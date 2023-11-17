Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 37% of the company

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment VI implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

A total of 6 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

A look at the shareholders of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 37% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Hennessy Capital Investment VI.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hennessy Capital Investment VI?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Hennessy Capital Investment VI already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hennessy Capital Investment VI's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It looks like hedge funds own 13% of Hennessy Capital Investment VI shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's largest shareholder is Hennessy Capital LLC, with ownership of 25%. With 7.2% and 6.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Arena Capital Advisors, LLC and Atlas Merchant Capital LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Hennessy Capital Investment VI

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in their own names. It has a market capitalization of just US$473m, and the board has only US$1.0m worth of shares in their own names. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in Hennessy Capital Investment VI. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 31%, private equity firms could influence the Hennessy Capital Investment VI board. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Hennessy Capital Investment VI (of which 3 are significant!) you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

