Hemophilia Therapeutics Market to Record USD 4.47 Bn Growth | Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., and CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA emerge as dominant players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022

Attractive Opportunities in Hemophilia Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, CSL Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Type (hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and hemophilia C)

Geographies: North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Size is expected to increase by USD 4.47 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate, occupying 41% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for hemophilia therapeutics in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.

Vendor Insights-

The hemophilia therapeutics market is fragmented is highly consolidated. The rising competition in the market is driving vendors to increase their R&D efforts and introduce efficient novel drugs. The market is also witnessing the entry of new players offering innovative products. This is driving some vendors to form strategic alliances to expand their product portfolios and enter new markets.

Story continues

Baxter International Inc.: The company offers BAX 855 hemophilia therapeutics for the treatment of hemophilia A.

Bayer AG: The company offers hemophilia care unit for the treatment of hemophilia A.

Biogen Inc.: The company offers Eloctate hemophilia therapeutics for the treatment of hemophilic A.

CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA: The company offers hemophilia care unit for the treatment of hemophilia A.

CSL Ltd.: The company offers Afstyla, humate-P, Helixate FS hemophilia therapeutics for the treatment of hemophilia A.

Regional Market Outlook

The hemophilia therapeutics market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of hemophilia is driving the growth of the hemophilia market in North America. In addition, factors such as reduced cost of pharmaceutical therapeutics, increased access to healthcare, and improved quality of healthcare are fostering the regional market growth.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Driver:

Patients with hemophilia were treated with replacement therapy in the past years. It involved the replacement of whole blood and fresh frozen plasma. However, with the approval of new therapeutics, patients are given the option of choosing different effective and safe treatments. Also, the development and approval of new therapeutics with high efficacy will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Hemophilia therapeutics Market Challenge:

Many hemophilia drugs available in the market exhibit immunogenic reactions, which reduces their efficacy. To overcome such issues, vendors in the market are leveraging technologies such as recombinant DNA, protein fusion, and PEGylation technologies to develop new therapies. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Hemophilia Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Biogen Inc., CHIESI Farmaceutici SpA, CSL Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

