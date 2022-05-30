Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) announces that it has been notified that Andrew Wright, the Company's Financial Controller and Company Secretary (PDMR), has purchased 1,284,889 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1.44p per share. Following this transaction, Mr Wright has a total beneficial interest in 4,000,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 0.41 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)
Name
Andrew Wright
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Financial Controller and Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification/
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier code
2138008L93GYU5GN6179
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
b)
Nature of the transaction
Standalone acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP £0.0144
1,284,889
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP £18,502.40
1,284,889
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-05-27
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Enquiries:
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc
Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder
Peter Redmond, Director
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow
