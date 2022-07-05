U.S. markets closed

Hemophilia Treatment Market to Reach $26.9 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Rise in the prevalence of hemophilia, technological advancements in hemophilia treatment, and supportive government initiatives for hemophilia management drive the growth of the global hemophilia treatment market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Hemophilia Treatment Market by Type (Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B), by Drug Therapy (Recombinant coagulation factor concentrates therapy, Plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates therapy, Non-factor replacement therapy, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global hemophilia treatment industry generated $12.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $26.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/301

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in the prevalence of hemophilia, technological advancements in hemophilia treatment, and supportive government initiatives for hemophilia management drive the growth of the global hemophilia treatment market. However, high cost of hemophilia treatments and adverse effects associated with plasma-derived products restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in R&D activities regarding treatment therapies, rise in the usage of prophylactic treatment, and surge in rate of diagnosis create new opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Owing to social distancing measures, possibility of cross contamination, and postponement of non-elective surgeries, the number of hemophilia treatments reduced considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic. This led to a negative impact on the global hemophilia treatment market.

  • Manufacturers also suffered huge losses during the pandemic, due to decline in demand for hemophilia medicines for treatments. However, the market is expected to recover post-pandemic.

The hemophilia A segment to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the hemophilia A segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global hemophilia treatment market, and is estimated to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to increase in incidence of hemophilia A, rise in use of factor VIII, and product approvals by the regulating authorities. The report also analyzes the hemophilia B segment.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/301?reqfor=covid

The recombinant coagulation factor concentrates therapy segment to maintain its leadership status by 2031

Based on drug therapy, the recombinant coagulation factor concentrates therapy segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hemophilia treatment market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. This is due to rise in the number of recombinant technology products available for the treatment. However, the non-factor replacement therapy segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in target population and rise in R&D activities for the treatment therapies.

Europe to continue its lead position by 2031

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hemophilia treatment market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2031. This is attributed to the well-established healthcare facilities, technological advancements, and surge in demand for early diagnosis of hemophilia. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. This is due to surge in incidence of population suffering from hemophilia and rise in healthcare expenditure.

Leading Market Players

  • Bayer AG

  • CSL Ltd. (CSL Behring)

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Grifols, S.A

  • Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Novo Nordisk A/S

  • Octapharma AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

  • Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Fertility Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Infection Control Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2028

Neurodiagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Sperm Bank Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Contraceptive Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

E-health Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Spirometer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Digital Health Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Healthcare CRM Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

