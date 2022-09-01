U.S. markets open in 6 hours

Helping to Solve Climate Change Issue with Japanese Technology: Government Publication

·2 min read

- New Articles for August Issue of "KIZUNA," Official E-magazine of Japanese Government -

TOKYO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of Japan publishes new articles every month in an official e-magazine, "KIZUNA." This month's articles feature climate change action, introducing advanced technologies and forest-conservation efforts toward achieving decarbonization. New articles published in late August are outlined below.

Logo:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202208305659/_prw_PI1fl_2g4Y7P8I.jpg

Photo:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107127/202208305659/_prw_PI2fl_Qq0060uM.jpg

- Hydrogen Power Generation for a Zero-Carbon World With hydrogen one of the keys to achieving decarbonization, Japan's technology is leading the future of hydrogen power generation.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/08/hydrogen_power_generation.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=08_2_2022

- Carbon-Negative Concrete: A Game Changer for a Sustainable Future An innovative type of carbon dioxide-absorbing concrete is Japan's carbon-recycling technology that could accelerate decarbonization.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/08/carbon-negative_concrete.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=08_2_2022

- Burning Garbage, but Reducing Greenhouse Gases Japan's technology that changes garbage into clean energy is now helping to drive decarbonization transition in Asia.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/08/burning_garbage.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=08_2_2022

- Harmony Between Forests and Communities Echoes in Tanzania Yamaha Corporation's challenge is to protect "musical sounds" by making a virtuous cycle of industrial progress and conservation of nature.
https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2022/08/forests_and_communities.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=08_2_2022

About "KIZUNA"

Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world has the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=08_2_2022

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/helping-to-solve-climate-change-issue-with-japanese-technology-government-publication-301616008.html

SOURCE Cabinet Public Affairs Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of Japan

