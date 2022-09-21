U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,887.75
    +15.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,926.00
    +125.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,944.00
    +21.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.30
    +12.20 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.00
    +2.06 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.80
    +12.70 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    19.59
    +0.41 (+2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9907
    -0.0065 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.97
    +1.21 (+4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1344
    -0.0036 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0560
    +0.3530 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,156.87
    -74.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.09
    -2.94 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,254.60
    +61.94 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

HemoShear Therapeutics Advancing Novel Modulators Against Second Target for Horizon Therapeutics' Gout Discovery Pipeline

0
·3 min read

Fifth Milestone Achieved by HemoShear with Novel Compounds for Second Target

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HemoShear Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held clinical stage biotechnology company, has earned a milestone payment for the advancement of potential lead product candidates against a second target for the treatment of gout under its collaboration with Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP). This milestone marks the fifth payment that HemoShear has earned in accordance with the Horizon exclusive drug discovery agreement established in January 2019.

By combining Horizon's expertise in gout with HemoShear's drug discovery capabilities, we are breaking new ground

"In three years, HemoShear has identified two novel therapeutic targets and generated lead compounds for these two completely different strategies to potentially treat gout," said Robert Stoffel, PhD, vice president, research at Horizon. "Gout is often associated with elevated uric acid levels and data from the REVEAL-Tx™ platform indicates that these programs have the potential to lower uric acid levels. We look forward to the ongoing work on potential candidates selective to a second target."

"By combining Horizon's expertise in gout with HemoShear's drug discovery capabilities, we are breaking new ground with the early stage characterization of two novel potential approaches to lowering uric acid levels," said Ryan Feaver, PhD, executive director and head of exploratory biology at HemoShear. "Our REVEAL-Tx™ drug discovery platform has been a key factor in achieving this milestone and in the success of the collaboration, aimed at delivering first-in-class modulators for both programs."

Under the terms of the agreement, HemoShear received an upfront payment and R&D funding, and Horizon received exclusive access to HemoShear's proprietary disease modeling platform, to discover potential new therapeutics for gout. Successful development and commercialization of multiple therapies by Horizon would make HemoShear eligible to receive milestone payments of potentially more than $500 million plus royalties. Further financial terms were not disclosed.

Gout is a chronic, progressive inflammatory form of arthritis affecting more than nine million people in the United States that is caused by excess uric acid in the body and needs to be managed aggressively. If uric acid levels in the blood remain elevated, crystals can form and deposit in the joints, which can lead to severe pain, tenderness, stiffness, swelling and joint damage. In addition to the joint damage, urate crystals can also deposit in other organs of the body, and if left unmanaged, gout can lead to significant tissue damage. Uncontrolled gout occurs when people living with gout continue to have high levels of uric acid and gout symptoms despite the use of standard oral urate-lowering therapies.

About HemoShear Therapeutics

HemoShear Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held clinical stage company developing treatments for rare diseases with significant unmet patient need. HemoShear's drug discovery platform, REVEAL-Tx™, enables the Company's scientists to create best-in-class, biologically relevant human disease models to uncover the underlying mechanisms of disease, translate those discoveries into drug targets, and select candidates that may treat patients successfully. HemoShear completed an exclusive partnership identifying two novel therapeutic approaches in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) for Takeda in 2021. The Company has ongoing collaborations with Takeda in a rare liver disease and with Horizon Therapeutics in gout. For more information visit www.HemoShear.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemoshear-therapeutics-advancing-novel-modulators-against-second-target-for-horizon-therapeutics-gout-discovery-pipeline-301628941.html

SOURCE HemoShear Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • Op-Ed: Prevent a legal catch-22 that could push thousands of generic drugs off the market

    To avert a collision of patents and safety regulations, the Supreme Court must ensure that a damaging ruling is quickly undone.

  • MindMed Collaborators Dose First Patient in Phase 1 Investigator-Initiated Trial of MDMA-Like Substances

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 investigator-initiated study led by MindMed collaborator Prof. Dr. Matthias Liechti at University Hospital Basel (UHB). The study aims to evaluate the effects of MDMA-like substances, including MDA, Lys-MDMA, Lys-MDA, versus a placebo in healthy vo

  • 'Can’t work at a desk': What it's like to be out of work with Long COVID

    It’s been more than 2.5 years and Americans are still suffering from the long-term effects of COVID-19, otherwise known as Long COVID, and it's forced many out of the labor force.

  • FDA advisory committee to review three cancer drugs this week

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet this week to discuss three cancer therapies. The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee is set to meet Wednesday to vote whether the benefits of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s treatment of patients with certain types of non-small cell lung cancer outweigh the risks. The same day the committee is also set to discuss Pepaxto, Oncopeptides AB' investigational multiple myeloma treatment that received an accelerated approval in early 2021.

  • China-Based COVID-19 Shot Neutralizes Omicron Subvariants

    China-based Clover Biopharmaceuticals Ltd announced data from its ongoing Phase 3 study evaluating SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) as a universal COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate. Clover created its COVID-19 vaccine candidate by combining SCB-2019 with Dynavax Technologies Corporation's (NASDAQ: DVAX) adjuvant. The data showed that SCB-2019 elicited superior neutralizing antibodies against the omicron BA.5 subvariant, the currently dominant variant, when administered as a heterologous third dose comp

  • Blood Tests for Cancer Look More Competitive. What It Means for Illumina’s Antitrust Fight.

    The gene-sequencing company is fighting antitrust regulators on two continents as it seeks to hold on to Grail, which it bought last year.

  • Scientists pinpoint common vegetable that can lower high blood sugar levels by 50 per cent

    The vegetable was shown to lower blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels

  • Virios Therapeutics Shares Tank After Failing Fibromyalgia Study

    Virios Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: VIRI) shares crashed after its FORTRESS Phase 2b trial of IMC-1 antiviral combination therapy for fibromyalgia failed to meet the primary endpoint. Fibromyalgia is a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory, and mood issues. Overall, the FORTRESS study did not achieve statistical significance on the prespecified primary efficacy endpoint of change from baseline to Week 14 in the weekly average of daily self

  • Could This Be Pfizer's Next Billion-Dollar Vaccine?

    The company has generated billions in sales from this product alone, although many investors now think this tailwind will soon end, as the demand for coronavirus vaccines could drop substantially starting next year. The company is currently working on another promising vaccine that may not become nearly as successful as Comirnaty, but could generate at least $1 billion in annual sales if approved. Let's look into this program and what it could mean for Pfizer.

  • FDA Warns Against Cooking Chicken in NyQuil. For Real.

    The regulatory agency cautioned that the practice of misusing nonprescription drugs as part of social-media challenges is unsafe.

  • FDA Baby Formula Oversight Is Criticized in Internal Review

    Numerous shortcomings including outdated technology hampered response to this year’s nationwide shortage.

  • South Beach Butt Lift: Inside the New BBL Procedure Taking Over Miami

    BBLs are the wave right now.

  • AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Scores Approval In Europe

    The European Commission has approved AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab, formerly AZD7442), a long-acting antibody combination as COVID-19 treatment in adults and adolescents. The approval comes for COVID-19 patients who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID‑19. The approval was based on results from the TACKLE Phase 3 trial, which showed that one intramuscular dose of Evusheld provided clinically and statist

  • Merck To Start New Islatravir HIV Trials With Lower Dose After FDA Hold

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) will initiate a new Phase 3 program with once-daily islatravir to treat people with HIV-1 infection. These new Phase 3 studies will evaluate a once-daily oral combination of doravirine 100 mg and a lower dose of islatravir (DOR/ISL). One study will evaluate DOR/ISL in previously untreated adults with HIV-1 infection, and two studies will evaluate DOR/ISL as a switch in antiretroviral therapy (ART) in adults with HIV-1 infection virologically suppressed. Certain study p

  • If You Have Any of These Colgate Toothpastes, Get Rid of Them, FDA Warns

    Few daily rituals hold quite as much importance as brushing your teeth. Besides being a grooming requirement essential for keeping your breath fresh, research has also shown that it can have a significant impact on your long-term health as well. In most cases, the only harm that can come from picking up your toothbrush is the result of doing something wrong during the twice-a-day cleaning ritual. But now, the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that anyone with certain Colgate toothpastes

  • Chicago building blast leaves 8 injured

    At least eight people were taken to the hospital after an explosion caused a residential building to partially collapse in Chicago on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

  • Women and smokers at highest risk of dying early from type 2 diabetes

    Around 90 per cent of diabetes diagnoses in the UK are type 2

  • A Chronic Disease Still Waiting for a Drug

    As biotech companies take new shots at fatty liver disease, investor skepticism and potential payoffs are high.

  • Best Pharmaceutical ETFs for Q4 2022

    Pharmaceutical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer investors access to a basket of U.S.-based and foreign stocks of drug manufacturers and related companies in a single investment. These companies discover, develop, and produce medications used to cure disease, vaccinate, or alleviate symptoms of illness.

  • Vaccine Stocks Down After Biden Says Pandemic is Over

    BioNTech (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA) and Novavax (NVAX) stocks decline 8.6%, 7.1% and 6.5%, respectively.