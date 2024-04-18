Hendrick Health named Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner for 18th consecutive year

Hendrick Health was announced as a 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner for the 18th consecutive year, according to a media release.

Of all the organizations given this distinction, Hendrick Health is one of two companies worldwide to be recognized as one of the most engaged workplace cultures for all 18 years the award has been presented.

Throughout 2023, an increase in employee dissatisfaction, burnout and efficiency has taken a toll on workplaces' atmospheres, according to Gallup.

Brad Holland, president and chief executive officer of Hendrick Health System, seen in this September 2023 photo, comments about Hendrick Health's recognition as a 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner.

In the 2024 GEWA announcement, the companies awarded have “distinguished themselves by not merely weathering the storm but by using it as an opportunity to enhance their organizational cultures.”

Behaviors attributed to the thriving work cultures within the recognized companies are integration of engagement at every stage of the employee and manager lifecycle, the promotion of personal wellbeing and prioritization of communication and listening strategies.

“Congratulations to the 60 organizations that have redefined what it means to be a great place to work,” said Jon Clifton, Gallup chief executive officer. “Your commitment to creating environments where employees are listened to, valued and positioned to use their strengths every day is what sets you apart.”

The GEWA criteria are rigorous compared to other workplace awards because of Gallup’s meta-analysis study which examines the influence of team engagement on performance outcomes, according to the media release.

Hendrick Health logo

“Being a part of the Hendrick Health team is such a blessing because our culture is defined by employees truly committed to our mission and meeting the healthcare needs of our region,” Brad Holland, president and CEO at Hendrick Health, said.

“Through their actions, we provide excellent and compassionate care that is considered exceptional by worldwide standards. On behalf of our 5,300 employees, it’s a great honor to receive this award for the 18th year in a row," he said.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Hendrick Health earns 18th consecutive exceptional workplace award