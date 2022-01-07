The hematuria treatment market is projected to reach US$ 1,103. 61 million by 2028 from US$ 932. 89 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2. 4% from 2021 to 2028. Factors such as the high prevalence of hematuria-associated indications, and increasing awareness about treatment options and improving healthcare expenditure are driving the market growth.

New York, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hematuria Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Treatment, Indication, Type, and End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195600/?utm_source=GNW

However, the undiagnosed cases of associated indications affect the effectiveness of hematuria treatments, thereby hampering the market growth. The hematuria treatment market in APAC is growing a significant pace. The restrictions imposed by governments to contain the COVID-19 spread have impacted ongoing clinical research. However, with gradual relaxations in these restrictions, the research activities are gaining momentum, which is likely to boost the demand for hematuria treatment in the coming years.

Based on treatment, the hematuria treatment market is segmented into drugs, therapies, and others.The drugs and therapies segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2020.



It is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2020–2028.Based on indication, the hematuria treatment market is segmented into urinary tract infections, kidney stones, urethritis, blood cancer, bladder stones, prostate cancer, cystitis, trauma, vigorous exercise, polycystic kidney disease, endometriosis, and menstruation.



The urinary tract infections segment led the market in 2020 with a share of 17.31%, and it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on type, the hematuria treatment market is segmented into macroscopic hematuria, microscopic hematuria, idiopathic hematuria, and jogger’s hematuria. The microscopic hematuria segment would hold the largest market share in 2021. The market for macroscopic hematuria segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. Based on end use, the hematuria treatment market is further segmented into hospitals, clinics, ASCs, and others. The hospital segment led the market in 2020 with a share of 36.52%, and it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the International Society for Stem Cell Application are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the hematuria treatment market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195600/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



