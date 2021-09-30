U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.75
    +12.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,352.00
    +87.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,796.25
    +56.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.90
    +14.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.08
    -0.75 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.10
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1578
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    -1.15 (-4.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3448
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9870
    +0.0280 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,016.44
    +611.41 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,064.27
    +16.63 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.02
    +11.86 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 330,000 individuals likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Hemanext Successfully Closes Series A Equity Funding Round, Bringing Total Raised To More Than $100 Million

·6 min read

Leading Blood Storage Innovator Expanded Series A Round to Accommodate Interest from Noted Private Investors

Transformative Technology CE Marked for Sale in European Markets in April 2021; Company Will Submit for FDA Authorization Later This Year

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemanext Inc., a leading innovator in blood processing and storage technology, today announced that it has successfully closed its Series A fundraising round, raising $15m from both existing and new investors. The company has now raised more than $100 million since its founding.

Major global investors in this round include Omega Family Office, Antaeus Enterprises, Inc., The Testa Family Office, Grabe Family Office, The Eduardo Avayu Family Office, and Stephen Eckert, President, The Classic Group, along with investors from other top global family offices, private equity firms, investment banks, and law firms. To accommodate continuing strong investor interest, the company may accept up to an additional $15m in the current round.

"Hemanext is leading a ground-breaking initiative aiming to improve the quality of red blood cells, a critical element of modern medicine, and one of the largest markets in healthcare," said Martin Cannon, Co-Founder and CEO of Hemanext. "We are gratified by the tremendous response we have received from leading private investors in the U.S. and Europe who believe in the potential of our cutting-edge technology which has the potential to improve outcomes for millions of patients worldwide. Our rollout in Europe following receipt of CE Mark certification continues on track, and I am very grateful to our Board, investors, advisors, and, of course, to the extraordinarily talented engineers and physicians driving our progress."

The Potential to Revolutionize Blood Processing and Storage
The processing and storage of blood for transfusion is fundamental to healthcare, and over 90 million units of red blood cells are transfused worldwide annually.1

The innovative Hemanext ONE® RBC Processing and Storage System is a medical device designed to process and store eligible Red Blood Cells [see below for specific CE Marking intended purpose]. The company's aim is to significantly improve the quality of stored red blood cell (RBCs) by limiting oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the storage environment. Preclinical data has shown that this medical device can maintain RBCs at or below 20% oxygen saturation for up 42 days2, thereby creating hypoxic RBCs.

Clinicians believe that limiting oxygen—the main driver of RBC damage—could have a meaningful impact on healthcare outcomes for the 4-5 million American patients transfused annually3. The Hemanext technology has the potential to revolutionize how blood centers approach RBC processing and storage while simultaneously alleviating shortages in the global blood supply.

Hemanext strives to provide blood centers with a technology that fosters a decrease in RBC transfusion frequency and a reduction in volume by up to 50%, as shown in preclinical data.4 This reduction has potential to limit associated side effects and the need for therapies to treat them.

Hypoxic blood has the potential to benefit millions of patients with chronic conditions requiring ongoing blood transfusions, including thalassemia, sickle cell disease (SCD), and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), as well as patients needing massive transfusions during surgery, trauma, and other medical procedures.

Product CE marked for Sale in Europe; Preparation has Begun for Q4 FDA Submission
On April 13, 2021, Hemanext announced that it had received CE Mark certification for Hemanext ONE, clearing the way for the innovative medical device to be sold in European markets. Studies are underway to measure the impact of hypoxic RBCs on patient outcomes and the potential cost savings.

The company is preparing for a Q4 submission of its FDA application for US market authorization. In the U.S., the Hemanext ONE device remains available for investigational use only.

Series A and B Equity Rounds
Hemanext continues to be in discussions with additional potential A round investors, including institutions, who may close investments before the end of the year. The company expects to launch its B round of financing in the first half of 2022.

Sonenshine Fulford Group, a collaboration between Sonenshine Partners in the US and The Fulford Group in the UK, is advising Hemanext in its fund-raising.

About Hemanext
Hemanext is a privately held medical technology company based in Lexington, MA that is dedicated to improving the quality, safety, efficacy, and cost of transfusion therapy. The company's research and development efforts center on the study of hypoxically stored red blood cells (RBCs). The company's aim is to significantly improve the quality of stored RBCs by limiting oxygen and carbon dioxide levels in the storage environment.

Since its founding in 2008, Hemanext has envisioned a world with fewer and better transfusions. In its early years, multiple grants from the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) enabled the company to demonstrate the feasibility of hypoxic RBC storage, develop its first prototype system, and conduct in vivo research. To date, the company has raised more than $100 million.

On April 13, 2021, Hemanext announced that it had received CE Mark certification for Hemanext ONE, clearing the way for the medical device to be sold in European markets.

In the EU, the system is CE Marked for the processing and storage CPD/ PAGGSM Red Blood Cells, Leukocytes Reduced (LR RBC) that have been prepared and processed with the HEMANEXT ONE system within 24-hours of collection. The HEMANEXT ONE system limits the O2 and CO2 levels in the storage environment. Red Blood Cells Leukocytes Reduced, O2 /CO2 Reduced may be stored for up to 42 days at 1-6°C. HEMANEXT ONE is used for volumes no greater than 350 ml of LR RBC.5

In the United States, the company is preparing for a Q4 submission of its FDA application for U.S. market authorization; the product remains available for investigational use only in the U.S.

Preclinical data show that the medical device can maintain RBCs at or below 20% oxygen saturation for up to 42 days, thereby creating hypoxic RBCs. Clinical studies are underway to measure the impact of hypoxic RBCs on patient outcomes and the potential cost savings.

Visit Hemanext.com to learn more about the Company.

Hemanext Media Contact:

Nathan Riggs / Shea Maney
nathan.riggs@kekstcnc.com / Shea.Maney@kekstcnc.com

Stacy Smith
Associate Director Marketing Communications
stacy.smith@hemanext.com

1 Flegel WA, Br J Haematol. 2014;165(1):3-16. doi:10.1111/bjh.12747
2 Brouard, D et al. Vox Sang 2018; 113: 153.2018
3 Yoshida, T et al. Blood Transfus. 2019: 17 (1): 27-52
4 Williams, A et al. Shock. 2020: 53(3): 352-362
5 Hemanext ONE, Instructions for Use for the European Union (April 2021), DOF

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemanext-successfully-closes-series-a-equity-funding-round-bringing-total-raised-to-more-than-100-million-301388777.html

SOURCE Hemanext Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Lordstown Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric-truck maker running low on cash, is near an agreement to sell its highly politicized Ohio factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angele

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 44% or Better

    September's been a lousy month for biotech stocks with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index down around 5.7% since the end of August. Rising interest rates are the main cause for concern, but that isn't a good reason to lose faith in this particular industry. You could sit around feeling sad about the September sell-off, or you could take advantage of some bargain stock opportunities.

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These 3 Top Healthcare Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    For one, Warren Buffett's favorite indicator -- the ratio of total market capitalization of the stock market to gross domestic product -- is at an all-time high. For a conservative choice, we asked three contributors to Fool.com to recommend a healthcare company that looked cheap in this expensive market. Jason Hawthorne (CRISPR Therapeutics): Genetic medicine has become part of everyday dialogue now that a messenger RNA-based vaccine has helped curb a global pandemic.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Dumped His Tesla Stock. He’s the Latest Booster to Sell.

    The founder of venture firm Social Capital has said in the past that Tesla stock could double or triple in price from $800 to $1,600 or $2,400.

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

    Sure, solely buying income-generating stocks means you would have missed out on some of the stock market's most successful companies, such as Amazon.com and Netflix, which don't pay dividends but since 2002 have risen 17,500% and 49,400%, respectively, compared to the S&P 500's 309% gain. Like many large oil companies, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) suffered big losses during the early months of the pandemic. As economic activity around the world all but came to a standstill and demand for oil plunged, this energy giant engineered dramatic cost-cutting initiatives while also making opportunistic acquisitions of Noble Energy and Noble Midstream Partners.

  • Micron and ASML warn of supply chain problems for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the latest supply chain concerns from the top names in semiconductors.&nbsp;

  • Here is why Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is in a Great Financial Position, but Lacking Development

    Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.

  • CarMax Stock Tumbles On Earnings Miss Despite Booming Sales

    Used-car retailer CarMax reported mixed second-quarter earnings early Thursday. Estimates: Wall Street expected CarMax earnings to rise 5% to $1.88 per share. Results: CarMax dipped to $1.72 a share.

  • This Is How Much Crypto To Hold in Your Portfolio

    From what kinds of returns to expect to how to buy in, here are tips for using crypto as an alternative asset in your portfolio.

  • Facebook, Alphabet and Twitter are among the worst internet stocks for investors right now. These are the best, says Citi.

    Internet stocks will remain "one of the more attractive options in global portfolio allocation," says Citigroup. Here are its picks.

  • Evergrande misses second offshore bond payment; some onshore investors get partial payment

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group missed paying bond interest due on Wednesday, two bondholders said, its second unpaid offshore debt obligation in a week, although the cash-strapped company on Thursday made a partial payment to some of its onshore investors. The company, reeling under a debt pile of $305 billion, was due on Wednesday to make a $47.5 million bond interest payment on its 9.5% March 2024 dollar bond, after having missed $83.5 million in coupon payments last Thursday. With liabilities equal to 2% of China's GDP, Evergrande has sparked concerns its woes could spread through the financial system and reverberate around the world, though worries have eased somewhat after the central bank vowed to protect homebuyers' interests.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Even if the Market Crashes

    On Tuesday, the S&P 500 undoubtedly spooked investors and raised concerns about a possible market crash when it fell 2% and had its worst day in months. Fears of a market crash seem to never be too far away given the index has soared more than 50% since March 2020 when the pandemic hit, sending many stocks to all-time highs. Two such stocks are Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB).

  • Will GameStop Get Another Boost From the Robinhood Lawsuit?

    Revelations of alleged internal Robinhood communications add another layer of complication to the picture.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Market Rally; Congress Set To Vote On Government Shutdown

    Futures rose after Wednesday's lackluster market rally faded. Congress is set to avoid a government shutdown, but the House may delay a vote on infrastructure.