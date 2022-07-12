Hemostasis Products Market worth USD 2.2 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc

Global Market Insights, Inc

Hemostasis Products Industry is anticipated to register 5.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2030 due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally coupled with growing technological advancements in hemostasis products.

The hemostasis products market value is expected to exceed USD 2.2 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing cases of trauma and accidents coupled with growing incidence of cardiac diseases will propel the market progression.

The increase in the number of hospitals and medical institutions for treatment of emergency cases such as road traffic accidents, injuries, trauma, etc. will boost the market size. With the development of medical infrastructure, the surgical care delivered to the patient has enhanced. Also, with adequate supply of required supplies such as hemostasis products, the occurrence of complications post-procedure has reduced considerably.

Several technological advancements regarding hemostasis products will augment the industry scenario. There are various advantages with new upgraded product such as better efficiency in achieving faster hemostasis, reduced risks of local infections, decreased complications, and a fall in cost of overall treatment. Thus, companies are currently focusing on offering several improved features with the new products for achieving faster hemostasis.

Some major findings of the hemostasis products market report include:

Growing number of product launches and technological advances will spur the business landscape.

Rising adoption of advanced technologies in production of hemostasis products will foster market demand.

Increasing number of road traffic accidents will stimulate the market statistics.

Rise in number of varied surgical procedures across developing countries will be a major factor impacting the market revenue.

Expansion and development of the healthcare sector will enhance the industry outlook.

Hemostasis products market from advanced hemostasis products segment surpassed USD 120 million in 2021. This is due to increasing number of minimally invasive procedures delivering advantages such as smaller incisions, fewer scarring, reduced recovery time, and lesser complications. These advanced hemostasis products are majorly used in these types of surgeries. Also, these products deliver enhanced patient outcomes along with efficiency in its usage.

Hemophilia segment held over 10.1% revenue share in 2021 and is anticipated to progress at lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. Significant increase in number of people suffering from hemophilia will influence the product demand in future. Moreover, growing cases of other bleeding disorders such as epistaxis will further stimulate the market statistics. According to official statistics, nosebleed or epistaxis affects about 60 million people in the U.S. annually and is fairly a common problem in the country.

Asia Pacific hemostasis products market is poised to witness 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period. An upsurge in the patient population across countries in Asia Pacific region will contribute towards the market expansion. With increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, myocardial infarction coupled with a growing geriatric population base, the market in the APAC region is estimated to grow at a high rate. Moreover, continuously rising set of underprivileged population suffering from various bleeding conditions such as hemophilia is anticipated to boost the adoption of hemostasis products in the region.

Major players operating in the hemostasis products industry include Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International, Pfizer, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Tricol Biomedical, Hemostasis LLC, Teleflex Incorporated, and CuraMedical BV.

