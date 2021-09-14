U.S. markets closed

Hennessey Unleashes Ford Performance with Venom 775 F-150

·5 min read

- New Supercharged Hennessey Venom 775 F-150 Outpowers and Outperforms factory Ram TRX

- Hennessey nearly doubles stock F-150 horsepower, beating the factory TRX by 73 bhp

- Torque tops out at 685 lb-ft, surpassing the 650 lb-ft of the factory TRX

- New Venom 775 is lighter, faster and more capable than factory TRX

- Hennessey offering just 100 units | Customer deliveries starting now | MSRP: $110,000

SEALY, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE), the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer and high-performance vehicle builder, has completed development of Ford-based Venom 775 F-150, which promises factory-stock Ram TRX-crushing power and performance.

Venom 775 F-150
Venom 775 F-150

The Hennessey engineers have almost doubled the output of the F-150's 5.0-liter V8, adding 375 bhp to the stock model's 400 bhp. A 3.0-liter twin screw supercharger and new intercooler system, plus upgrades to the air filtration, throttle body, and engine management systems are just a few of the enhancements that HPE has made. The new model, which is now in production at Hennessey's Sealy, Texas, headquarters ramps up the torque to 685 lb-ft a full 275 lb-ft above the stock V8's 410 lb-ft.

Thanks to aluminum-intensive construction, the F-150 has a significant weight advantage over the TRX (it's about 2,000 lbs. lighter depending on specification). The Venom 775 is nimbler on- and off-road, plus it puts the power down more quickly – the Ford is also capable of both RWD and 4x4 modes. The Hennessey team also elevates the F-150's off-road performance with an off-road upgrade that adds integrated front and rear Venom bumpers, a front LED bar, a 6-inch lift, and 20-inch Hennessey 10-spoke wheels wrapped in 35-inch off-road tires.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO: "Our dedicated Ford customers have been eager for a showroom stock 'TRX killer' since Ram unveiled the truck. HPE engineers have delivered with more horsepower, more torque and more capability – I could not be more pleased. Our new Venom 775 F-150 is faster and lighter than the factory TRX, and our order books are filling fast with F-150 fans determined to regain the high-ground."

Just 100 of the Ford-based supertrucks will be built by HPE engineers in Texas. The result of intensive R&D and decades of expertise sees the new Hennessey Venom 775 sprint to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, while a ¼ mile sprint takes just 12.0 seconds @ 117 mph.

Backed by Hennessey's three-year / 36,000-mile warranty, customers can be confident in exploring the full extent of the Venom 775's performance both on- and off-road. In addition, the Hennessey modifications retain all the manufacturer driving modes enabling comfortable cruising or high-power performance at the flick of a switch.

Customers buying the Hennessey-tuned F-150 will typically spend a total of $90,000-$110,000 (including the stock V8 Ford F-150). The new truck is available with global shipping and can be ordered through Hennessey directly (+1 979.885.1300 or visiting HennesseyPerformance.com)

About Hennessey
Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts from around the world to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands including Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford and Jeep in addition to benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 50 team members and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The new 6.6-litre V8 Venom F5 hypercar is set for customer deliveries in 2021. Boasting 1,817 hp and a +311 mph top speed, the company is guaranteed to deliver like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster'. HennesseyPerformance.com

About John Hennessey
As the company founder and CEO, John Hennessey lives and breathes fast, fun cars. John developed a passion for performance while competing at world-renowned motorsport events including Pikes Peak, the Silver State Classic and the Bonneville Salt Flats (where he set a class world record).

What started in 1991, modifying imports out of his garage, soon morphed into building 1,000-horsepower twin-turbo Dodge Vipers that gained international recognition in car magazines such as Motor Trend, Car and Driver, Top Gear, and Road and Track.

Viewed as an American icon of speed, John has achieved his vision to be the top automotive tuner and builder in the U.S. With a global sales footprint covering the U.S., Europe, Asia, South America and the Middle East, he continues to find ways to engineer greater performance from some of the world's most iconic cars alongside the creation of the company's new world-class hypercar – the Hennessey Venom F5.

Social media
YouTube: hpedesign | Instagram: hennesseyperformance | Facebook: @hennesseype | Twitter: @HennesseyPerf

Venom 775 F-150
Venom 775 F-150
Venom 775 F-150
Venom 775 F-150
Venom 775 F-150 Engine Bay
Venom 775 F-150 Engine Bay
Venom 775 F-150 Front
Venom 775 F-150 Front
(PRNewsfoto/Hennessey Performance)
(PRNewsfoto/Hennessey Performance)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hennessey-unleashes-ford-performance-with-venom-775-f-150-301376794.html

SOURCE Hennessey Performance

