Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Henry Boot (LON:BOOT), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Henry Boot, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = UK£36m ÷ (UK£610m - UK£189m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Henry Boot has an ROCE of 8.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Henry Boot's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Henry Boot doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 8.6% from 19% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Henry Boot in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 18% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Henry Boot and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

