Hemostats Market Size to Grow by USD 925.79 million | Evolving Opportunities with Aegis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd. and Baxter International Inc.

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report titled Hemostats Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report identifies the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 925.79 million from 2021 to 2026. The report will also project an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period. The report also offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hemostats Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hemostats Market Competitive Landscape

The hemostats market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as M&A to maximize sales volume to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the top hemostats market players and key offerings include:

Aegis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd. : The company offers hemostats products such as SURGISPON haemostatic powder PS kit.

Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd : The company offers hemostats products such as Axiostat.

Baxter International Inc. :The company offers hemostats products such as FLOSEAL hemostatic matrix.

Becton Dickinson and Co. : The company offers hemostats products such as Arista AH absorbable hemostat, Avitene microfibrillar collagen hemostat, and Avitene sheets.

CuraMedical BV: The company manufactures haemostatic devices such as Curacel, Curaspon, CuraTamp, and CuraWax.

Hemostats Market Revenue Generating Segments

Type

Geography

Hemostats Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global hemostats market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the hemostats market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hemostats market report covers the following areas:

Hemostats Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hemostats market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hemostats market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hemostats market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hemostats market, vendors

Hemostats Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 925.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aegis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd., Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cryolife Inc., CuraMedical BV, Ergomed Plc, Gelita AG, Grayline Medical Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, MBP Medical Biomaterial Products GmbH, Pfizer Inc., STERIS Plc, Ted Pella Inc., Towne Brothers Pvt. Ltd., World Precision Instruments, Ydm Corp., and Teleflex Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Matrix and gel hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Sheet and pad hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Sponge hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Powder hemostats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aegis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.

10.4 Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd

10.5 Baxter International Inc.

10.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

10.7 CuraMedical BV

10.8 Grayline Medical Inc.

10.9 Johnson and Johnson

10.10 Towne Brothers Pvt. Ltd.

10.11 World Precision Instruments

10.12 Ydm Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

