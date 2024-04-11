Henderson businesses forced to move on as high-rise project embroiled in lawsuits

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Exterior fencing has blown into the property, exposed siding is starting to erode, metal wall panels are laying out on the sidewalk and it’s at odds with where business owners are in building Henderson’s next great chapter.

The Watermark was on the minds of some at the Water Street District Business Association meeting at the Little Chapel at the Corner, and Yvonne Wallace, co-owner of Pacific Diner, pointed out the high rise’s exposed elevator shaft could be seen from the meeting.

“I just hope that whatever is going on with the building is able to get worked out,” she said. “We want people walking down on Water Street—we want it to be the destination of choice.”

Wallace’s restaurant, Pacific Diner, is still planned to go inside The Watermark but she and her husband said they don’t know the project’s new timeline since Gillette workers walked off the job in December of last year.

“I think it’s been four months since we’ve gotten an update,” Wallace said. “We called Gillette and wanted an update from them, so we sent an email to both saying, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’’”

Gillette Construction did not respond to Wallace and she says she later noticed the construction company’s Water Street office closed.

“We really want to be in there,” she said. “It saddens us that we aren’t because, you know, we want to be on Water Street, who doesn’t?”

A perfect location, at first glance

A letter of intent was submitted for a restaurant space at The Watermark by Charles Braun, SWF Modern Barbeque executive pitmaster, but he says he didn’t notice problems at first glance.

“We were feeling really good about The Watermark in October, November of 2023,” he said. “We did a walk-through of the entire building with the construction foreman and we thought it would be the perfect location for our concept.”

However, as soon as Braun set foot in the building during the walkthrough, he noticed problems immediately.

“We noticed several discrepancies between the actual construction ‘blueprints’ that were posted online on the commercial real estate sites,” Braun said. “We also noted that there was no way possible that the building would be ready for occupancy for at least four to six months after scheduled opening date.”

Braun said he noticed there was no HVAC or plumbing in place for a property that was supposedly close to completion, and that’s when communication from the property owner, Strada Development Group, stopped.

“We never heard from anyone involved with The Watermark again,” he said. “And within a week, all activity at the site ceased.”

After speaking with other business owners who had signed on to go into The Watermark Braun said he realized he wasn’t alone in noticing discrepancies and not receiving communication from Strada Development Group.

Braun and his business partner, Patrick Harvey, wished things turned out differently for their dream for Downtown Henderson, but note it will allow them to focus on other personal priorities.

Come for the wings, stay for the lemon cake

On Wednesday, doors opened for the first time in Inspirada, a West Henderson neighborhood, for a business that nearly lost everything playing the waiting game at The Watermark.

Scooter and Meme Freeney, owners of World of Wings, were scheduled to open in October 2022 on the first floor of the Downtown Henderson property but decided to move on once they realized the building wouldn’t open on time.

“We said we have to move on because we were losing money,” Scooter Freeney said. “We just got delays and bad or no communication.”

However it opened up an opportunity to serve the community of Inspirada, a Henderson neighborhood, with classic buffalo sauce brewed specifically for this location with peppers fermented down South, and this ownership couple hopes the community will fall in love just like they did.

“I thought I loved the chicken because of my husband,” Meme Freeney said. “But I love my husband because of the chicken.”

The location serving Indian spice wing rub and Mango Habanero sauce is also right up the street from the Las Vegas Aces headquarters, a match made in heaven according to Meme.

“The Aces are my girls, and it is so nice just to be right down the street from them,” she said. “I am a true Jackie Young fan, [my husband] is a Chelsea Gray fan.”

The two owners said they would love any member of the Las Vegas Aces or Las Vegas Raiders to come right up the street and enjoy their homemade wings and lemon cake.

“Our sauces are handmade to order, nothing out of the bottle,” Scooter Freeney said. “Plus, we also carry some great craft beer and frozen margaritas.”

World of Wings near Raiders Way and Volunteer Boulevard is currently open to the public, a grand opening is planned for late May.

“No plans to change.”

Thomas Wucherer, Strada Development Group master planner for design and architecture, replied to 8 News Now’s request of comment following a previous story.

“We understand the anticipation surrounding The Watermark and want to assure the community that our team is diligently working to ensure its completion.

The Watermark is not a typical wood-framed suburban apartment community; it is a place where our residents will live, work and relax at a variety of hospitality offerings in an urban environment. The Watermark’s seven-story concrete structure consists of 151 apartment units, over 25,500 sq. ft. of restaurant space, and approximately 12,500 sq. ft. of office space. It has a roof-top pool and numerous community amenities intermixed with the well-appointed apartments; there are no plans to change any of the City-approved project documents.

While it is more complicated than building on an open site, when completed it will be a tremendous asset to Water Street and the entire community. Our challenges have been no different than what are typically experienced at any other construction project. All projects have their challenges. We are addressing our challenges, working on a strategy for occupancy permits and keeping the City apprised of the progress. I can’t offer further comment at this time but can only reiterate that we are diligently working to close out this project.

Upon completion, The Watermark will further enhance the appeal of Water Street as a destination for both residents and visitors alike. The Watermark on Water Street represents our shared vision of a vibrant and inclusive community. We would like to thank the community for their patience as we navigate this final phase of the project.

Finally, we only one commercial tenant dropped out, and that was last May; we have communicated with the remaining tenants and have attempted to keep them informed.

Thanks for your interest in The Watermark and Water Street in general.“

Currently there are 25 liens associated with the parcel number totaling to nearly $16 million in alleged unpaid contractor dues and three lawsuits are pending against the company representing the property, according to county records.

Documents shared with 8 News Now show PKWY Tavern and Soda Oasis, a Utah-based soda shop, were also planning on moving into the property.

8 News Now reached out to FINE Entertainment, the management company for PKWY Tavern, and asked if they are still involved in The Watermark but declined for comment.

Desert Oasis has not responded to email requests for comment from 8 News Now on their plan and involvement with the building.

