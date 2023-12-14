Hengyuan Refining Company Berhad (KLSE:HENGYUAN) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 53%, while individual investors hold 36%

Key Insights

Significant control over Hengyuan Refining Company Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The largest shareholder of the company is Shandong Hengyuan Petrochemical Company Limited with a 51% stake

Past performance of a company along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

Every investor in Hengyuan Refining Company Berhad (KLSE:HENGYUAN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 53% to be precise, is private companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 36% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Hengyuan Refining Company Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hengyuan Refining Company Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions have a very small stake in Hengyuan Refining Company Berhad. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

Hengyuan Refining Company Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Shandong Hengyuan Petrochemical Company Limited, with ownership of 51%. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 2.7% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.6% by the third-largest shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Hengyuan Refining Company Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Hengyuan Refining Company Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM915m, and insiders have RM64m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 36% stake in Hengyuan Refining Company Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 53%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

