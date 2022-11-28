U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.50
    -28.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,178.00
    -178.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,705.00
    -77.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.70
    -12.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.03
    -2.25 (-2.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.90
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0473
    +0.0069 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    +1.87 (+9.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2096
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2970
    -0.8030 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,187.00
    -378.75 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.44
    -3.21 (-0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,456.31
    -30.36 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

HEMPSANA Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results

Hempsana Holdings Ltd.
·3 min read
Hempsana Holdings Ltd.
Hempsana Holdings Ltd.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “Hempsana”) today announced three and nine months financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022.

Randy Ko, Hempsana’s CEO commented: “Our team remains focused on leading the market in the manufacturing and distribution of rare cannabinoids to support product development cycles with many of the major consumer brand leaders in Canada. Our management team continues to keep their ears to the ground on consumer data driven insights, innovation and brand development as we continue to expand on our strategic partnership program to bring unique products to market. With the approval of 10 products into the Ontario Cannabis Store with distribution starting in Q4 of 2022, we look to expand our portfolio of products to the recreational and medical channels. A key area we are focused on is the infused pre-roll market, which has shown great growth with 1000% year over year sales increases in the largest provinces of the Canadian market. The Caviar Gold launch couldn’t be timed any better with initial SKU launches scheduled for Q4 of this year. We look to position the brand as one of the highest quality and highly potent products in the infused pre-roll market and will look to be aggressive in capturing market share.”

Operational Highlights

  • Completion of first commercial run of Caviar Gold’s patented technology for high THC potent infused flower for pre-roll and moon rock production

  • Production of over 9,567 units of ufeelu and Cream of the Crop Therapeutic products

    • Cream of the Crop Therapeutic – Terpene Rich Relief Cream

    • Shyne Botanicals – CBD Balm 3000

    • Shyne Botanicals – Muscle Rub

    • ufeelu Rest Drop

    • ufeelu Calm Drop

  • Commenced distribution of cannabis consumer products into Saskatchewan market

  • Commenced bulk intermediate cannabis sales to Australia through broker Cannada Management

  • Received approval from AGLC to list and distribute products into Alberta recreational market

Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were $251,631 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $30,364 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

  • Revenues were $880,847 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $30,364 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

  • Gross profit was $69,498 and gross margins were 27.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and $229,030 and 26.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • Net loss and comprehensive loss were $(486,432) in Q3 2022 compared to a net loss of $(2,460,126) Q3 2021.

  • Net loss and comprehensive loss were $(1,265,004) for the nine months ending September 30, 2022 compared to a net loss of $(3,821,161) for the nine months ending September 30, 2021.

  • Net loss per share was $(0.02) in Q3 2022, compared to $(0.11) in Q3 2021.

  • Net loss per share was $(0.05) for the nine months ending September 30, 2022, compared to $(0.18) for the nine months ending September 30, 2021.

About Hempsana Holdings Ltd.

The Company’s business involves the manufacturing of cannabis derivatives and producing cannabis extracts for use in finished products, including vapeables, topical creams and infused consumables. Hempsana’s Health Canada Standard Processing Licensed, and EU-GMP compliant facility provides the Company with access to wholesale and retail channels in Canada and internationally.

Additional Information

For additional information regarding Hempsana, please contact:

Randy Ko
Director and Chief Executive Officer                 
T: (647) 255-8849
E: randy@hempsana.ca

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the business and operations of the Company. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions and the state of the regulatory environment. Please refer to the Company’s public record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for more details on the risks faced by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Since 2016, Warren Buffett Has Bought $9 Billion More of This Stock Than Apple and Chevron, Combined!

    There's a very good reason everyone from Wall Street professionals to retail investors closely eye billionaire Warren Buffett's buying and selling activity. Since he took over as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO in 1965, he's outpaced the aggregate return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 120! While not infallible, the Oracle of Omaha has demonstrated a penchant for running circles around the broad market indexes.

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Soar in 2023

    This year, some of the most talked-about companies completed stock splits. These operations offer existing shareholders more shares -- but the value of their investment and the market value of the company remain the same.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • Should You Back Up the Truck and Load Up on Amazon Stock?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) share price has dropped like a brick and is down well over 50% year to date. Amazon went on to deliver a staggering 88x gain by the end of 2021. Amazon's share price has dropped like a brick yet again.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Coupang

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) represent two very different ways to invest in the e-commerce sector. Shopify, which is based in Canada, provides self-serve e-commerce tools that enable merchants to set up their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, and manage their own marketing campaigns without joining a large online marketplace like Amazon. Coupang owns South Korea's largest online marketplace.

  • U.S. stock futures fall as Chinese protests rattle markets, oil hits 2022 low

    U.S. stock-index futures sank Sunday night, as Asian markets fell following widespread public demonstrations in China and as oil hit a 2022 low.

  • Hedge Fund That Beat 99% of Peers Places Contrarian Bet on Meta

    (Bloomberg) -- As Big Tech reels from the blow of higher interest rates and slowing growth, one top-performing hedge fund manager is going against the tide to bet on the sinking shares of Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingExpensive Silicon Valley tech would not normally feature on the shopping list for the Liontrust GF Tortoise Fund, which its manage

  • I'm Worried About A Stock Market Crash. How Can I Tell If My Fears Are Warranted?

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • SoFi Is Becoming a Bit of a Regulatory Headache

    Financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) went public in June 2021 with lots of support and plenty of hype. At this point, SoFi finds itself in a bit of a regulatory headache.

  • Pinduoduo stock jumps toward a 1-year high after big profit and revenue beats

    The U.S.-listed shares of Pinduoduo Inc. shot up 10.1% toward a one-year high in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based mobile marketplace reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose well above forecasts, as strength in online marketing and transaction services offset some weakness in merchandise sales. Net income climbed to RMB10.59 billion ($1.49 billion), or RMB7.34 a share, from RMB1.64 billion, or RMB1.15 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjust

  • Should You Invest in Ford in 2023?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is one of the most recognizable brands in America. There's a culmination of factors that could work against Ford in 2023. Vehicles are big-ticket items for consumers and businesses that purchase them -- the average transaction price for a new vehicle was $45,844 as of June 2022.

  • 15 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks of all time. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks of All Time. This year has been challenging for investors due to continuous interest rate hikes and an all-time […]

  • 3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

    These companies have multiple ways they could deliver multibagger growth in a relatively short period of time.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Covid Cases Soar, Lockdown Protests Erupt

    Best Chinese stocks. China Covid cases are at record highs, but lockdown protests are spreading almost as fast.

  • Prediction: 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 1,000% in the Next 10 Years

    With that in mind, investors should consider adding Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) to their portfolios. Banks rely heavily on FICO scores when making lending decisions, but those three-digit credit scores are based on a relatively limited number of variables. Its lending platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) to measure more than 1,500 data points per borrower -- about 100-fold more than traditional credit models -- to help lenders quantify risk more precisely.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As China Concerns Hit Market Rally; Why You Should Be Cautious

    Futures fell amid China Covid unrest. Be cautious as the S&P 500 faces a big test with key economic data due.