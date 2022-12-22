U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,813.04
    -65.40 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,934.54
    -441.94 (-1.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,452.83
    -256.54 (-2.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.29
    -31.65 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.38
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.60
    -18.80 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.43 (-1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0594
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6600
    -0.0240 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    -0.0063 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3620
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,708.03
    -125.81 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.45
    -3.75 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.54
    -14.78 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     

Hennessey Takes Christmas Tree to Needle-Stripping Velocities

Hennessey Performance
·5 min read

Hennessey Takes Christmas Tree to Needle-Stripping Velocities

Hennessey Venom 1000 GT500
Hennessey Venom 1000 GT500

Hennessey Takes Christmas Tree to Needle-Stripping Velocities

Hennessey Venom 1000 GT500
Hennessey Venom 1000 GT500

Sealy, Texas, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Hennessey Venom 1000 Mustang GT500 sets 'tree-mendously' impressive new holiday record

  • Fraser Fir doesn't sap speed as modified muscle car hits a blustery 192 mph at Continental Tire Proving Grounds in Texas

  • Annual ‘Christmas Tree Run’ is a joyful Hennessey holiday tradition that validates the power and performance of the company’s vehicles

Images — Hennessey Takes Christmas Tree to Needle-Stripping Velocities – DOWNLOAD

Video Hennessey Takes Christmas Tree to Needle-Stripping Velocities – WATCH

Sealy, Texas (December 22, 2022) Hennessey, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle creator, has attained a new unofficial holiday record, having driven its Venom 1000 Mustang GT500 to a velocity of 192 mph with an illuminated Christmas tree strapped to the roof. The achievement occurred earlier this week at the Continental Tire Proving Grounds in Ulvade, Texas, under the impartial eye of jolly old Saint Nick.

Based on the most powerful factory-produced Mustang of all time, the stock Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 boasts a hand-built supercharged 5.2-liter V8 with a 2.65-liter Roots-type supercharger nestled on top. Hennessey's Texas team upgrades the iconic pony car with a high-flow induction system, new fuel rails and injectors, and an air/oil separation system. In addition, fittings, lines, belts, and tensioners are upgraded, and the dual-clutch transmission is recalibrated for its high-output role. The result is the Venom 1000 Mustang GT500, which is rated at 1,000 bhp and 850 lb-ft of torque on 93 octane pump gas – all backed by a Hennessey 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty.

Piloted by professional race car driver Spencer Geswein under clear blue Texas skies with temperatures in the mid-50s, the Venom 1000 Mustang GT500 achieved the record speed on the closed circuit without drama. This is despite the significant additional drag (and holiday cheer) produced by a festal light-adorned evergreen. The vehicle was not altered explicitly for the run, except for removing the factory under hood ‘rain tray’ to improve airflow. The coupe, a desirable 2022 ‘Golden Ticket’ GT500, was finished in a very rare – yet seasonally festive – Eruption Green paint.

John Hennessey, company Founder and CEO: "Our annual ‘Christmas Tree Run’ serves two roles for our growing company. First, testing our performance at a proving grounds is a great opportunity to validate our engineering – the Venom 1000 delivers impressive numbers. Second, adding the seasonal twist allows our hard-working team to end the year with some high-speed fun before they slow down and enjoy their families for the holidays."

The ‘Christmas Tree Run’ has become a Hennessey tradition, with the team carefully choosing the proper pairing between vehicle and evergreen – if nothing else than to ensure needle stripping speeds. In 2017, the company used a 2018 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody to take a tree to 174 mph – establishing a benchmark. The number was broken in 2019 when its HPE1000 Jeep Trackhawk hit 181 mph with a hapless Douglas Fir strapped on its roof rails. And last year, Hennessey cracked 183 mph with a tuned Audi RS 6 Avant (borrowed from John Hennessey's wife!) with a fresh Christmas tree tied to its roof.

 

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 85 team members, and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. A Roadster variant joined the F5 coupe in 2022, also boasting 1,817 bhp and capable of speeds in excess of 300 mph. The company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster.'

HennesseySpecialVehicles.com | HennesseyPerformance.com

 

About John Hennessey

As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events, including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic, and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Known as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic vehicles alongside the creation of the company's world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

Social media

YouTube: HennesseyPerformanceF5 | Instagram: HennesseyPerformance | Facebook: @hennesseype | Twitter: @HennesseyPerf

 

Media contacts

For further information, images, or comment, contact the Hennessey PR team:

Attachments

CONTACT: Michael Harley Hennessey Performance (North America) 1-805-402-3613 Michael@hennesseyperformance.com Jon Visscher Hennessey Performance (Europe/Asia) 44 (0)7816 906 794 Jon.Visscher@vcomm.co.uk


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Offers Big Discount to Consumers

    The electric vehicle manufacturer seems to be trying to address a demand problem in the United States and China.

  • Tesla’s $7,500 Discount Is Great for Buyers. Less So for Investors.

    Tesla is upping the discount car buyers can get if they take delivery of a new electric vehicle by the end of the year. It's a deal likely designed to offset the impact from coming tax credits passed in the inflation reduction act.

  • Tesla doubles rare discounts on mainstay vehicles amid demand concerns

    Tesla Inc is offering $7,500 discounts on Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles (EV) delivered in the United States this month, its website showed on Wednesday, amid concerns the automaker is facing softening demand as economies slow and EV tax incentives loom. The latest discount came just days after the U.S. Treasury Department delayed restrictions on EV incentives until March, meaning Teslas and other U.S-made electric vehicles are likely to qualify for the full $7,500 credits temporarily. Analysts also worry that rising interest rates and CEO Elon Musk's controversial Twitter management could hurt the Tesla brand and sales.

  • Hertz Rent-a-Car Company Faces Another Scandal

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that it received "information" on Hertz.

  • Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada

    The company is giving a $7,500 credit in the United States and a $5,000 credit in Canada on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered before the end of the year, and also free supercharging for 10,000 miles, the pages showed. Tesla has been one of the main beneficiaries of the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which offers rebates of up to $7,500 on EV purchases as part of a law intended to push automakers to reduce their reliance on China. The latest discount comes just days after the U.S. Treasury Department delayed releasing its proposed guidance on the required sourcing of electric vehicle batteries.

  • Tesla driver in multi-car crash told police self-driving software malfunctioned

    The driver of a 2021 Tesla Model S involved in an eight-vehicle crash last month on San Francisco's Bay Bridge told police he was in Full-Self Driving (FSD) mode which had malfunctioned, according to a police report made public Wednesday. Chief Executive Elon Musk has touted Tesla "Full Self-Driving" software as a potential cash cow for the world's biggest electric carmaker. Tesla sells the $15,000 FSD software as an ad-on which enables its vehicles to change lanes and park autonomously.

  • Electric vehicles: GM recalls nearly 140,000 Chevy Bolts

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the GM’s recall of nearly 140,000 Chevy Bolt EV’s over fire risks.

  • Private Boeing 747 With Just Over 50 Flight Hours Scrapped

    A Boeing 747 built for private use as a business jet is being scrapped. Despite leaving the assembly plant in Everett, Washington over a decade ago, this specific 747 had just over 50 flight hours. Life for the gigantic aircraft that have graced our skies hasn’t been easy since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The aviation industry was already trending towards phasing out planes like the Boeing 747 and the Airbus A380 before 2020, but the drastic shift in market forces has hastened this tr

  • USPS will electrify entire mail-delivery fleet within just a few years

    The U.S. Postal Service said Tuesday it will go all electric for new purchases of delivery vehicles starting in 2026.

  • In 2022 Carmakers Wanted to Sell EVs To America's Heartland

    Building up EV sales in America's heartland was the goal in 2022, and it remains central going into 2023, thanks to new federal tax credits.

  • Wheels launches preorder for its Wheels One scooter

    Micromobility company Wheels plans to launch pre-orders for its Wheels One scooter on Dec. 22, marking the first time any of the company’s vehicles have been available for sale to the public. Wheels, which was acquired last month by New York-based Helbiz (Nasdaq: HLBZ), said Wheels One will begin to ship to customers by the end of the second quarter of 2023. Wheels said Wheels One builds on the company’s original device and features the same patented sit-down scooter form while increasing its safety and interactive features, including a 30% more powerful motor.

  • Train Derails After Crashing Into Truck Carrying Massive Concrete Beam in Southern Tennessee

    A train collided with a truck carrying a 134-foot concrete truss beam in Collegedale, Tennessee, on December 20, resulting in 13 train cars derailing and minor injuries, according to authorities.Footage recorded by Marc A Walwyn shows a Norfolk Southern train smashing into a tractor trailer carrying the beam, causing several of its cars to derail.The Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security said “three locomotives and 10 railroad cars derailed and slammed into each other” and that “two Norfolk employees sustained minor injuries and were transported to local area hospitals by HCEMS.”Authorities also noted a “large diesel spill” from the derailed locomotives. Credit: Marc A Walwyn via Storyful

  • Toyota president says EVs only part of the solution to replace gas-powered cars

    Toyota, the world’s largest auto maker, has under Akio Toyoda maintained the best strategy is to develop a diverse offering of vehicles that includes electric vehicles, hydrogen-powered cars and hybrids.

  • Two men allegedly hacked JFK's taxi dispatch system with Russian help

    The two men from Queens have been arrested for hacking into JFK's taxi dispatch system with the help of Russian nationals.

  • Norfolk Southern train derails after collision with semitruck

    The train hit a semitruck that was not able to clear the tracks in time, causing a major disruption, officials said.

  • Mercedes-Benz EQS gets Manufaktur personalization options

    Mercedes-Benz EQS buyers can order several Manufaktur personalization options including new paint colors and an interior package priced at over $11,000.

  • Congress Will Waive Safety Deadline for Boeing MAX Models

    Next time you book a flight, maybe check the model of the plane. Congress is set to waive a looming certification deadline for two planes from...

  • An Iowa Mechanic Has to Pay $7.2 Million After Allegedly Scamming Repairs on Classic Cars

    Looks like you can’t trust all mechanics. Especially when you’re the millionaire owner of a rare car collection. The Des Moines Register reports that an Iowa mechanic has been ordered to pay over $7 million after he scammed the former CEO of Angie’s List on both repairs and classic car purchases.

  • UPDATE: Hyundai Elantra found in Oregon isn’t connected to Moscow homicides, police say

    Investigators were working to determine if the vehicle was related to the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13.

  • The Inflation Reduction Act's Most Stringent EV Credit Rules Have Been Delayed

    The initial months of 2023 could be the best time to get that electric vehicle of your dreams, Hertz is in hot water for purportedly flaking on recalls, and Tesla draws ever closer to its Mexican plant. All that and more in this Tuesday edition of The Morning Shift for December 20, 2022.