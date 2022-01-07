U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,697.50
    +10.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,183.00
    +60.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,796.00
    +37.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,207.20
    +4.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.15
    +0.69 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.10
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -0.03 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    +0.0280 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    19.61
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3549
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8300
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,866.18
    -1,100.21 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.74
    -40.60 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,427.38
    -60.49 (-0.21%)
     

Hemophilia Therapeutics Market to Record USD 4.47 Bn Growth | Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., and CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA emerge as dominant players | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Hemophilia Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Hemophilia Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, CSL Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Type (hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and hemophilia C)

  • Geographies: North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Size is expected to increase by USD 4.47 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate, occupying 41% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for hemophilia therapeutics in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The hemophilia therapeutics market is fragmented is highly consolidated. The rising competition in the market is driving vendors to increase their R&D efforts and introduce efficient novel drugs. The market is also witnessing the entry of new players offering innovative products. This is driving some vendors to form strategic alliances to expand their product portfolios and enter new markets.

Baxter International Inc.: The company offers BAX 855 hemophilia therapeutics for the treatment of hemophilia A.

Bayer AG: The company offers hemophilia care unit for the treatment of hemophilia A.

Biogen Inc.: The company offers Eloctate hemophilia therapeutics for the treatment of hemophilic A.

CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA: The company offers hemophilia care unit for the treatment of hemophilia A.

CSL Ltd.: The company offers Afstyla, humate-P, Helixate FS hemophilia therapeutics for the treatment of hemophilia A.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The hemophilia therapeutics market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of hemophilia is driving the growth of the hemophilia market in North America. In addition, factors such as reduced cost of pharmaceutical therapeutics, increased access to healthcare, and improved quality of healthcare are fostering the regional market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Driver:

Patients with hemophilia were treated with replacement therapy in the past years. It involved the replacement of whole blood and fresh frozen plasma. However, with the approval of new therapeutics, patients are given the option of choosing different effective and safe treatments. Also, the development and approval of new therapeutics with high efficacy will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

  • Hemophilia therapeutics Market Challenge:

Many hemophilia drugs available in the market exhibit immunogenic reactions, which reduces their efficacy. To overcome such issues, vendors in the market are leveraging technologies such as recombinant DNA, protein fusion, and PEGylation technologies to develop new therapies. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports:

Coagulation Testing Market by Product, Application, Technology, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Von Willebrand Disease Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.47 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.85

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, CSL Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemophilia-therapeutics-market-to-record-usd-4-47-bn-growth--baxter-international-inc-bayer-ag-biogen-inc-and-chiesi-farmaceutici-spa-emerge-as-dominant-players--technavio-301455353.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Surged After Hours

    The stock's activity could lead to a false bullish narrative

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Sinking This Week

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were sinking 11.3% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only announcement from Teladoc was that it plans to participate in the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference next week. Second, the overall stock market has been highly volatile, with the Federal Reserve confirming that interest rate hikes are on the way.

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Fizzles; GME Stock, Trump Stock DWAC Spike On News

    A tepid market rally fizzled Thursday as bond yields kept rising. Meme stocks rallied, led by Trump stock DWAC.

  • Bitcoin will see its 'dot-com moment' over next year or two: Charts technician

    It's been a bad start of the year for Bitcoin (BTC-USD), and 2022 could bring more pain.

  • Number of Nasdaq Stocks Down 50% or More Is Almost at a Record

    (Bloomberg) -- A near-record number of tech stocks have plunged by some 50% in an echo of the dot-com crash.Roughly four in every 10 companies on the Nasdaq Composite Index have seen their market values cut in half from their 52-week highs, while the majority of gauge members are mired in bear markets, according to Jason Goepfert, chief research officer at Sundial Capital Research. “Whatever the fundamental and macro considerations, there is no doubt that investors have been selling first and tr

  • Where Will Wish Be in 5 Years?

    Wish's stock tumbled as its monthly active users (MAUs) declined, its revenue growth decelerated, and it continued to bleed red ink. Its logistics and quality control issues, the abrupt resignation of its founder and CEO Piotr Szulczewski, regulatory headwinds in France, and insider sales exacerbated that sell-off.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Need to Be on Your Radar for 2022

    There's a reason Dividend Aristocrats are among the most popular stocks on the market. Here are three that should benefit strongly from current and upcoming trends this year: McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). Is there a more resilient restaurant stock than McDonald's?

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Fell on Thursday

    The stock market was having a fairly strong session on Thursday, but insurance disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was an exception. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Lemonade was down nearly 3%, reaching a fresh 52-week low in the process. An analyst at Barclays who covers Lemonade maintained its "equal-weight" rating (similar to a neutral opinion) but dramatically lowered their price target on the stock from $62 to $43.

  • 2022 Auto Industry Outlook

    Tyson Jominy, J.D. Power VP of data and analytics, joins Yahoo Finance to share the company’s outlook on the automotive industry in 2022 and beyond.

  • Why AT&T Tumbled in 2021, but Is Rebounding in 2022

    Despite AT&T's (NYSE: T) merger with TimeWarner in 2018 being blamed for holding the telecom giant back over the years, the market hasn't exactly rewarded Ma Bell's decision to shed its WarnerMedia division and merge it with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA)(NASDAQ: DISCK). According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, AT&T stock lost 14.5% of its value in 2021, very likely because in addition to getting rid of its media business, AT&T is also slashing its dividend in half. The TimeWarner acquisition saddled the telecom with a mountain of debt, and the spinoff is expected to net it some $43 billion, which will go a long way to paying down its debt load.

  • The 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) provides data mining and analytics services for large government and enterprise clients. Palantir's revenue rose 25% in 2019 and grew 47% in 2020. Palantir isn't profitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis yet, but its adjusted gross and operating margins have been steadily expanding as its free cash flow (FCF) turned positive in 2021.

  • Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tumbled Again Today

    Shares of software-company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has been a darling among retail investors since its publicly traded debut in late 2020, but the company has plenty of skeptics on Wall Street. Palantir stock was down 6.7% today as of market close, caught up in yet another steep slide for high-growth but richly valued stocks. Palantir is now nearly 60% below its all-time high, reached in early 2021.

  • Why Vocera Communications Stock Was on Fire Today

    Vocera Communications (NYSE: VCRA), a company that specializes in communications systems for the healthcare industry, saw intense investor interest on Thursday. Vocera and medical device maker Stryker (NYSE: SYK) divulged in a joint press release they have signed a definitive merger agreement. Under its terms, Stryker will acquire all outstanding shares of Vocera in a public tender offer for $79.25 per share.