Hemp, Inc. Reports on Cannabinoids and Covid

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), one of the global leaders on the forefront of the industrial hemp industry, reports today on how cannabinoids could spur huge revenue growth for CBD-derived products, as researchers continue to vigorously test for a compound that will inhibit Covid. Since the hemp plant has been touted as one of earth’s greatest resources, and has over 25,000 uses and counting, many researchers have turned to it as a potential source. Per scientific data, can cannabinoids cure or prevent Covid? While there is no conclusive evidence, as of yet, one particular recent study said “CBD has the potential to prevent infections” and that it “might be one of the most useful applications.” (source)



The aforementioned study , published in the Science Advances journal, was based on real patients taking prescribed CBD. Those patients returned a positive Covid test at a much lower rate than patients who did not consume CBD. Their results also suggested that consuming CBD can block the infection if taken during early or later stages. These results were from real-world data, not lab tests. The lab tests they conducted proved phenomenal too. Those tests found that “CBD inhibits the replication of genes required for the growth and spread of the virus throughout the body.”

This is extremely good news but researchers are careful to note that cannabis-derived products should not be a substitute for the vaccine; but CBD could definitely end up being a “much-needed supplement”. To many consumers across the globe, that’s all they need to know. Conclusive or not, the findings are generating a frenzy in the marketplace for CBD products and demand is expected to skyrocket. This may undoubtedly create an explosive revenue and growth curve and Hemp, Inc. executives are fully prepared for what lies ahead with their 10,000 square-foot research and development/manufacturing facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While no one can predict the future, the past can oftentimes be a huge indicator of what’s to come. Before CBD was a “trendy wellness elixir”, researchers were “suggesting” that a compound from the hemp plant “could” protect the “nervous system, modulate blood flow, slow growth of cancer cells and provide relief from seizures, pain, anxiety and inflammation.” Fast forward to today. Not only is it medically approved to help people suffering from seizure disorders, it’s infused in some of our favorite food and beverages and household names like Kim Kardashian are throwing “CBD-themed” baby showers. This was nearly an 8-year time span. Let’s take a look at CBD product sales during that time.

CBD product sales from 2014 to 2022* grew as follows:

2014 – $108 million

2015 – $173 million

2016 – $261 million

2017 – $367 million

2018 – $535 million

2019 – $845 million

2020 – $1.198 billion

2021 – $1.615 billion

2022 – $1.918 billion

(* Source )

Another source theorized that the CBD industry would “grow to over $14.5 billion in sales” by 2026. This statistic did not even take into account the CBDA and CBGA market frenzy the industry could experience.

We believe companies that were ahead of the curve prior to 2014, with CBD products, were able to ride the wave through that explosive growth. History has been known to repeat itself under somewhat different circumstances. Today, the world is suffering from a global pandemic in a fight against Covid and its variants and cannabis is on the front burner.

The difference and huge advantage, for the marketplace, between then and now? The base for CBD research is already established, accepted and approved. Millions of people buy CBD-derived products regularly from untold thousands of stores all across America. Couple this significant advantage with the looming pandemic with people around the world looking for a product to thwart Covid… you get an exponential growth and revenue curve.

While full data on cannabinoids have gone through peer review, and its use looks promising, there are still many caveats with much more testing on the horizon. But this isn’t stopping an insatiable market for something they believe could thwart the disease.

There are many different cannabinoids. Some of those cannabinoids are acidic hemp compounds. CBDA is a cannabidiolic acid and CBGA is a cannabigerolic acid. Another study showed both of these compounds bind to the Covid spike protein, blocking a critical step in the “viral entry process”.

As research on cannabinoids and Covid continues, Hemp, Inc. executives say the first in its line of CBDA and CBGA products will be released before the end of this week. The products will include water, tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles and will come in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors and formulas that executives foresee being in high demand.

The current King of Hemp® product line includes:

King of Hemp® Gummies - These CBD edibles come in a variety of flavors and potencies of 25 gm, 20 gm and 10 gm. Flavors include blue raspberry, kiwi, strawberry, pineapple, guava, tropical, apple, citrus, berry tang and more. CBD Fruit Rings (20 gm and 10 gm) are available in apple, peach and watermelon. King of Hemp® Sour Bears in assorted flavors (10 gm) are in stock, too.

King of Hemp® Caviar (previously called Moon Rocks) offers high CBD potency and a rich taste. The Caviar is made from high-quality Bubba Kush hemp flower, coated in a THC-free distillate and then rolled in CBG-rich kief. While Caviar can be smoked in a pipe or vaped, it should not be rolled into a cigarette.

King of Hemp® Diamonds contain over 95% CBD and are derived from terpene-infused THC-free distillate. Diamonds are consumed by dabbing.

The robustly flavored King of Hemp® Pre-Rolls are made from organic, pesticide-free Bubba Kush hemp wrapped in RAW Natural Rolling Paper. The unique wrapper is made from 100% plants with no added chalk or dyes. Pre-Rolls are sold online as singles and in a six-pack.

Fortified Pre-Rolls utilize the King of Hemp® Pre-Roll and cover it with a high-CBD distillate and hemp CBG kief. These highly potent, flavorful pre-rolls are recommended for experienced smokers.

Midnight Express, a high CBG Pre-Roll, is made from premium hemp flowers, named in honor of the 1977 book by Billy Hayes ‘Midnight Express’, which was also an award-winning feature film, written by Oliver Stone. Hemp, Inc. uses a proprietary process for its Pre-Rolls, which includes blending the best flower from numerous hemp crops. King of Hemp® Pre-Rolls offer smokers a unique, consistent profile every time.

King of Hemp® Tinctures are currently sold out, but new-formulated tinctures with CBDA and CBGA will be available at the King of Hemp® online store and at retail locations in a few weeks.

It’s important to note that preliminary CBD research is a great start. However, additional research is necessary before anyone can make any type of medical health claim. Hemp, Inc. does not make medical claims on any of its products. In fact, executives believe consumers should do their own research and draw their own conclusions based on that research. If you’re not sure where to start, watch this video on Bloomberg that we mentioned on our last press release.

With more than 10 years of experience in growing and processing hemp in North America, Hemp, Inc. has an established network of industry professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry. Hemp, Inc. has the largest industrial multipurpose hemp processing facility in North America, an 85,000-square foot facility in Spring Hope, N.C. Its mission of providing green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue- and value-generating synergistic businesses. Hemp may be the salvation in retooling America for greener, more sustainable domestic manufacturing.

HEMP, INC.’S LAS VEGAS FACILITY

In addition to Hemp, Inc.’s 85,000-square foot facility in Spring Hope, NC, the Company also has a 10,000-square foot research and development/manufacturing facility located in Las Vegas, Nevada… home of some of the biggest named trade shows and conventions in the United States. Easily accessible in the heart of the valley, this facility researches, formulates, develops and produces the Company’s line of products and stays abreast of the industry’s scientific data and findings. Those interested in Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp® products or those who require more information can visit www.KingofHempUSA.com ; email sales@kingofhempusa.com; or, call 877-436-7564.

HEMP, INC.’S RECENT ACQUISITIONS

Hemp, Inc. had its second major acquisition in less than three months. In the all-stock transaction, Hemp, Inc. acquired full ownership of American Sustainable Rubber Company, LLC (ASR). This specific acquisition will enable Hemp, Inc. to leverage ASR’s proprietary intellectual property to improve its hemp grows and harvesting. The first acquisition was acquiring Ferris Holding, Inc., a leading co-packer and manufacturer based in Las Vegas, Nevada. To read more on how these strategic acquisitions are positioning the Company for long-term profitable growth, click here .



WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?



With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

