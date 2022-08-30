Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market to Record a YoY Growth Rate of 4.29%, Asahi Kasei Corp. and B. Braun SE Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and related risk factors. The prevalence of CKD in adults aged 30 years or older is expected to increase, mainly due to the rising number of people with high blood pressure and diabetes. The geriatric population is more prone to kidney diseases because various kidney functions start weakening with age. Thus, the prevalence of CKD is significantly high in people above the age of 65 years. This, in turn, raises the demand for hemodialysis and peritoneal procedure to lower the chances of mortality caused by kidney diseases.

Latest market research report titled Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size is expected to grow by USD 5.42 billion. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Hospitals - size and forecast 2021-2026

Dialysis centers - size and forecast 2021-2026

Home dialysis - size and forecast 2021-2026

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region will be driven by factors such as the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and the rise in kidney failure cases. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in North America.

Story continues

Key Vendors and their Offerings

3M Co., Allmed Medical Care Holdings Ltd., AngioDynamics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Atlantic Biomedical Pvt. Ltd., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Dialife SA, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Guangdong Biolight Medical Technology Co. Ltd., JMS Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Outset Medical Inc., STERIS Plc, SWS Hemodialysis Care Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and WEGO Healthcare Shenzhen Co. Ltd. are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems such as dialyzers, needle sets, and tubing sets.

Braun SE - The company offers hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems that permit users to have a number of possible configurations in setting up the individual dialysis device.

Baxter International Inc. - The company offers hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems that support a wide variety of settings, including at home, self-care, and in the center.

Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems to support urology and kidney health through diagnosis and treatment of urinary tract system and kidney disorders.

Dialife SA - The company offers hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems with customized treatment modes, user-friendly software, and minimal maintenance requirements.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports

Dialysis Disposable Devices Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Dialysis Catheters Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Allmed Medical Care Holdings Ltd., AngioDynamics Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Atlantic Biomedical Pvt. Ltd., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Dialife SA, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Guangdong Biolight Medical Technology Co. Ltd., JMS Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Outset Medical Inc., STERIS Plc, SWS Hemodialysis Care Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and WEGO Healthcare Shenzhen Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Dialysis centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Home dialysis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

10.4 B. Braun SE

10.5 Baxter International Inc.

10.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

10.7 Dialife SA

10.8 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

10.9 Medtronic Plc

10.10 Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

10.11 Nipro Corp.

10.12 Toray Industries Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemodialysis-and-peritoneal-dialysis-market-to-record-a-yoy-growth-rate-of-4-29-asahi-kasei-corp-and-b-braun-se-among-key-vendors---technavio-301613317.html

SOURCE Technavio