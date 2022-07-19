U.S. markets close in 2 hours 43 minutes

Hemp, Inc.'s CBDA and CBGA Products on Sale Now

Hemp, Inc.
6 min read
In this article:
Las Vegas, NV, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- From old-fashioned to new-fashioned, hemp has done it again and Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) is right on the forefront. The Company announced its CBDA and CBGA capsules are in stock and available for sale. With 14 years under its belt and counting, the Company has been a consistent force leading the way in the industrial hemp industry much like Oregon State University’s (OSU) recent study that “found hemp compounds could prevent a Covid-19 infection”. This not only sparked new interest in hemp compounds, it’s creating a tidal wave across the country.

Hemp, Inc. is riding that wave. “We plan to sell these products via wholesale and retail direct-to-consumer, by utilizing aggressive SEO and marketing strategies,” said one Hemp, Inc. executive.

Many anticipate OSU’s study will generate a huge “rush-to-market” but Hemp, Inc. is already ahead of the curve, as its CBD line can easily be reformulated with CBDA and CBGA. The OSU scientific study, as noted by one news source, found acidic hemp compounds (CBDA and CBGA) “bind to the Covid spike protein, blocking a critical step in the viral entry process.” According to another source, CBGA (cannabigerolic acid) is the "mother cannabinoid" of popular compounds such as CBD and THC. CBGA converts to other precursor compounds, one of which is CBDA (cannabidiolic acid). When a cannabis plant is exposed to enough heat and sunlight, CBDA converts to CBD. source article

Specifically, Richard van Breemen, the researcher who led the OSU study, “found that a pair of cannabinoid acids bind to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, blocking a critical step in the process the virus uses to infect people.  The compounds are cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, CBDA, and the spike protein is the same drug target used in COVID-19 vaccines and antibody therapy. A drug target is any molecule critical to the process a disease follows, meaning its disruption can thwart infection or disease progression.”

Mr. van Breeman’s findings show these “cannabinoid acids are abundant in hemp and in many hemp extracts.  They are not controlled substances like THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and have a good safety profile in humans. And our research showed the hemp compounds were equally effective against variants of SARS-CoV-2, including variant B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the United Kingdom, and variant B.1.351, first detected in South Africa.” (source)

This preliminary CBD research is a great start. However, additional research is necessary before anyone can make any type of medical health claim; but it’s not stopping a frenzy among consumers akin to protect themselves against “The Rona” (coronavirus).  It should be noted that Hemp, Inc. does not make medical claims on any of its products. In fact, executives believe consumers should do their own research and draw their own conclusions based on that research. If you’re not sure where to start, watch this video on Bloomberg.

During a Q&A session with van Breeman, a vice.com interviewer asked the scientist questions many people want to know. See below for a snippet of that interview.

Do you think that federal legalization could be sort of a new frontier and research in this realm?

Absolutely, yes. Hemp is an unusual plant in the sense that it has several unique classes of compounds not found elsewhere in nature. It's rich in compounds that have bioavailability. Often, we’ll do research on a plant and find compounds that, in a lab setting, seem to be effective and a mechanism that could be beneficial for health. But then when doing a human study, we find maybe they're not as active because they don't reach the bloodstream if given in pill form. Hemp is different. We know that many constituents of hemp are active. We know that they’re active when given in oral, when given by inhalation, and given by transdermal patches and so forth. So, hemp is unusually rich in compounds with known biological activity, and they're able to reach the human bloodstream and have effects. And they have a high degree of safety!

Looking forward, do you have any thoughts on how you hope to see your findings contribute to scientific understanding of cannabis and COVID? And federal response to the pandemic and emerging variants?

In answer to one of my grant reviews, we have established the principle that small molecules can prevent viral infection. So that, I believe, is an important sort of basic science discovery. Secondly, we found compounds in hemp that have, at least in cell culture with live virus, the ability to stop cells from being infected. I would love to see a follow up study where we start developing what the oral dose ought to be. How can we maintain how many doses per day and what level do we need to help prevent viral infection or transmission? And I think we have a product that should be safe to use eventually. I can envision hemp extracts being used to help people stay healthy and help stop them getting sick from COVID.

(Read the full Q&A here.)

An additional article which addresses the benefits provided by cannabidiol’s ability to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 replication can be found at source article.

In another recent study, scientists from the Dental College of Georgia (DCG) and the Medical College of Georgia have shown that one of the non-psychoactive cannabinoids in cannabis – CBD – reduces lung damage induced by cytokine storms caused by COVID-19 through enabling an increase in levels of natural peptide. The study has shown the mechanisms behind these results, demonstrating that CBD normalizes levels of a peptide named apelin, which is known to reduce inflammation. The results have been published in the Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine and can be found at source article.

Is there anything hemp can’t do? Simply put, hemp has been one of Earth’s greatest assets in its arsenal of natural, sustainable products, past, present and future. It’s old-fashioned and new-fashioned. Who wouldn’t want to ride the wave?

With more than 10 years of experience in growing and processing hemp in North America, Hemp, Inc. has an established network of industry professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry. Hemp, Inc. has the largest industrial multipurpose hemp processing facility in North America, an 85,000-square foot facility in Spring Hope, N.C.  Its mission of providing green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue and value-generating synergistic businesses. Hemp may be the salvation in retooling America for greener, more sustainable domestic manufacturing.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide “adequate current information”. Financials for Hemp, Inc. are listed on the OTC Exchange. More information can also be found on the Hemp, Inc. website by visiting www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/. Material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

Investor Relations: (855) 436-7688

Sales: (877) 436-7564

ir@hempinc.com


