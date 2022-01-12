U.S. markets open in 6 hours 46 minutes

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

("Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company")

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Partnership with Selexis SA to Advance CDX Development

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals and Selexis SA ("Selexis") will leverage Selexis' SUREtechnology Platform™ of protein expression technologies and modular workflows to advance the Company's acute myeloid leukemia CDX bispecific antibody toward human trials

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, is pleased to announce a further key step in the development of its CDX programme. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals and Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences company, have signed a service agreement to develop the cell line for the Company's CDX bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Under the agreement, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals will leverage Selexis' proprietary SUREtechnology Platform™, a suite of cell line development tools and technologies that significantly reduces the time, effort, and costs associated with developing high-performance mammalian cell lines.

The CDX bispecific is made using the Hemogenyx's proprietary humanised monoclonal antibody against a target on the surface of AML cells. CDX was co-developed by Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly and Company ("Lilly"). This cutting-edge application of immune therapy offers a potentially more benign and effective form of treatment that, if successful, could have a significant impact on treatment and survival rates for AML. Following the completion of the co-development phase, Lilly granted the Company an exclusive worldwide licence to certain intellectual property developed by Lilly related to the CDX bispecific antibody for all uses, including the treatment of AML and other blood cancers.

Dr. Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals commented, "We are delighted to partner with Selexis, and access its proprietary protein expression tools and technologies, IP and know-how. The partnership is key to advancing our CDX programme into clinical trials and accelerating the timeline to deliver this innovative therapy to patients in need of a more benign and effective treatment for AML."

Mr Dirk Lange, CEO of Selexis, added, "There's an urgent need for effective treatments for AML, and we at Selexis are pleased to apply our technologies to help Hemogenyx advance the CDX bispecific antibody to the clinic. We've built a reputation for delivering cell lines rapidly and cost-effectively, without compromising safety. This is an exciting milestone for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals and we welcome the opportunity to join the company on its journey toward delivering a promising and effective therapy for patients with AML."

Selexis' modular SUREtechnology Platform™ facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of recombinant proteins and vaccines, providing seamless integration of the development continuum from discovery to commercialisation.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

Selexis

https://www.selexis.com

Company Inquiries

Robert Meister, Head, Corporate Communications

robert.meister@selexis.com

Tel: +1 602-953-1716

Media Inquiries

Mike Beyer

mikebeyer@sambrown.com

Tel: +1 312-961-2502

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. The Company's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences company, is the global leader in cell line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global partners are utilizing Selexis technologies to advance more than 146 drug candidates in preclinical and clinical development and the manufacture of eight commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, the Company's technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

- Web www.selexis.com
- LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/selexis-sa
- Twitter www.twitter.com/SelexisSA
- Facebook www.facebook.com/SelexisSA

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683101/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-Partnership-with-Selexis

