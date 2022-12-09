U.S. markets close in 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.92
    -3.59 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,690.59
    -90.89 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,083.37
    +1.37 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.39
    -11.90 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.62
    +0.16 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.60
    +9.10 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    +0.48 (+2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    +0.0760 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4710
    -0.1590 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,157.09
    -91.32 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.66
    -2.58 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

HEMPNOVA ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - HempNova Lifetech Corporation, (the "Company" or "HempNova") is pleased to announce that Mr. Jian Sun has joined the organization as a director of the company, effective immediately. Mr. Sun has over 30 years of experience in investment and management. He began his career in the year 1995 with "8 Beijing Foreign Enterprise Service Company" after obtaining his Bachelor's degree in economics. In 1999, he founded a company "Beijing Laiyilong Optoelectronics Technology Company".

The Company also announced the departure of Mr. Michael Doggett as a director with immediate effect. We thank Mr. Doggett for his services which were of great assistance to the Company. He is reducing his directorship in order to focus on his other business interests.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Ken Cai

Chairman and the CEO

SOURCE HempNova Lifetech Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/09/c3586.html

Recommended Stories