U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,474.25
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,898.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,440.00
    +3.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,244.50
    +3.40 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.98
    +0.53 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.43 (-1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    -1.62 (-7.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3868
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1000
    +0.1050 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,926.42
    +1,242.04 (+2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.95
    +27.07 (+2.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,048.89
    -19.54 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Helsinki's Maki.vc poised to close fund at €100M, key focus will be sustainability, deeptech

Mike Butcher

Helsinki-based VC Maki.vc is poised to reach the final close of its second fund at €100 million, with the aim to invest in seed-stage startups across Europe.

The first investments from the new fund include UK-based Baseimmune (antigen discovery and vaccine design), Volare (Foodtech), and PixieRay (adaptive eyeglasses).

Maki.vc’s initial ticket sizes range from €250,000 to €3 million. The VC’s first €80M fund invested in sustainable textile fiber producer Spinnova, quantum computing team IQM, and Oatly’s partner for carbon labeling, CarbonCloud.

In a statement, Maki.vc’s Founding Partner Ilkka Kivimäki said: “Within the deep tech and brand-driven focus, we have no industry or geographical restrictions, but instead we look for relentless founders. Common to the most advanced technologies and most captivating brands is their ability to approach the world’s greatest challenges in unconventional ways.”

In an interview with TechCrunch Kivimäki added: “We have 77 investments already in the new fund. So up and running and hitting the ground running.”

Is there a change in strategy?

“Actually, very little,” he said. “We were already talking about the sustainability aspect. I think that that is going to many more new materials, new processes, including all of the food tech stuff. And we are definitely not shying away from hardware and complex things. We were initial investors in IQM which is the quantum computer. We were the only venture investor in a company called Spinnova which is making yarn from wood fibers.”

The new fund is backed by 70+ LPs comprising of exited entrepreneurs and corporate executives, including Wise co-founder Taavet Hinrikus and Teleport co-founder Sten Tamkivi, Supercell co-founder & CEO Ilkka Paananen, Wolt co-founders Oskari Petas and Mika Matikainen, Small Giant Games chair of the board Timo
Soininen, chair of the board at Ensto Marjo Miettinen and Seriously CEO & co-founder Petri Järvilehto.

Recommended Stories

  • PassFort, a RegTech SaaS for KYC and AML, nets $16.2M

    London-based PassFort, a SaaS provider that helps business meet compliance requirements such as KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) reporting, has closed a $16.2 million Series A led by US growth equity fund, Level Equity. PassFort tells TechCrunch it now has 54 customers in total, saying the majority are in the digital payments space. It also touts some "major" customer wins preceding this raise -- name-checking the likes of Curve and WorldRemit.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • Oracle stock slips after Q1 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Oracle's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Here are two large tech stocks to avoid, according to Goldman Sachs

    There's still some opportunity among large-cap internet stocks, but investors should steer clear of two names, according to Goldman Sachs.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • Hey, remember China?: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge

    The calls for a stock market correction are beginning to blow through the streets of Wall and Broad.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Shares Surged Higher Today

    SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) is trading higher on abnormally high volume during Monday's session as traders on social media circulate the stock, highlighting its high short interest. The average session volume is about 6.5 million. The daily trading volume for Monday's session was over 42 million. SmileDirectClub was one of the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. The percentage of the float sold short is about 33%, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SmileDirectClu

  • Why GameStop and Other Meme Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened It's hard to know what drives the moves in so-called meme stocks. But after some actual good news for the business helped shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings today, it may just be the others are moving in sympathy.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Tumbled on Monday

    The endpoint security specialist was hit with an analyst downgrade. But the devil is in the details.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) ROE Should Not Surprise You

    After a parabolic jump in July, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock had an uneventful rest of the summer, as the stock retraced toward the key psychologic level of U$100. With the stock making a clean lower high, in addition to the broad market pullback, it would not be surprising to see it overshoot toward the key level at US$95. This sets an opportunity for those waiting for the next opportunity to get in or increase their long positions.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now, As Palantir Targets New Entry?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Why Uranium Royalty, Uranium Energy, and Ur-Energy Stocks Are SkyrocketingToday

    Uranium stocks have caught Reddit users' attention, and industry experts believe the bull run has only started.

  • ‘China is going back to a policy of total control’: Wolfpack Research Founde

    Dan David, Founder & CIO at Wolfpack Research,&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook on Chinese stocks amid China’s continued crackdowns.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Is Affirm Plunging on Monday?

    The stock market was having a so-so day on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly higher and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes lower by less than 1% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT. In fact, the only major news item specific to Affirm is an analyst increasing its price target. A couple of weeks ago, Affirm jumped more than 40% in a day when it announced a partnership with Amazon, and the stock soared again last week after better-than-expected earnings from the fintech company.

  • General Electric Investors: Prepare for a Bumpy Quarter

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) latest investor update left Wall Street concerned that the industrial giant's third-quarter report might not be as positive as many had expected. For reference, management's game plan is for GE Aviation to return to its former glory in line with a recovery in commercial aviation. Meanwhile, GE Healthcare should remain a solid earnings and cash flow generator, and management plans to buff up the margins of GE Power and GE Renewable Energy through improved execution.

  • Here's Why iRhythm Technologies Stock Is Making Big Gains Today

    A new CEO with an impressive record is giving investors hope for a rapid turnaround for the heart monitor maker.

  • Morgan Stanley sees a potential 10% market correction happening soon -- here's why

    Morgan Stanley strategists see a 10% or more market correction in the near future. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the details.