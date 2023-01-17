U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,999.09
    +15.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,302.61
    +112.61 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,079.16
    +78.06 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.03
    +10.97 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.26
    -0.60 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,912.90
    -8.80 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    24.30
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2186
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7860
    +0.3450 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,116.31
    -7.08 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    489.10
    +49.03 (+11.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,860.07
    +16.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,142.18
    +319.86 (+1.24%)
     

Hemcheck has received another follow up order from its Irish distributor

·2 min read

SOLNA, Sweden, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemcheck has received another follow-up order from its Irish distributor, Cruinn Diagnostics ("Cruinn"). The order concerns one-time tests for both vacuum tubes and syringes.

- We continue to receive orders from Cruinn in Ireland, with whom we have a good cooperation. The orders are of a smaller size, but it is a good sign based on the evaluations that Cruinn is now performing with customers. We look forward to their continued sales work, says Joen Averstad, CEO of Hemcheck.

For further information contact:

Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ) 
Joen Averstad, CEO
Tel: +46 76 108 8191
Email: joen.averstad@hemcheck.com

About Cruinn

Read more at https://www.cruinndiagnostics.ie/

About Hemcheck

Hemcheck Sweden AB, founded in 2010, produces and commercializes a patented CE-marked concept for point of care hemolysis detection. The concept consists of disposable tests as well as readers that can very quickly, directly upon sampling, identify hemolysed blood samples in vacuum tubes and blood gas syringes. Hemolysis, ruptured red blood cells, is the most common reason globally why blood samples cannot be analyzed accurately and is also a biomarker for acute medical conditions. Hemcheck's goal is to contribute to improved healthcare by offering user-friendly solutions for the detection of hemolysed blood samples in direct connection with blood sampling near the patient. By doing so, Hemcheck can contribute to increased patient safety, more efficient processes and lower costs. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA Sweden AB, 08-528 00 399, info@fnca, is the Certified Adviser to the company.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16884/3698587/1783746.pdf

HC PM Cruinn 4

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hemcheck-has-received-another-follow-up-order-from-its-irish-distributor-301722934.html

Recommended Stories

  • The day I tried revolutionary new health MOT that can spot most cancers years before symptoms emerge

    This summer, I will make a promise - “to have and to hold my wedded husband… for better for worse, for richer for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish - till death us do part”.

  • Rolling Over Company Stock: When It Does—and Doesn't—Make Sense

    Here's what to do if you have company stock in a 401(k) and you're leaving your job. It's not what you might think.

  • Brazil’s Second-Largest Private Bank Launches First Tokenized Credit Note

    Bradesco carried out the operation as part of a regulatory sandbox promoted by the South American country's central bank.

  • Former FTX US head had months of disputes with Bankman-Fried: ‘I realized he wasn’t who I remembered.’

    Brett Harrison, former head of FTX US, said he wasn’t aware of and didn't participate in the “criminal scheme” involving the company.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Holiday; Tesla China Sales Check Due

    Futures fell after U.S. markets were closed for the Martin Luther King Holiday. Time to act, carefully, as the rally clears resistance. Tesla faces a big transition.

  • Norway’s Gas Bonanza Set to Boost Already Gigantic Oil Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s windfall natural gas revenue drove the nation’s exports to a record last year in a boon for its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe Nordic country, western Europe’s

  • Momentum in AI Is Dialing Up: Here Are 2 Stocks That Analysts Like

    Artificial intelligence (AI) is already being utilized in multiple applications. From image recognition to healthcare, e-commerce to advertising to credit scoring and many other industries - all are making use of AI’s human-like capabilities. And with computing power continuously improving, it is set to get more prevalent over time. One recent example of its impact is ChatGPT – the AI chatbot developed by OpenAI and launched last November. The tool has quickly caught the public’s imagination wit

  • China’s digital yuan needs WeChat, Alipay to boost adoption, experts say

    The central bank rolled out a "red packet" feature for its digital currency, the e-CNY, for the Lunar New Year holiday but it will require help from the tech giants it has bashed to popularize the digital yuan.

  • Workers hate being in the office so much, many would rather get a root canal

    That’s one thing that can’t be done over Zoom.

  • Buy Delta or United Airlines Stock as Earnings Season Continues?

    With Delta Air Lines (DAL) recently reporting Q4 earnings last Friday and United Airlines (UAL) set to report on January 17, let's see which stock may be the better buy at the moment.

  • Private equity persuades Italian luxury suppliers that bigger is better

    Nudged by private equity funds, those supplying the booming luxury goods industry are now finding strength in unity. With its tradition of sophisticated craftsmanship, Italy is home to thousands of small manufacturers that cover 50-55% of the global production of luxury clothing and leather goods, consultancy Bain calculates, against 20-25% for the rest of Europe. To address luxury shoppers' growing sustainability concerns while also securing timely deliveries, brands are looking to establish close ties with suppliers, who in turn require hefty investments to track where they source materials and build an adequate digital backbone.

  • What Is Kraken? How It Works, How it Stands Out, and Issues

    Kraken is a cryptocurrency exchange based in San Francisco where market participants can trade various cryptocurrencies. The participants are allowed to buy or sell the cryptocurrencies using various fiat currencies, that include U.S. dollars, Canadian dollars, euros, and the Japanese yen. As of January 15, 2023, Kraken is the world's third-largest cryptocurrency exchange, with a daily trading volume of $333 million according to exchange aggregator CoinMarketCap.

  • ‘Diamonds in the Rough’: Analysts Say These 2 Space Stocks Could Skyrocket Over 100%

    As recently as the 1990s, space exploration and travel were the exclusive domain of national or transnational governments. But in recent years private companies have begun cutting into that governmental dominance – and their encroachment is opening up vistas of opportunity for risk-tolerant investors. Some estimates put the eventual value – say, by the 2030s – of the private space industry at $1 trillion or more. Potential sectors that investors should watch are space tourism, satellite launchin

  • China’s Reboot and Stable Energy to Help Europe Grow in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening and an ebbing energy crisis are expected to give Europe's economy a boost this year, helping it avoid a recession, the latest MLIV Pulse survey shows.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyA series o

  • Encompass Health's (EHC) Plan Marks Entry in Rhode Island

    Encompass Health (EHC) aims to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Rhode Island and extend its advanced rehabilitative services suite across the Northeast.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Advanced Micro (AMD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Your Guide to 401(k) and IRA Rollovers

    There is a variety of options to consider when rolling over your 401(k) account to be sure you preserve tax benefits and avoid penalties.

  • Ghana Approves Sale of Vodafone Unit to French Tycoon’s Telecel

    (Bloomberg) -- Ghana has given Telecel Group, headed by French tycoon Hugues Mulliez, approval to buy Vodafone Group Plc’s operations in the West African country. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe National Communications Au

  • China Reopening Is Mixed Blessing for Emerging-Market Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- The China reopening story is fast becoming the most important trading theme in emerging markets, so figuring out its potential impact across asset classes is vital for global investors.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to G

  • China Injects Less Cash Than Expected Before Lunar Holidays

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank added less cash than expected into the banking system via policy loans while keeping the rate unchanged this month even with funding demand on the rise into Lunar New Year holidays.Most Read from BloombergItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes