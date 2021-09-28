U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,358.43
    -84.68 (-1.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,385.25
    -484.12 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,577.32
    -392.65 (-2.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.78
    -37.22 (-1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.10
    -0.35 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.80
    -12.20 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.17 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1682
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    +0.0360 (+2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0168 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3090
    +0.3310 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,631.81
    -1,489.99 (-3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.50
    -27.65 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.87
    -32.53 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Hematology Drugs See Largest Market In Asia Pacific At Over 35% Of The Global Market Share As Per The Business Research Company's Hematology Drugs Global Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company
·5 min read

This report describes and evaluates the global hematology drugs market. It covers three five-year periods, including 2015 to -2020, termed the historic period, 2020-2025 forecast period and 2025-2030 a further forecast period.

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the hematology drugs market, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the hematology drugs market, accounting for 35.6% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. The growth of the hematology drugs market in the Asia-Pacific is supported by increasing prevalence of chronic blood disorders. According to the Global Hemophilia Care 2019 report, more than 1,125,000 men around the world have an inherited bleeding disorder, and 418,000 of those have a severe version of the mostly undiagnosed disease. In addition, about 400,000 people globally were estimated to have hemophilia.

Early diagnosis and treatment are the best ways to protect the life of a patient with blood cell disorder. The hematology drugs industry develops drugs to cure, treat, or prevent disease that mainly affect the blood and blood-forming organs. Hematology drugs are subject to various laws and regulations that deal with patenting, testing, safety, efficacy, and marketing.

Growth in the pharmaceuticals drugs market in Asia Pacific has a positive impact on the hematology drugs market. Lupin, Clinimed Lifesciences, Innovent Biologics, Incyte, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Scintec Diagnostics GmbH, GC Pharma Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company are the major companies in the hematology drugs market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the hematology drugs market will be South America and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.0% and 11.5% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Middle East and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 11.2% and 8.5% respectively during 2020-2025.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Hematology Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Blood Products, Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Others), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery covers major hematology drugs companies, hematology drugs market share by company, hematology drugs manufacturers, hematology drugs market size, and hematology drugs market forecasts. The report also covers the global hematology drugs market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Hematology Drugs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2137&type=smp

The global hematology drugs market size is expected to grow from $78.83 billion in 2020 at a rate of 4.7%, leading to the hematology drugs market 2021 being worth $82.57 billion. The growth in the drugs for hematology market size, share, 2021 is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $119.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The hematology drugs market is segmented by type into hemophilia, anemia, blood products and other blood disorder drugs. The hemophilia was the largest segment of the hematology drugs market segmented by type, accounting for 52.2% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the blood products segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hematology drugs market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2020-2025. The hematology market is also segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, others, by route of administration into oral, parenteral, others, by drug classification into branded drugs, generic drugs, and by mode of purchase into prescription-based drugs, over-the-counter drugs.

Hematology Drugs Global Market Report 2021 COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Iron Deficiency Anemia, Chronic Kidney Disease Anemia, Sickle Cell Anemia, Aplastic Anemia), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Pharmacy), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), By Anemia Type (Microcytic (Low MCV), Normocytic (Normal MCV), Macrocytic (High MCV)), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Antithrombotic Drugs Market - By Type Of Product (Anticoagulant Drugs, Antiplatelet Drugs, Thrombolytic Drugs), By Application (Blood Clot And Thromboembolic Treatment, Hyperlipidemia Treatment, Prophylactic Treatment, Other Applications), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Retailers, Drug Stores), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Instruments and Kits, Reagents), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Blood Banks, Plasma Fractionation Companies), By Technology (Western Blot, ELISA, Nucleic Acid Amplification, Fluorescence Assay, Rapid Test), By Application (Blood Grouping, Disease Screening), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/


Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Will Moderna Stock Reach $500?

    Some people might have thought Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock market gains were over when the company pocketed an Emergency Use Authorization for its coronavirus vaccine in December. After all, the stock advanced 434% in 2020.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Is Cassava Sciences Back in the Game?

    Last week, biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) published topline interim-analysis data for simufilam, a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, these developments do not paint a clear path to victory, but instead, they raise more perplexing questions about its science. In the study, the first 50 Alzheimer's patients with mild to moderate disease who received simufilam for a period of 12 months saw their cognition improve by an average of 3.2 points on the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Cognitive Subscale (ADAS-COG) from baseline.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nio Stock?

    Turbulence in Chinese markets has hit electric vehicle producers, potentially providing an opportunity for investors.

  • Semiconductor stocks fall, Endeavor wins on sports betting, Naked Brand shares surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning top stock movers, including Endeavor, Naked Brand, and Huntsman.&nbsp;

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks extend losses, Nasdaq sinks as Treasury yields climb

    Stocks sank Tuesday, with technology stocks leading the way lower as investors nervously eyed a swift rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Moderna CEO Predicts Pandemic Could End in 2022: Here's Why the Stock Could Plunge If He's Right

    The biotech's COVID-19 vaccine sales could sink once the pandemic is over.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Do Hedge Funds Love Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)?

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Activision’s $18 million settlement, Merck nears purchase of Acceleron Pharma, Bridgerton leads in Netflix views

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Ford’s $11.4 billion investment in EV production

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down the news of Ford and SK innovation’s plans to invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly and battery plant in the U.S. and what this investment could mean for the EV industry race moving forward.

  • 10 Best International Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best international stocks in 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best International Stocks in 2021. Diversifying your stock portfolio by increasing exposure to international companies working in high-growth areas is perhaps one of the best ways to hedge […]

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • September Sell-Off: Is Twilio Stock a Buy While It's Down?

    On the surface, shares of the growth stock still look extremely expensive. But is the price tag worth it?