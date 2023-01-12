U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

The Hemp Doctor Announces New Subscription Boxes Starting in January 2023

The Hemp Doctor
·3 min read

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hemp Doctor proudly announces their new subscription boxes packed full of the best cannabis that the industry has to offer, coming in January 2023.

A consistent and reliable source for cannabis products, the new Hemp Doctor subscription box is exciting news for their customers. The boxes will combine the company's wide variety of products with delta 8, delta 9, and CBD in the form of edibles and vapes derived from hemp.

The Hemp Doctor's customizable subscription box will be sourced from the premium, U.S.-grown phytocannabinoid-rich hemp strain.

Subscribing to the new Hemp Doctor subscription boxes offers convenience, value, and savings to customers.

The products in the subscription boxes may include:

This is for those looking for a truly cannabis flavor as the freshest flowers that are processed right as they are harvested. Each cartridge contains 1 milliliter of the potent 90%+ Delta THC distillate to give the perfect hit with cannabis-derived terpenes.

Future Products in the subscription box include and are not limited to:

  • Delta Edibles

Hemp-derived delta 8 and delta 9 THC edibles are bursting with flavor and will surely surprise the taste buds. Delta Edibles are in-demand; they are easy and fun to consume, drive long-lasting results, and provide premeasured cannabinoid doses. These are perfect for those looking to improve their general well-being naturally, and effects can last from 30 minutes or up to 8 hours or more depending on the product.

  • CBD Edibles

Many consumers' favorite CBD edibles will be a part of the new subscription box. These can be divided into full spectrum and broad spectrum, with the difference being broad spectrum has no THC while full spectrum contains organic compounds called terpenes. These flavorful CBD gummies are easy to take at any place or time.

  • Delta Smokers

If smoking is the customers' preferred format, they can select Delta Smokers for their subscription box, packing delta 9 and delta 8 disposables. They are easy and convenient and come in different blends and strains. Delta vapes bring almost immediate results - no waiting around. All ingredients go through the most rigorous process to ensure various therapeutic benefits, including potential pain relief and relaxation.

  • CBD Smokers 

The Hemp Doctor CBD vape carts combine all there's to be found in the hemp for a full spectrum experience. By smoking this naturally-occurring cannabinoid found in hemp and marijuana, people have found benefits in its ability to relieve symptoms of anxiety and pain.

The new subscription box frees up some time in customers' schedules. Best of all, subscriptions are flexible - subscribe or unsubscribe anytime, skip deliveries, and adjust the delivery frequency as needed. The new Hemp Doctor subscription box has a lot to offer - comfort, convenience, consistency, and value.

About The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor is America's premiere cannabis and hemp dispensary supplying avid consumers with the most innovative and premium-quality cannabis products. The Hemp Doctor strives to provide the absolute best hemp and cannabis products, offering a wide array of formats, premium cannabinoids, and formulations that keep the company far ahead of the competition.

The company offers products for anyone - from avid consumers to those just starting to get acquainted with the vibrant cannabis world.

CONTACT THE HEMP DOCTOR
For more information regarding the contents of this release, visit The Hemp Doctor website at www.thehempdoctor.com.

Contact:
The Hemp Doctor
510 River Highway #16
Mooresville, NC 28117
(704) 360-4843

Contact Information:
Robert Shade
Owner at The Hemp Doctor
customerservice@thehempdoctor.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


