Hensoldt's (ETR:5UH) investors will be pleased with their respectable 37% return over the last year

Hensoldt AG (ETR:5UH) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 11% in the last month. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! After all, the share price is up a market-beating 36% in that time.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Hensoldt was able to grow EPS by 8.6% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 36% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 45.29.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Hensoldt has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Hensoldt's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Hensoldt boasts a total shareholder return of 37% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 11% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Hensoldt is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

But note: Hensoldt may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

