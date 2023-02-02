U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

Hematology Testing Market Is Set To Touch USD 6,335.9 Million Value by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, the hematology testing market was valued at USD 3,987.4 million, and it is predicted to hit USD 6,335.9 million in 2030, progressing at a 6.0% CAGR between 2022 and 2030, as per P&S Intelligence. This is owing to the burgeoning cases of blood-related illness and increasing usage of high-throughput hematology analyzers.

P and S Intelligence Logo
P and S Intelligence Logo

The prevalence of hemoglobinopathies and thalassemia has significantly increased in recent years, which will drive the number of people who undergo hematological testing.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/hematology-testing-market/report-sample

Consumables Will Experience Faster Growth

The category of consumables holds the larger share, of about 70%, in the market. This category is predicted to grow at a rate of 7% in the years to come because hematological testing is performed using a variety of test kits and reagents.

Among the different types of consumables, reagents account for the largest share, of about 60%, and their sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%.

Due to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious illnesses, there has been a surge in the number of laboratory tests, thus driving the demand for reagents, which need to be purchased repeatedly.

Majority of Hematology Tests Are Performed as Part of Routine

The routine hematology tests category has the larger share, of around 70%. The relation between regular testing and different illness signs has been better understood as a result of technological improvements. This has led to a rise in the count of regular tests carried out to identify different health issues.

Byend user, hospitals held the largest share, of around 45%, in 2022.

  • This is because hospitals are becoming more common, and they have a higher patient flow than other medical facilities.

  • Additionally, they establish contracts with suppliers to regularly buy analyzers and associated consumables.

  • Further, the majority of the people choose hospitals over alternative healthcare settings because the former provide access to knowledgeable personnel to patients of acute and chronic disorders.

Browse detailed report on Hematology Testing Market Growth, Share, Size and Demand Forecast Report 2030

Hematologic Tests Are Mostly Used in North America

With a market size of almost USD 2 billion in 2022, North America held the top spot in the industry. This is largely due to the advantageous reimbursement policies, favorable patient demographics, and growing prevalence of numerous blood-borne illnesses.

Further, the APAC market is predicted to grow by around 8% in the years to come. This can be attributed to the rising blood-related disease prevalence, growing blood donation activities, increasing government funding, and surging public awareness of blood donation.

Moreover, China and India, combined, account for an over 50% share in APAC, due to the high rate of flow cytometry adoption in these nations.

Hematology Testing Market Report Coverage

By Product

  • Instruments

  • Consumables

By Test

  • Routine Hematology Tests

  • Special Hematology Tests

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Blood Banks

Regional Analysis

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Recombinant Proteins Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Molecular Quality Controls Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Bioelectric Medicine Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

In Vitro Diagnostic Market Size, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hematology-testing-market-is-set-to-touch-usd-6-335-9-million-value-by-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301737218.html

SOURCE P&S Intelligence

