Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Appointment of Director of Quality

Quality System Expert Joins Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals as Director of Quality

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces the appointment of Mr Stuart Tinch as Director of Quality.

Stuart brings over seven years of Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") expertise to Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals. He will be instrumental in creating a culture and system of quality to ensure that the Company's therapies, such as HEMO-CAR-T, which is currently being prepared for clinical trials, are held to the standards of current GMP regulations. Stuart's appointment takes the Company forward toward its first clinical clinical trials.

Stuart joins Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals from the manufacturing division of Expression Therapeutics INC ("Expression") where he was the Senior Manager of Viral Vector Manufacturing. There he worked to set up Expression's GMP facility and to assist in the design and implementation of its quality systems.

Stuart previously worked at the Vector Production Facility ("VPF") at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center where he progressed to be Senior GxP Specialist and Supervisor of GMP manufacturing of viral vectors. At the VPF he was involved in and supervised over 70 GMP manufacturing cycles both for academics and pharmaceutical companies.

Stuart received his BS in Biochemistry from Miami University.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

"We are excited to welcome Stuart as Director of Quality. His rich experience and deep insight into the cutting-edge GMP manufacturing of viral vectors and cell therapies as well as his expertise in establishing and maintaining quality systems will undoubtedly help to accelerate Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals' product candidates. Stuart will help us to establish manufacturing of our lead product candidate, HEMO-CAR-T, as well as potentially other cell therapies, according to the highest standards of quality to facilitate their transition into the clinic."

Story continues

Mr Stuart Tinch, Director of Quality of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented:

"I have been privileged to join Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals to establish its quality system. It is great to be able to facilitate the transition of brilliant science into the clinic for the benefit of patients."

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. The Company's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/712970/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-Appointment-of-Director-of-Quality



