Heluva Good! news for dip lovers: HP Hood expanding Arkport manufacturing facility

HP Hood is expanding its Arkport manufacturing facility to meet an increasing appetite for its Heluva Good! dips.

The company will soon break ground on a 2,400-square-foot addition to the plant at 25 Hurlbut St. The new space will accommodate the installation of a state of the art dip blending system as well as new processing equipment.

“We are adding on to our facility to install some manufacturing and packaging capabilities to support our continued growth of the Heluva Good dip, which is the No. 1 snacking dip in its category,” said Arkport Plant Manager Rusty Rutter.

HP Hood hopes to break ground on the addition in January, with the new system coming online by mid-2024. The project is expected to create at least three to five new jobs with additional growth possible at the Arkport facility, which already employs 137.

HP Hood's facility in the Village of Arkport produces Heluva Good! dips and other products in Steuben County.

“This growth will also support our local farming community. We will be bringing in more milk because of this project,” said Rutter. “In the long run we’d like HP Hood here in Arkport to be the employer of choice in our area.”

Rutter said HP Hood is currently looking to expand its product distribution as consumer demand grows for the Heluva Good! brand. The project in Arkport will also address food safety, loss reduction, and take into consideration employee safety with ergonomic improvements, Rutter said.

The project is being supported by a $400,000 award from Empire State Development.

Heluva Good! dips on the shelf at a local supermarket. The dips and other products are produced in Arkport in Steuben County.

Heluva Good! dips come in a wide variety of flavors, including Buffalo wing, French onion, bacon horseradish, buttermilk, jalapeño cheddar, white cheddar bacon and more.

HP Hood’s Arkport facility also packages cottage cheese, buttermilk, traditional yogurt and sour cream.

“Putting in the state of the art blending system increases our capability to manufacture and package the Heluva Good dip to meet the continued growth and rise in consumer demand,” said Rutter.

