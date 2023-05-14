Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.1375

Hennessy Advisors, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HNNA) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.1375 per share on 5th of June. The dividend yield will be 7.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

View our latest analysis for Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before this announcement, Hennessy Advisors was paying out 83% of earnings, but a comparatively small 65% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 23.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 125%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Hennessy Advisors Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.0832 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.55. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Hennessy Advisors' earnings per share has shrunk at 24% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

Story continues

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Hennessy Advisors' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Hennessy Advisors has 3 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here