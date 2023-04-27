Hematinics Market Growth Projected to Register a CAGR of 8.6% Between 2023- 2031: Growth Plus Reports Study

Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hematinics Market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.6%, according to a new Growth Plus Reports research. The research looks at key tactics, trends and potential, competition, evolving industry dynamics, market size, statistics and projections, and key investment territories.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of anemia will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing awareness of the advantages of hematinics will drive demand for hematinics.

North America dominates the global hematinics market.

Hematinics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Route of Administration, Drug Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of anemia and other hemoglobin-related diseases will drive the revenue growth of hematinics market. Furthermore, the improved healthcare infrastructure, growing demand for personalized medicine methods, development of non-invasive hematinic administration systems, and enhanced patient outcomes and convenience are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, the rising awareness of the advantages of hematinics, as well as increased demand for combination products containing several hematinic substances are expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global hematinics market from five perspectives: Route of Administration, Drug Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Route of Administration Segmentation: Based on the route of administration, the global hematinics market is segmented into oral and parenteral. The oral route of administration segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it provides a high level of convenience because they may be taken without medical help, making them more user-friendly, and are less expensive than other types.

Drug Type Segmentation: Based on the drug type, the global hematinics market is segmented into iron supplements, maturation factors, and erythropoietin. The iron supplements segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because iron-based hematinics are highly effective in increasing hemoglobin levels and treating iron deficiency anemia, and are available in a variety of forms, including tablets, capsules, injections, and infusions, allowing for greater treatment flexibility and catering to a broader patient population.

Application Segmentation: Based on the application, the global hematinics market is segmented into iron deficiency anemia, chronic kidney disease related anemia, inflammatory bowel disease related anemia, cancer related anemia and others. The iron deficiency anemia segment dominates the market because it is the most common kind of anemia, affecting a large percentage of the population, especially women and children.

Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the global hematinics market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment dominates the market because hematinics are frequently prescribed to hospitalized patients, particularly those who have had surgery or who are suffering from chronic diseases, and hospital pharmacies are the primary source of medicine for such patients.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global hematinics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global hematinics market with the largest revenue share of the market. The growing prevalence of iron deficiency anemia, technological advances in healthcare, increased hematology research and development, the development of new and innovative hematinics products, and the advanced healthcare infrastructure are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

Some key players operating in the global hematinics market are:

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Amgen, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The hematinics market is somewhat competitive with a number of global corporations. Leading players invest in technological advancements, research and development, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

