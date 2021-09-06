Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) Drugs In Development, 2021

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) (Hematology) - Drugs In Development, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Hemophilia B (Hematological Disorders), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 9, 5, 3, 1, 10, 4 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 6 and 1 molecules, respectively.



Hemophilia B (Hematological Disorders) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from the publisher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



Report Scope:

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Hemophilia B (Hematological Disorders).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Hemophilia B (Hematological Disorders) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Hemophilia B (Hematological Disorders) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Hemophilia B (Hematological Disorders) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Hemophilia B (Hematological Disorders)



Key Topics Covered:

Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) - Overview

Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) - Therapeutics Assessment

Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) - Drug Profiles

Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) - Dormant Projects

Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) - Discontinued Products

Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) - Product Development Milestones

Companies Mentioned





ASC Therapeutics Inc

Belief Biomed Ltd

Catalyst Biosciences Inc

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Plc

Chameleon Biosciences Inc

Chengdu Rongsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

CSL Ltd

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

Expression Therapeutics LLC

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings Plc

GC Pharma

GeneLeap Biotech

GeneVentiv Therapeutics Inc

Genzyme Corp

Intellia Therapeutics Inc

LFB SA

Logicbio Therapeutics Inc

Novo Nordisk AS

OPKO Health Inc

Pfizer Inc

RegenxBio Inc

Sanofi

Shenzhen Weiwu Guangming Biological Preparations Co Ltd

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc

SK Plasma Co Ltd

Staidson BioPharma Inc

UBI Pharma Inc

UniQure NV

Zhengzhou Gensciences Inc



