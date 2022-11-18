U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.39
    +12.83 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,733.00
    +186.68 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,141.67
    -3.29 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.27
    +15.15 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.25
    -2.39 (-2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.80
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.15 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0357
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7990
    +0.0240 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1915
    +0.0048 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.9560
    -0.2900 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,681.01
    +62.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.87
    -3.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,384.81
    +38.27 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces HEMO-CAR-T Process Development Runs Completed

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC
·2 min read
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for deadly blood diseases, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its second and final Process Development ("PD") run of the end-to-end process for the manufacture of HEMO-CAR-T cells. The process was carried out in the Company's current Good Manufacturing Practice ("cGMP") compliant clean rooms.

This is another step for the Company in its preparation of the Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") required to authorise commencement of Phase I clinical trials of HEMO-CAR-T. The Company's amazing team of scientists is now moving toward engineering runs (Process Qualification) of HEMO-CAR-T cell production.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

https://hemogenyx.com

Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

headquarters@hemogenyx.com

Peter Redmond, Director

peter.redmond@hemogenyx.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Adam Cowl

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow

Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located in New York City at its state-of-the-art research facility.

The Company is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as platform technologies that it uses as engines for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. The Company's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727006/Hemogenyx-Pharmaceuticals-PLC-Announces-HEMO-CAR-T-Process-Development-Runs-Completed

Recommended Stories

  • Why Editas Medicine's Shares Are Falling Thursday

    Shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) were down as much as 21% at one point on Thursday. Editas has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $37.50, and is down more than 60% so far this year. The clinical-stage biotech, which seeks therapies through CRISPR gene-editing, paused its Brilliance Phase 1/2 trial for its lead therapy, EDIT-101, to treat the rare eye disease, leber congential amaurosis (LCA) 10, that affects the retina.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Double in 2023

    Investing in biotech companies, especially relatively small ones, can be a double-edged sword. With that in mind, let's look at two gene-editing-focused biotechs that could perform substantially better next year: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE). Right now, CRISPR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech.

  • Inovio shares falls on discontinuation of development of two more vaccine candidates

    Inovio is discontinuing development of its vaccine product candidates targeting Lassa Fever and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, the latest setback for the Montgomery County biotechnology company. Inovio said it agreed with its collaborator, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), to stop work on both experimental products, INO-4500 and INO-4700, following initial analyses of data from studies testing the effectiveness of each.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech updated booster shows strong results against new omicron sublineages in fresh analysis of data

    Pfizer and BioNTech said the immune response generated by their bivalent COVID-19 booster showed strong results against the newer omicron sublineages.

  • For Cigna CEO Dave Cordani, the future is all about vitality

    Cordani's dedication to his personal health starts with an hourlong workout every morning, no matter where in the world he happens to be.

  • Ardelyx Stock Skyrockets After Its Kidney Disease Drug Gets a Surprise Step Closer to FDA Approval

    In a surprise move, a committee of the agency’s outside advisors voted in favor of the proposition that the drug's benefits outweigh its risks.

  • Immunic Touts Positive Vidofludimus Calcium Data In Multiple Sclerosis Candidate

    Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) has reported newly available data from its phase 2 EMPhASIS trial of lead asset, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). During the 24-week treatment period, 12-week and 24-week Confirmed Disability Worsening (12w/24wCDW) events occurred in 1.6% of subjects in the combined vidofludimus calcium treatment arms as compared to 3.7% in the placebo group. Related: Immunic's Early Cut Data From Psoriasis Candidate Failed To Show Desir

  • The End of Vaccines at 'Warp Speed'

    Operation Warp Speed, the Trump-era program that poured billions of dollars into developing COVID shots, seemed to signal a new dawn of American vaccine making, demonstrating how decades of scientific grunt work could be turned into lifesaving medicine in a matter of months. But as a third pandemic winter begins in the United States, its vaccine-making effort has lost steam. Efforts to test and produce next-generation COVID vaccines are bogged down by bureaucratic problems and funding shortfalls

  • Uber Health sees growing demand for medical rides and deliveries

    Uber Health Global Head Caitlin Donovan joins Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani live from the HLTH 2022 conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, to discuss tech’s role in health care, how Uber Health is trying to leverage transportation to drive health care accessibility, growing demand for medical services, and the outlook for growth.

  • Pharma Stock Roundup: RHHBY's Alzheimer's Study Failure, EU Nod for SNY's Enjaymo

    Roche's (RHHBY) late-stage Alzheimer's disease study on key pipeline candidate, gantenerumab fails. Sanofi's (SNY) Enjaymo to treat a rare form of anemia gets approval in Europe.

  • CVS pharmacists are now prescribing Paxlovid directly to Covid-19 patients

    CVS's launch of the initiative comes four months after the FDA first authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Pfizer's anti-viral treatment.

  • Chris Hemsworth Learned He Has a Greater Chance of Getting Alzheimer's Disease: 'It Was Pretty Shocking'

    Chris Hemsworth underwent genetic testing for an episode of his docuseries Limitless — and found out he has an 8 to 10 times greater chance of getting Alzheimer's

  • Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome their second child together: 'Happy and healthy!'

    "The Hills" stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have welcomed their second child. Fox News Digital confirmed Heidi gave birth to a healthy baby boy Thursday.

  • As contaminated beef is recalled, a reminder to clean out refrigerators to keep the family safe

    A Nov. 16 recall of nearly 94,000 lbs. of Tyson Fresh Meat is a reminder to check for recalled food items and clean out the refrigerator — to keep family and friends safe.

  • Cocrystal Pharma Posts Favorable Safety Data From Oral Antiviral Against Influenza A

    Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCP) announced that CC-42344 demonstrated a favorable safety profile in the single-ascending and multiple-ascending dose portions of the ongoing Phase 1 study. CC-42344 is a broad-spectrum oral antiviral for pandemic and seasonal influenza A. The randomized, double-controlled, dose-escalating Phase 1 study in Australia was designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of orally administered CC-42344 in healthy adults. Related: Cocrystal Pha

  • The Petri Dish: Moderna touts new booster; MGH spins out diagnostics startup

    The Joung Lab at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School has given birth to a new diagnostics startup. It's called SeQure Dx, and it aims to use tests to evaluate the potential that a patient might be vulnerable to off-target editing.

  • RSV Cases Surge in Kids and Adults. What Symptoms to Watch for and When to Worry.

    The early rise in RSV cases and hospitalizations this year might be due to Covid-19 precautions reducing exposure to many viruses.

  • U.S. FDA advisers back Ardelyx's kidney disease drug

    (Reuters) -A panel of advisers to the U.S. health regulator on Wednesday recommended the approval of Ardelyx Inc's drug for chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis, more than a year after it was initially rejected. The Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel voted 9-4 in favor of the drug, tenapanor, to be administered as a single therapy for treating high phosphate levels in the blood of patients on dialysis. The advisers also voted 10-2 in favor of the drug's use alongside existing treatment.

  • New Omicron Variants And Changing Symptoms — What To Know

    This winter holiday season may see a COVID-19 surge fueled by a slate of emerging variants. Here's what experts know so far about the new strains and their symptoms.

  • 100,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Are Being Recalled—Here's How to Tell If It's in Your Fridge

    Ground beef is one kitchen staple that works its way into a surprising number of dishes. So whether you're making a meaty pasta sauce, your favorite chili, hamburger patties, or an easy taco night, it's not uncommon to keep some on hand in your fridge or freezer. As a meat product, it's already common knowledge that proper storage and preparation are essential for ensuring it's safe to eat. But now, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is warning