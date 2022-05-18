Hemodialysis Catheters Market to hit USD 1.3 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc

The hemodialysis catheters market value is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Facilitative initiatives are being taken by several government and private organizations to promote and create awareness about the available treatment for chronic kidney disorders. Even though the prevalence rate of chronic kidney disorders is extremely high in countries such as U.S., China, India, as well as in other countries, around 9 out of 10 people are not aware about the disease. This is one of the major concerns regarding negligence of such disease that may be fatal in long term if left untreated. Public organizations along with government authorities are implementing several campaigns and initiatives to promote awareness among general population regarding CKD.

The short-term hemodialysis catheters segment is projected to expand at 6.8% CAGR from 2022 to 2028 owing to subsequent technological advancements in short term hemodialysis catheters. Short-term hemodialysis catheters refer to sterile single use device intended for gaining short term access for hemodialysis. These catheters aide in acute renal failures and attain immediate vascular access, thereby giving better patient diagnosis. Short term hemodialysis catheters offer better composition of flexibility and other properties such as anti-kinking, durability, and better flow rate.

Some major findings of the hemodialysis catheters market report include:

Rising prevalence of chronic kidney disorders & end-stage renal disease will drive the market demand.

Rising number of renal replacement therapy coupled with technological advancements in hemodialysis catheters.

Government initiatives and funding to improve chronic care is further expected to propel the market revenue.

Competitors are emphasizing on strategic activities such as product launches, partnerships, and geographical expansions to gain significant revenue share and cater to larger customer base.

Browse key industry insights spread across 390 pages with 733 market data tables & 22 figures & charts from the report, “Hemodialysis Catheters Market Analysis By Catheter Type (Short-Term Hemodialysis Catheters, Long-Term Hemodialysis Catheters), Product (Tunneled Catheters {Cuffed Tunneled Catheters, Non-cuffed Tunneled Catheters}, Non-tunneled Catheters), Tip Configuration (Step-tip Catheters, Split-tip Catheters, Symmetric Catheters), Material (Silicone, Polyurethane), Lumen (Single-lumen, Double-lumen, Triple-lumen), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Development Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:

Hemodialysis catheters market from tunneled catheters segment is expected to witness 6.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. This is attributed to a surging incidence of chronic renal disease and increasing adoption of tunneled catheters for hemodialysis treatment. Tunneled hemodialysis catheters are used for temporary dialysis access and also sometimes for intermediate or long-term vascular access. These catheters are preferred by several physicians due to less infection rate and higher efficiency during dialysis procedures. Advancements in tunneled hemodialysis catheters have improved patient safety and resulted in better treatment outcomes throughout time.

Hemodialysis catheters market from symmetric catheters segment is projected to grow at 7.6% CAGR through 2028 due to technological advancements in symmetric hemodialysis catheters. The symmetric tip in a catheter is intended to help minimize recirculation rates. Recent development from the top market players is introducing scientifically advanced approaches that make symmetric tip catheters competent to aide in renal disorders. Complications with hemodialysis catheters are common during the treatment. Positional blockage, high recirculation rates, and thrombus development are all risks associated with certain hemodialysis catheter tip designs. Reduced catheter patency and performance are two possible outcomes of these problems. In order to overcome this, Becton, Dickinson and Firm, a medical device company, introduced BD Pristine. Pristine catheter has a symmetry tip and is employed in ESKD treatments.

China hemodialysis catheters market held a considerable revenue share of 16% in 2021 and is expected to record a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of end stage renal disorders, increasing renal replacement therapy and improving healthcare infrastructure among others in the country. Rapidly aging population in China associated with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is projected to witness a high demand for hemodialysis catheters. The high surgical intervention pertaining to the target disease segment, coupled with constantly improving healthcare expenditure in the country are some of the key factors attributing to regional market growth.

Some of the major market players operating in the hemodialysis catheters industry are Medtronic plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Teleflex, Baxter International Inc., Integer Holdings Corporation and Angiodynamics.

