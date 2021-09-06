U.S. markets closed

Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) Drugs In Development, 2021

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) (Hematology) - Drugs In Development, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Hemophilia B (Hematological Disorders), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 9, 5, 3, 1, 10, 4 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 6 and 1 molecules, respectively.

Hemophilia B (Hematological Disorders) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from the publisher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

Report Scope:

  • The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Hemophilia B (Hematological Disorders).

  • The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Hemophilia B (Hematological Disorders) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

  • The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

  • The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

  • The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Hemophilia B (Hematological Disorders) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

  • The pipeline guide evaluates Hemophilia B (Hematological Disorders) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

  • The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

  • The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Hemophilia B (Hematological Disorders)


Key Topics Covered:

  • Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) - Overview

  • Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) - Therapeutics Assessment

  • Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

  • Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) - Drug Profiles

  • Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) - Dormant Projects

  • Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) - Discontinued Products

  • Hemophilia B (Factor IX Deficiency) - Product Development Milestones

Companies Mentioned

  • ASC Therapeutics Inc

  • Belief Biomed Ltd

  • Catalyst Biosciences Inc

  • Centessa Pharmaceuticals Plc

  • Chameleon Biosciences Inc

  • Chengdu Rongsheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

  • Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd

  • CSL Ltd

  • Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

  • Expression Therapeutics LLC

  • Freeline Therapeutics Holdings Plc

  • GC Pharma

  • GeneLeap Biotech

  • GeneVentiv Therapeutics Inc

  • Genzyme Corp

  • Intellia Therapeutics Inc

  • LFB SA

  • Logicbio Therapeutics Inc

  • Novo Nordisk AS

  • OPKO Health Inc

  • Pfizer Inc

  • RegenxBio Inc

  • Sanofi

  • Shenzhen Weiwu Guangming Biological Preparations Co Ltd

  • Sigilon Therapeutics Inc

  • SK Plasma Co Ltd

  • Staidson BioPharma Inc

  • UBI Pharma Inc

  • UniQure NV

  • Zhengzhou Gensciences Inc


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wn5wqx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemophilia-b-factor-ix-deficiency-drugs-in-development-2021-301369819.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

