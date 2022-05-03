U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,160.00
    +9.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,051.00
    +71.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,087.50
    +14.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.20
    +6.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.55
    -0.62 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.90
    -5.70 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.72
    -1.68 (-5.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2540
    +0.0051 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1860
    +0.0050 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,481.14
    -499.94 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.40
    -4.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.17
    -8.38 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Hemispherian raises seed funding for novel cancer therapeutics

·2 min read

OSLO, Norway, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemispherian AS ("Hemispherian" or the "Company"), a Norwegian preclinical pharmaceutical company focused on small molecule cancer therapeutics targeting the DNA damage response, is delighted to announce the closure of its successful seed financing. The oversubscribed round raised NOK 12.5M (USD 1.4M). The proceeds will support the company's drug development activities, expand its preclinical pipeline and move its lead therapeutic compounds towards clinical development.

Hemispherian_Logo_w_name_Logo
Hemispherian_Logo_w_name_Logo

The round was led by the Dutch Investment Firm, Meneldor, who partnered with Norwegian and American investors. Hemispherian AS welcomes new board members Paul Lelieveld, Wolfram Eichner, and Frode Vartdal. These members will join Steven Powell, Dallas Hack and Masha Strømme to lead the company's preclinical and clinical ambitions.

"We are excited by Hemispherian's intriguing approach to target a novel mechanism that results in selective cancer toxicity. We look forward to working with the Hemispherian team to expand their drug pipeline and advance their lead assets toward the clinic."
- Paul Lelieveld, Meneldor Co-Founder

About Hemispherian AS

Hemispherian is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing a novel class of small molecule drugs (GLIX). GLIX compounds target the TET2 enzyme and activate the DNA damage response resulting in cancer cell death. The company's lead compound, GLIX1, is in late-stage preclinical development for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme, a deadly cancer of the central nervous system and the leading cause of death by disease in children. Hemispherian is further focused on developing a companion diagnostic tool to support patient selection for optimal therapeutic response to GLIX1. Hemispherian is based in Oslo, Norway. For more information, visit www.hemispherian.com.

About Meneldor

Meneldor, based in the Netherlands, invests in early-stage Western European biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Meneldor is focussed on companies that develop new biological or chemical molecular entities, that address a significant unmet medical need. Hemispherian will be Meneldor's sixth portfolio company and first investment of 2022.

Contact:

Zeno Albisser, CEO
Gaustadalléen 21
0349 Oslo
zeno@hemispherian.com
+47 406 03 455

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemispherian-raises-seed-funding-for-novel-cancer-therapeutics-301537960.html

SOURCE Hemispherian AS

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A brief bout of concern about the status of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma triggered wild swings in shares of the e-commerce company on Tuesday, underscoring continued investor anxiety toward China’s tech sector after a year-long crackdown.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johns

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Climbing Today

    After a rough week to close out April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was climbing today as investors looked ahead to the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, and as two analysts lowered their price targets but maintained their ratings on the stock. As of 11:51 a.m. ET, Shopify was up 2.5% after climbing as much as 5% earlier in the session. Shopify shares plunged as market sentiment continued to move away from high-growth tech stocks, and as Amazon launched its Buy with Prime initiative, which will allow any e-commerce company, including Shopify sellers, to sell to Amazon's Prime customers and use Amazon's logistics network.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • AMD Could Bottom Out in the Low 70s

    PHLX Semiconductor Index has lost more than 26% this year, highlighting a painful deterioration in sentiment.

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were rising today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors appear to be reacting to better-than-expected quarterly results by one of Nvidia's competitors -- which indicates strength in the broader semiconductor market. ON Semiconductor, a chip company focusing on the automotive and industrial markets, reported its first-quarter results today, with non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.22, up from just $0.35 in the year-ago quarter, and above Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.05 per share.

  • Stock Market Rebound Not Far Off as ‘Fears Overblown,’ JPMorgan Strategists Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The negativity in the U.S. stock market has become so overwhelming that a rebound may not be far off, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s strategists say.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionIn a note to

  • These 3 top REITs let you invest in high-quality, inflation-fighting commercial real estate without millions of dollars — and you can own them today

    Nail down a stable passive income stream — right now.

  • Dow makes 612-point turnaround as Nasdaq leads rebound in final hour of trading

    U.S. stocks rally in the final hour of trading Monday as investors saw signs that the bond-market selloff has exhausted itself for the time being.

  • What Does the Drop in Production Mean for Nio?

    Beyond the disappointing slowdown in production last month, Nio said its factory is slowly ramping back up after COVID-19-related supply chain issues caused it to suspend production in April. Nio delivered 693 of its new ET7 sedans in April. Nio's April results marked only the second time in the last 18 months that vehicle deliveries have dropped on a month-over-month sequential basis.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]

  • Why Palantir Stock Dropped 24.3% in April

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) dropped 24.3% in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. It is likely that Palantir was affected by fears over rising interest rates, inflation, and the potential for a recession, which has severely impacted the prices of growth stocks. There were no material business updates from Palantir in April, so all these price moves come from changes in market sentiment.

  • Robinhood stock is in a ‘dumpster fire of a situation’ right now, says retail trader

    Robinhood stock has been on a downtrend since its IPO in July of last year. Amid Robinhood’s recent financial woes, finance YouTube channel host and retail trader Matt Kohrs believes the outlook is bleak for the company’s stock.

  • Bulls Have Much ‘Explaining To Do,’ Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in U.S. stocks has a lot further to go, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Dip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad Logistics“We think the S&P 500 has minimum downside to 3800 in