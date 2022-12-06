Hemodialysis Market Size is projected to reach USD 136.84 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global hemodialysis market size was valued at USD 89.85 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 136.84 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2023-2031). North America is the most significant shareholder in the global Hemodialysis market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A hemodialysis is a form of treatment used to remove water and waste from the blood. During kidney failure, dialysis removes wastes such as urea and creatinine as well as free water from the blood. According to the 2017 National Chronic Kidney Disease Fact Sheet, approximately 15% of the adult population of the United States is estimated to have chronic kidney diseases. Diabetes and cardiovascular illness are the leading causes of kidney disease. Thus, it is anticipated that the increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension will contribute to the growing popularity of hemodialysis. According to the National Kidney Foundation, approximately ten percent of the world's population is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD), and millions die annually due to a lack of affordable treatment.





Rising Prevalence of Kidney Failure and Diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic disease that takes place when adequate insulin is not produced by the pancreas or when the body cannot utilize the insulin it does produce. Insulin is a hormone that regulates glucose levels in the blood. Hyperglycemia, which is also called high blood glucose or high blood sugar, is a common complication of uncontrolled diabetes and, over time, causes severe damage to a number of body systems, especially the nerves and blood vessels. In 2014, 8.5% of adults aged 18 and older had diabetes. In 2019, 1.5 million deaths were directly attributable to diabetes, with 48 percent of all diabetes-related deaths occurring before age 70. Diabetes caused an additional 460 000 deaths due to kidney disease. 37.3 million Americans, or roughly one in ten, have diabetes. More than one-third of adult Americans, or 96 million, have prediabetes. The increasing prevalence of kidney failure will increase the market for hemodialysis.

Innovations and Collaborations gives Opportunity for Exponential Growth

It is anticipated that the key players' adoption of strategies such as collaborations, mergers, and new innovations will propel the global hemodialysis market. Baxter Healthcare Corporation, a manufacturer of medical devices, collaborated with the non-profit Mayo Clinic in October 2018 to establish a renal care center in Florida, United States. The establishment of the center is for the benefit of patients with kidney failure and for the evaluation of new products, including hemodialysis machines. This may result in greater adoption of hemodialysis machines by healthcare institutions, thereby driving the global hemodialysis market. In addition, Baxter Healthcare Corporation launched HDx with Theranova (dialyzer) in October 2016, a hemodialysis machine used to treat end-stage renal disease. Baxter Healthcare Corporation reports that the dialysis machine is highly effective and functionally comparable to the body's natural kidneys. It can filter medium-sized molecules as well as smaller molecules effectively. Consequently, it is anticipated that this factor will stimulate the growth of the global hemodialysis market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 136.84 Billion by 2031 CAGR 4.8% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Product, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Cantel Medical Corp., DaVita, Inc., Diaverum, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Nipro Corporation, and NxStage Medical, Inc. Gambro, Satellite Healthcare, Inc., and MEDIVATORS, Inc., Key Market Opportunities Increasing Collaborations and Innovations Key Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes and Kidney Failure

Increasing Geriatric Population

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global Hemodialysis market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The increased proportion is attributable to the rising prevalence of diabetes and advanced kidney disease in the region. According to the National Kidney Foundation, over 661,000 Americans have suffered from kidney failure, out of which approximately 468,000 are on regular dialysis, and 193,000 have a kidney transplant. According to the projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37 million American adults will have chronic kidney disease (CKD) in 2019. This represents 15 percent of the adult population or one in seven adults.

Europe is anticipated to be the second-largest hemodialysis market region. The rising prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular disease is a major factor in the rising incidences of kidney failure. According to the British Heart Foundation, between 2014 and 2016, over 66,000 people died in the United Kingdom due to coronary heart disease. By 2040, chronic kidney disease (CKD) is expected to be the 5thleading cause of death in Europe, where it currently affects 100 million people. CKD is also one of the most expensive diseases for healthcare systems, costing an estimated EUR 140 billion annually in Europe. In addition, changing eating habits and an unhealthy lifestyle are anticipated to fuel market expansion in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the hemodialysis market. In developing nations such as India, China, and Japan, treatment with dialysis or a kidney transplant imposes a significant financial burden. Government funding for kidney transplants is anticipated to further stimulate market expansion. Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY), which is funded by the Indian government, offers free hemodialysis to RSBY-registered BPL (below poverty line) families.

The hemodialysis market is projected to grow steadily in the LAMEA region. Hemodialysis treatment is expensive, and rising per capita income, and kidney disease awareness are anticipated to drive regional market growth.





Key Highlights

Based on type , the global hemodialysis market is bifurcated into conventional, daily, and nocturnal. The conventional segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Based on product , the global hemodialysis market is bifurcated into equipment, service, consumables, and drug. The service segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user , the global hemodialysis market is bifurcated into hospital-based dialysis and home dialysis. The hospital-based segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% throughout the forecast period.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global Hemodialysis market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.

The global hemodialysis market's major key players are

Asahi Kasei Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Cantel Medical Corp.

DaVita Inc.

Diaverum

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Nikkiso Co.Ltd.

NxStage Medical Inc.

Gambro

Satellite Healthcare Inc.

Nipro Medical Corporation

NextKidney

MEDIVATORS Inc.





Global Hemodialysis Market: Segmentation

By Type

Conventional

Daily

Nocturnal

By Product

Priced Equipment

Service

Consumable

Drug

By End User

Hospital-Based Dialysis

Home Dialysis

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Hemodialysis Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Conventional Market Size & Forecast Daily Market Size & Forecast Product Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Equipment Market Size & Forecast Service Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Product Canada By Type By Product Mexico By Type By Product Latin America By Type By Product Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Product France By Type By Product U.K. By Type By Product Italy By Type By Product Spain By Type By Product Rest of Europe By Type By Product Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Product China By Type By Product Australia By Type By Product India By Type By Product South Korea By Type By Product Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Product Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Product South Africa By Type By Product Kuwait By Type By Product Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Product Company Profile Asahi Kasei Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio B. Braun Melsungen AG Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Baxter International Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News:

In March 2022 , Nipro Medical Corporation introduced the SURDIAL DX Hemodialysis System in the USA. The system is designed to provide patients and clinicians with an optimal dialysis treatment experience.

In January 2022, NextKidney acquired Dialysis in order to accelerate the development of its portable Neokidney hemodialysis system.





