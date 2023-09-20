Henry Boot PLC's (LON:BOOT) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 18% Below Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Henry Boot is UK£1.63 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Henry Boot's UK£1.98 share price signals that it might be 21% overvalued

Henry Boot's peers seem to be trading at a higher premium to fair value based onthe industry average of -27%

Does the September share price for Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£37.2m UK£27.3m UK£22.0m UK£19.1m UK£17.4m UK£16.4m UK£15.8m UK£15.5m UK£15.3m UK£15.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -19.37% Est @ -13.14% Est @ -8.79% Est @ -5.74% Est @ -3.60% Est @ -2.11% Est @ -1.06% Est @ -0.33% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 9.3% UK£34.0 UK£22.9 UK£16.9 UK£13.4 UK£11.2 UK£9.6 UK£8.5 UK£7.6 UK£6.9 UK£6.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£137m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£15m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (9.3%– 1.4%) = UK£196m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£196m÷ ( 1 + 9.3%)10= UK£81m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£218m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£2.0, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Henry Boot as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.339. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Henry Boot

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Consumer Durables market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Henry Boot, we've put together three fundamental elements you should further examine:

Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Henry Boot we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does BOOT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

