U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,755.17
    -34.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,078.84
    -104.94 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,033.13
    -187.06 (-1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.93
    -43.23 (-2.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.40
    +0.46 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.70
    +4.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    +0.16 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9834
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6980
    +0.1880 (+5.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1253
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.4090
    -1.6270 (-1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,102.98
    -459.48 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.41
    +8.88 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Hennessey Welcomes Warren Henry Auto Group

0
·3 min read

Hennessey Special Vehicles opens an authorized retailer in North Miami, Florida.

  • The Warren Henry Auto Group portfolio includes nearly two dozen of the world's finest brands

  • Hennessey Miami, with its trained product experts, will provide specialized sales and unparalleled service for the Venom F5 Coupe and Roadster hypercar

  • Southeast U.S. location ensures a premier ownership experience

SEALY, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hennessey Special Vehicles, the Texas-based hypercar manufacturer, is proud to announce its partnership with the Warren Henry Auto Group and the opening of its Hennessey showroom in North Miami, Florida.

Hennessey Venom F5 Chassis 05
Hennessey Venom F5 Chassis 05

South Florida is home to some of the world's most discerning and renowned car collectors. The addition of a Hennessey authorized retailer in the southeast region of the United States will complement the company's Texas location and provide more convenience to Hennessey's customers.

"Adding the Hennessey brand to our dealer group further expands our comprehensive automotive luxury and performance offerings with an iconic American hypercar manufacturer," remarked Erik Day, CFO & Partner, Warren Henry Auto Group. "Our customers are looking forward to experiencing the Venom F5, which is the world's most powerful hypercar."

Hennessey Miami will offer the Hennessey Venom F5, an American-made hypercar. Mid-mounted in its carbon-fiber monocoque chassis is Hennessey's celebrated twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter, 'Fury' V8 engine rated at an incredible 1,817 bhp. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a robust automated single-clutch gearbox. With a dry weight of under 3,100 pounds, the Venom F5 Roadster promises phenomenal performance and an engineered top speed exceeding 300 mph.

"We are very pleased to announce our partnership with the Warren Henry Auto Group," said John Hennessey, company founder and CEO. "The company's portfolio includes some of the most prestigious brands in the world. We are honored to partner with a team that shares our family ideals, brand philosophies, and values strong customer relationships."

About Warren Henry Auto Group

Warren Henry Auto Group, founded in 1976, is one of the most longstanding automotive dealerships in Florida. Their reputation is built on quality, community support, and employee appreciation. Warren Henry Auto Group carries a variety of vehicle brands such as Jaguar, Land Rover, INFINITI, Audi, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Hennessey, Koenigsegg, Toyota, Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Icon, and Vespa. Warren Henry Auto Group's corporate office is now located at 2300 NE 151st Street in North Miami. For more information, call (305) 690-6006 or visit warrenhenryauto.com

About Hennessey

Based in Sealy, Texas, the Hennessey business comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles, Hennessey Performance (HPE), Tuner School, and the Lonestar Motorsports Park. The company has re-engineered more than 12,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports, and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs – and boasts its own hypercars – the Venom GT and the Venom F5.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced cars by Hennessey from a wide variety of brands, including Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, and Jeep, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, more than 85 team members, and capacity to work on 40-50 vehicles at a time, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. The twin-turbocharged, 6.6-liter V8 Venom F5 hypercar sold out in 2021, with customer deliveries taking place from 2021-2023. Boasting 1,817 bhp and capable of speeds in excess of 300 mph, the company is delivering like never before on its mission of 'making fast cars faster.' HennesseySpecialVehicles.com | HennesseyPerformance.com

Social media

YouTube: HennesseyPerformanceF5 | Instagram: HennesseyPerformance | Facebook: @hennesseype | Twitter: @HennesseyPerf

Miami Hennessey
Miami Hennessey
Hennessey Venom F5 Chassis 05
Hennessey Venom F5 Chassis 05
Hennessey Venom F5 Chassis 05
Hennessey Venom F5 Chassis 05
Hennessey Venom F5 Chassis 05
Hennessey Venom F5 Chassis 05
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hennessey-welcomes-warren-henry-auto-group-301631481.html

SOURCE Hennessey Performance

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Recalls Another Million-Plus EVs. Investors Care This Time.

    Electric-vehicle giant Tesla is recalling vehicles for a glitch in the power windows. It can be fixed with an over-the-air software update, but the stock is down.

  • Tesla Recalls Nearly 1.1 Million Cars Over Window Pinching Concerns

    The recall applies to certain Tesla Model 3 vehicles for 2017-22 along with Model Ys for 2020-21 and Model S and Model X vehicles for 2021-22, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

  • Li Auto Surprises Car Buyers, and Investors, With Early SUV Launch

    The Chinese car company said it decided to move forward the launch "based on overwhelming market response in anticipation of its release.”

  • Ford shuffles management in a push to bolster supply chain, EV units

    The automaker said Chief Financial Officer John Lawler would take on the additional responsibility of overseeing the makeover of its global supply chain operations until it names a new supply chain chief. The global auto industry is undergoing rapid transformation as focus shifts to electric vehicles from those powered by gasoline, driving companies such as Ford and General Motors Co to commit big investments, while redrawing their strategies to compete in the fast-emerging market. Earlier this year, Ford said its electric vehicle and internal-combustion engine units would be run as separate entities, in a move aimed at supercharging its EV business.

  • Honda to cut car output by up to 40% in Japan on supply problems

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co said on Thursday it would reduce car output by up to 40% at two Japanese plants in early October because of ongoing supply chain and logistical problems. The cutback provides further evidence of problems automakers likely face in trying to increase production volumes in the second half of the financial year to the end of March to make up for a shortfall caused by a persistent shortage of chips and supply chain disruptions in the first half of the business year. Two lines at Honda's Suzuka plant in western Japan will cut back production by about 40% in early October, while its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, will cut back production plans by about 30% for the period.

  • Kittyhawk, Larry Page’s Flying-Car Company, Will Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Kittyhawk, the air-taxi company backed by billionaire Google co-founder Larry Page, will be closing down, dealing a setback to the long-elusive dream of developing flying cars. “We have made the decision to wind down Kittyhawk,” the company said on Twitter. “We’re still working on the details of what’s next.”The company’s technology is expected to live on in the form of its Wisk Aero joint venture with Boeing Co. Wisk’s operations won’t be affected by Kittyhawk’s shutdown, Boeing

  • Demand for the GMC Hummer Looks Strong. Electric Trucks Will Help GM Catch Tesla.

    Exact numbers are fuzzy, but GM looks to have amassed more than 260,000 orders for its GMC Hummer and Chevy Silverado trucks.

  • Ford Puts Focus on Electric-Vehicles Market With Management Changes

    The auto maker names Doug Field as its chief advanced product development and technology officer and expands Financial Chief John Lawler’s role to cover global supply-chain operations on an interim basis.

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q4 2022

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers. Major companies in the industry include Norfolk Southern Corp. and CSX Corp. In mid-September, a potential rail strike threatened to disrupt the industry the U.S. economy, but the Biden administration secured a tentative deal with company and union leaders a day before the strike deadline on Friday, Sept. 16.

  • Amazon Routinely Hired Dangerous Trucking Companies, With Deadly Consequences

    Its regular contractors were more than twice as likely to receive unsafe driving scores compared with similar outfits, a Journal analysis shows. Amazon says its network is safe. “Our goal is zero accidents, zero fatalities.”

  • General Motors (GM) & Hertz Partner for Massive Supply of EVs

    General Motors (GM) partners global vehicle rental company Hertz to supply nearly 175K EVs, including the commercial unit BrightDrop, over the next five years to expand the latter's electric fleet.

  • Textron Aviation basing air taxi program in Wichita

    Textron eAviation CEO Rob Scholl tells Vertical Magazine that the prototype design on the Bell Nexus program is now being done locally.

  • Honda Plans To Cut Car Production In Japan On Supply Issues

    Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) is planning to cut its car output by 40% at two of its Japanese plants. The automaker took the decision after considering the prevailing supply chain and logistical problems, Reuters reported. The cut raises concern about the company as it gears to make up for lost production in the first half of the year. Two lines at Honda's Suzuka plant in western Japan will reduce production by about 40% in early October. Also Read: TSMC Chief Blames Low-End Chips For Hindering

  • I-75 reopens in Florida after truck crash covers highway in beer

    Four semi trucks and a pickup were involved a Florida pile-up that left I-75 covered in Coors.

  • XPeng claims its G9 SUV is the world's fastest charging EV

    XPeng claims its G9 EV SUV offers the fastest charging in the world.

  • Ford Has Cost Issues, but a Cheap Valuation

    The company is facing inflationary and supply chain issues

  • Why Ford Stock Is Bouncing Back Today

    A day after Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares plunged due to the company warning that supply chain issues would eat into third-quarter results, investors are warming to the stock again. Shares of Ford were up as much as 3.7% on Wednesday on hopes that the company's issues, though severe, will be temporary. On Tuesday, Ford quantified the toll these issues were taking.

  • Mesa Airlines offers accelerated path to 1,500 hours in effort to combat pilot shortage

    Mesa Airlines said Thursday it has purchased 29 Pipistrel Alpha Trainer 2 aircraft, along with an option to acquire up to 75 more in the next year. The new fleet will be used to offer pilots an accelerated path to chalking up the 1,500 flight hours required to fly a commercial aircraft and aims to address the pilot shortage currently hurting U.S. airlines. "The pilot shortage could become a permanent feature of the airline industry if we don't get more aviators into the system," said Jonathan Or

  • Feds want drunk-driving detectors on all new cars after California crash that killed 9

    A fatal crash in Fresno County spurs a federal safety panel to push for new cars to have devices that would stop impaired drivers from operating the vehicles.

  • How One Airline Wants to Solve the Pilot Shortage: Lend Pilots Money to Fly

    Mesa Air plans to help pilots hit the FAA’s 1,500-hour flight-experience requirement for airline pilots by offering them interest-free loans to fly two-seat planes.