locations, a new way to dramatically improve their customer satisfaction. Providing solutions for staffing challenges, impersonal transactions, incorrect orders and long lines, 5thru is here to help simplify your busy drive thru.

How does it work?- Video

Complete offering
The 5thru Customer Profile Builder has four components to make your drive thru work better. First, Building Customer Profiles using the customer's vehicle and transaction order history. Second, Meal Matching by getting the right order with the right customer. Third, the patented 5thru AI Engine suggests personalized upsells based on each individual customer to maximize ticket size. Finally, 5thru Card on File dramatically reduces wait times and improves customer satisfaction.

Building Customer Profiles
The 5thru platform identifies new and returning customers at all locations in real time. By creating a unique customer profile, merchants can share information across their entire multi location portfolio. Our encrypted profile thumbprints keep you out of scope for privacy laws. Each customer profile is safe, secure, unidentifiable and regional compliant.

AI Based up-sell Recommender creating Personalized Drive-thru experience
By knowing your customer's order habits and preferences, 5thru personalizes the customer experience. Providing customer focused menu items and upsell suggestions, dramatically increases your average size ticket.

Meal Matching: getting the right order with the right customer
The 5thru system also quickly and easily identifies customers who ordered ahead, and provides the exact location of each customer in the Drive-thru lane. The system never sleeps, working 24/7, in the harshest environments.

Card on File
Enabling your customers to secure their payment option on file, reduces average wait times by 22 seconds, resulting in more traffic, more revenue and increased customer loyalty.

James Clifford, CEO of 5thru comments, "Over the past 18 months, our customers have seen a dramatic shift in the way they are engaging clients. It is more important than ever to provide fast, accurate and most importantly, personalized experiences. Knowing who your customers are, as they arrive, allows you to exceed their expectations, while increasing traffic, loyalty and revenue."

About

5thru Customer Profile builder provides the missing link for in-vehicle drive thru engagement. Using innovative AI, our Customer Profile Builder technology, tied to order history provides a drive-thru solution that adapts to both the consumer and businesses' changing perceptions of convenience. www.5thru.com

Related Images
Logo

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helping-you-simplify-your-busy-drive-thru-more-personal-more-accurate-more-automation-301378140.html

SOURCE 5thru

