Helsinn and Immedica enter exclusive partnership for commercialisation of cancer supportive care products in core European markets

Helsinn Healthcare S.A.
·4 min read
Helsinn Healthcare S.A.
Helsinn Healthcare S.A.

Helsinn and Immedica enter exclusive partnership for commercialisation of cancer supportive care products
in core European markets

LUGANO, Switzerland and STOCKHOLM, Sweden January 24, 2023 – Helsinn Group (“Helsinn”), a fully integrated global biopharma company with a track record of over forty years of commercial execution and a strong focus in oncology and rare diseases, and Immedica Pharma AB, a pharmaceutical company focused on commercialisation of rare and specialty care products, today announce that the companies have entered an exclusive long-term license and distribution agreement for the commercialisation of two cancer supportive care products indicated for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) in core European markets: AKYNZEO® (Netupitant-Palonosetron fixed combination) and ALOXI® (Palonosetron). Under the licence and distribution agreement Immedica will commercialise AKYNZEO® in Portugal, Spain, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein, ALOXI® in Switzerland, Belgium, Liechtenstein.

Anders Edvell, CEO of Immedica commented: “We are very pleased to have signed this agreement with Helsinn. Side-effects of cancer treatments have a significant impact on the quality of life of these severely ill patients. AKYNZEO® and ALOXI® are also an important addition to Immedica’s Oncology & Haematology portfolio.”

Dr. Melanie Rolli, Helsinn Group CEO, commented: “This partnership will provide important treatment options for CINV across Europe. We look forward to working closely with Immedica in the months and years ahead to ensure more and more patients can access these important supportive care products.”

About AKYNZEO®

AKYNZEO® is the first and only 5-HT3 and NK1 receptor antagonist fixed combination approved in Europe in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with cisplatin-based highly emetogenic chemotherapy and moderately emetogenic chemotherapy.

AKYNZEO® is currently registered and available in more than 60 Countries

About ALOXI®

ALOXI® is approved in Europe in adults for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy and the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. ALOXI® is also indicated in paediatric patients 1 month of age and older for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy and prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy.

ALOXI® is currently registered and available in more than 40 Countries.

About Immedica Pharma
Immedica is a fast-growing private niche pharma group, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden
with commercial coverage across Europe and the Middle East.

Immedica provides significant know-how and experience from commercialization of niche/specialty care products across Europe and the Middle East, and the company’s management team has an outstanding track record of operating niche pharma products internationally. Immedica has capabilities to provide optimal access of specialty care medicines to patients with significant medical needs, including key areas such as regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, medical affairs, pricing & reimbursement, quality, and product distribution.

Immedica’s main owner is Impilo AB, a private Nordic investment company established in 2017, with more than SEK 10 billion in committed capital from leading Nordic and international investors.

For more information visit www.immedica.com.

About Helsinn

Helsinn is a fully integrated global biopharma company headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland. It is focused on improving the lives of cancer patients all over the world with a leading position in cancer supportive care and a focus on cancer therapeutics and rare diseases.

Helsinn is a third-generation family-owned company, that since 1976 has been focused on improving the lives of patients, guided by core values of respect, integrity and quality. Helsinn’s unique business model enables it to in-license or acquire assets at a late stage of development. It has a commercial presence in 190 countries either directly, with operating subsidiaries in the U.S. and China, or via its network of long-standing trusted partners. Helsinn also has a fully integrated supply chain and product development through its subsidiary in Ireland, Helsinn Birex Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Helsinn plays an active and central role in promoting social transformation in favor of people and the environment. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, which is reinforced in the company’s strategic plan by a commitment to sustainable growth.
To learn more about Helsinn please visit: www.helsinn.com

For more information:
Immedica
Linda Holmström
Head of Communication
e-mail: linda.holmstrom@immedica.com
Phone: + 46 708 73 40 95

Helsinn Group Media Contact:
Paola Bonvicini
Group Head of Communication
Lugano, Switzerland
Tel: +41 (0) 91 985 21 21
Email: Info-hhc@helsinn.com

For more information, please visit www.helsinn.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn


