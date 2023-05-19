Are Hemisphere Energy Corporation (CVE:HME) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

Key Insights

Hemisphere Energy's estimated fair value is CA$1.00 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Hemisphere Energy is estimated to be 24% overvalued based on current share price of CA$1.24

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Hemisphere Energy Corporation (CVE:HME) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$15.0m CA$11.0m CA$9.00m CA$7.89m CA$7.25m CA$6.88m CA$6.67m CA$6.56m CA$6.52m CA$6.53m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -12.35% Est @ -8.10% Est @ -5.13% Est @ -3.05% Est @ -1.60% Est @ -0.58% Est @ 0.14% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% CA$13.8 CA$9.3 CA$7.0 CA$5.7 CA$4.8 CA$4.2 CA$3.7 CA$3.4 CA$3.1 CA$2.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$58m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$6.5m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (8.6%– 1.8%) = CA$98m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$98m÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= CA$43m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$101m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$1.2, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Hemisphere Energy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.142. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Hemisphere Energy

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Dividend is in the top 25% of dividend payers in the market.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for HME.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Hemisphere Energy, we've compiled three further items you should further research:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Hemisphere Energy has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for HME's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the TSXV every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

