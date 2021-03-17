Hennessey Digital #96 on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in California for 2021; Receives Recognition for Third Consecutive Year

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Hennessey Digital has been named to the Inc. list of Top 250 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in California for 2021.

Ranking at number 96, this is the second consecutive year Hennessey Digital has earned the Inc. distinction in California, landing on the list at number 78 in 2020. The company was also recognized on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list in 2019 and 2020. A legal marketing firm specializing in SEO, paid advertising, web design and development, and conversion rate optimization, Hennessey Digital is up 212% in 2-year growth.

Hennessey Digital CFO Michele Patrick is enthusiastic about seeing the company on the Inc. list again, touting its impressive growth statistics: "During 2020, the Hennessey Digital team created an increase of not only 93% in revenue, 98% net margin, and 105% client revenue retention, but also 310% growth in our talent acquisition and the expansion across eight different countries."



The agency also launched two new service lines in 2020 and began work on Hennessey Studios, a state-of-the-art audio and video production facility adjacent to the Television Academy building in North Hollywood, slated to open in 2021.



Patrick attributes Hennessey Digital's success to its strong company culture and passion for client results. "We continue to empower expansion by being a company that VALUES our values. From the top down, our leadership team focuses on harnessing the best in our people to best serve our team members and our clients," she notes. "We want to inspire each other to be creative and courageous, and what I love most about the people that work here is not only are they wildly intelligent, they're also completely passionate about their respective fields. That natural affinity is what takes someone to the next level in their role and ultimately helps hold the company output for our clients in its highest light possible."

CEO Jason Hennessey says its people have made the biggest difference in the company: "Scaling a digital marketing agency is hard, and while we've certainly made mistakes, we also recruit amazing, experienced people who make sure we learn from these mistakes and bring inventive solutions to the table for our clients and business. There's respect for each other and what we do, and that becomes a fun environment to work in because you truly feel part of a team that cares about you as a person. We're much more than deadlines and deliverables."

Hennessey Digital's investment in culture has paid dividends, Patrick reveals: "Our current March 2021 anonymous employee net promoter score is 77.6, which we're thrilled about and we look forward to further improving our employee experience. We want to empower our people to discover what lights them up inside and allow them to do more of those things by continuing to incorporate autonomy, flexibility in their schedule, and opportunities to grow and reinvent themselves. There's always time for curiosity and expansion, and that power is in every one of us."

About Hennessey Digital

Founded in 2015 by internationally-recognized SEO leader Jason Hennessey, Hennessey Digital has grown from a staff of two to more than 100 global employees. Specializing in technical SEO, content marketing, pay-per-click advertising (PPC), conversion rate optimization (CRO), and creative services, Hennessey Digital helps clients get more qualified leads and grow their businesses through a holistic marketing strategy. Hennessey Digital was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America in 2019 and 2020 and was recently recognized as a 2021 Vet100 honoree for the fastest-growing veteran-owned companies in the U.S.

