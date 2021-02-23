U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

Hennick & Company and RATIO Design Complete Strategic Partnership

Hennick & Company
·4 min read
RATIO Leadership to Remain Significant Long-Term Equity Partners; Firm Poised for Sustained Growth and Success

TORONTO and INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hennick & Company, Inc. (“HennickCo”) announced today that it has completed a strategic partnership with RATIO Design (“RATIO”), one of the largest architecture and design firms in the U.S.

RATIO is an award-winning international design firm offering architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, urban design and preservation services. Founded in 1982, RATIO has design studios in Indianapolis, Chicago, Raleigh, Denver and Champaign, focusing primarily on workplace, K12, higher education, community, hospitality, residential and mixed-use design. To date, RATIO has completed projects in 41 states and 15 countries worldwide, designing for well-respected schools and universities, developers, multi-national corporations, institutional owners of real estate, and various federal and state governmental agencies. In 2020, RATIO was ranked as the 41st largest architecture firm in the U.S. by Building Design + Construction’s “Giants 400 Report.”

As part of the transaction, HennickCo acquired a significant interest in RATIO and, in accordance with its unique partnership philosophy, the firm’s senior management team will retain a significant equity stake and remain long-term partners. RATIO’s Founding Principal William Browne, Jr. will continue to lead the firm’s operations as President and remains its largest individual shareholder.

“We couldn’t feel more excited in this moment—for our people, our design work, and this partnership decision,” said William Browne, Jr., President of RATIO. “HennickCo’s infusion of capital and resources, business relationships and operational expertise will help to catapult RATIO to the next level, sustaining our design impact for many years to come.”

All members of RATIO’s senior management team will remain with the firm and will continue to operate the day-to-day operations, thereby providing long-term stability for the firm’s key talent, clients, and stakeholders. HennickCo and RATIO also established a ‘perpetual partnership model’ to allow for the next generation of the firm’s leaders to become equity partners over time and to ensure the partnership retains the most talented professionals. RATIO will remain headquartered in Indianapolis, IN and will continue to operate under its current brand name and in its current studios.

Bradley Hennick, Managing Director of HennickCo, said, “RATIO is a nationally recognized leader in architecture and design services in some of the fastest-growing and most dynamic markets in the United States. Our investment in RATIO will allow the firm to accelerate its impressive organic growth while providing additional capital and expertise to pursue targeted mergers with other design-oriented firms in contiguous markets.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT RATIO

RATIO Design is an international design firm, with studios in Indianapolis, Chicago, Raleigh, Denver and Champaign, IL. Clients trust RATIO to reimagine places of business, living, education, and community. The growing firm designs with creativity and empathy, collaborating across disciplines to inspire, sustain and enhance communities. Good design is inclusive, contextual, and timeless. As such, RATIO designs for impact. To learn more about RATIO’s award-winning work, visit www.ratiodesign.com.

ABOUT HENNICK & COMPANY

Hennick & Company is a private firm that invests in growth-oriented businesses and high-quality real estate for the long-term. Established by the Hennick family, which founded and owns a significant interest in Colliers International (NASDAQ:CIGI, TSX:CIGI) and FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV, TSX:FSV), HennickCo has made material investments in the financial services, facility services, manufacturing businesses as well as several large-scale institutional quality real estate properties. As a privately-owned company backed by permanent capital, HennickCo can invest in any industry or geography, in privately owned or publicly traded businesses, and at any point in the economic cycle. The firm does not have pre-determined investment hold periods and operates in an entrepreneurial fashion. HennickCo’s goal is to identify, invest in and participate in the growth of great businesses and high-quality real estate assets in partnership with strong leadership teams and its investment partners. To learn more about HennickCo, please visit our website at www.hennick.com.

MEDIA CONTACT, HENNICK & COMPANY:

Bradley Hennick
Hennick & Company
416.966.9500

MEDIA CONTACT, RATIO DESIGN:

Keri Kirschner
Pivot Marketing
keri@pivotmarketing.com


