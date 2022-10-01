Hemp-based Foods Market Size to Grow by USD 3.54 Bn, Hemp Seed-based Foods to be Key Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Hemp-based Foods Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 10.6% in 2022 and a CAGR of 11.55% during the forecast period. The market has been segmented by product (hemp seed-based foods, hemp oil-based foods, and hemp oil-based foods) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Key Segment Analysis
By product, the hemp seed-based foods segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Hemp seeds are a blend of protein and essential fats. Hence, they are ideal for vegans and vegetarians. These seeds are often eaten raw or added to cereals, smoothies, and other recipes.
Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the hemp-based foods market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 34% of the global market during the forecast period. China and Australia are the two major markets for hemp-based foods in the region. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as rapid urbanization.
Vendor Insights
The hemp-based foods market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Aurora Cannabis Inc.
Bombay Hemp Co. Pvt. Ltd.
Boring Hemp Co.
CANAH INTERNATIONAL Srl
Cann Global Ltd.
Canopy Growth Corp.
GFR Ingredients Ltd.
Hemp Juice Company BV
HempFlax Group BV
Hudson River Foods
Isodiol International Inc.
Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co. Ltd.
Naturally Hemps LLC
Navitas LLC
North American Hemp and Grain Co.
Nutiva Inc.
Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Co op. Ltd.
The Hemp Corp. Pty Ltd.
Tilray Inc.
Yunnan Hua Fang Industrial Hemp Co. Ltd.
Key Market Drivers and Challenges
The growing vegan population and cases of celiac disease are driving the hemp-based foods market growth. Hemp seeds are good sources of protein. Several manufacturers are adding vegan labels on the packaging of hemp products to cater to the vegan consumer base. The prevalence of the celiac disease is rising across the world. Gluten-free food products such as hemp can help avoid this disease. Hence, the demand for hemp-based food ingredients is growing significantly.
The impact of natural disasters and adverse weather conditions is challenging the hemp-based foods market growth. Uncertain weather conditions can negatively impact the production of crops. Natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and droughts can also affect hemp plantations. These factors are challenging the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Hemp-based Foods Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.55%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3.54 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.6
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Australia, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bombay Hemp Co. Pvt. Ltd., Boring Hemp Co., CANAH INTERNATIONAL Srl, Cann Global Ltd., Canopy Growth Corp., GFR Ingredients Ltd., Hemp Juice Company BV, HempFlax Group BV, Hudson River Foods, Isodiol International Inc., Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co. Ltd., Naturally Hemps LLC, Navitas LLC, North American Hemp and Grain Co., Nutiva Inc., Parkland Industrial Hemp Growers Co op. Ltd., The Hemp Corp. Pty Ltd., Tilray Inc., and Yunnan Hua Fang Industrial Hemp Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Hemp seed-based foods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Hemp protein-based foods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Hemp oil-based foods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc.
10.4 Bombay Hemp Co. Pvt. Ltd.
10.5 Boring Hemp Co.
10.6 CANAH INTERNATIONAL Srl
10.7 Canopy Growth Corp.
10.8 Hemp Juice Company BV
10.9 HempFlax Group BV
10.10 Hudson River Foods
10.11 North American Hemp and Grain Co.
10.12 Nutiva Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
