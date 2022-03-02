U.S. markets open in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,286.50
    -17.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,183.00
    -84.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,943.25
    -62.25 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.50
    -11.20 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.00
    +6.59 (+6.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    -0.28 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1090
    -0.0038 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3285
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2190
    +0.3290 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,940.52
    +493.48 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.12
    +12.13 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.96
    +40.76 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

Heparin Market Revenue worth $5.7 Billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·3 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

Heparin Industry is anticipated to register around 3% CAGR between 2022 and 2028 due to growing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with high demand for anticoagulants products.

Selbyville, Delaware, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global heparin market value is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Initiatives for increasing awareness levels through programs that aim in preventing thrombosis-associated complications in initial stages will augment the industry growth.

High demand for anticoagulant products for venous thromboembolism and coronary artery disease is a major impact rendering factor responsible for the market demand. Furthermore, organizations such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and CDC are undertaking initiatives for increasing awareness levels through programs that aim at preventing thrombosis-associated complications in initial stages. This will in turn increase the product demand and is expected to fuel the overall market size.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4837

Low molecular weight heparin segment accounted for USD 3,992.7 million in 2021 owing to increasing usage of low molecular weight heparin in surgeries and in the treatment of coagulation disorders. However, researchers at the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and the University of North Carolina (UNC) had developed a synthetic form of low molecular weight heparin that is safe and can be reversed in activity using an antidote called protamine. This synthetic heparin is safer and cost-effective than the available heparin which is derived from animals. Aforementioned factor will augment the business landscape.


Some major findings of the heparin market report include:

  • Arterial thrombosis may cause subsequent myocardial infraction and coronary artery disease that will foster the market outlook.

  • Presence of mass local manufacturers in Southeast Asia will further fuel the APAC industry revenue.

  • Major players operating in the market include Amphastar Pharmaceutical, Sanofi, Hepalink group, Pfizer, Leo Pharma, and Rovi SA among others.

Browse key industry insights spread across 140 pages with 237 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report, “Heparin Market Analysis By Product (Low Molecular Weight Heparin, Unfractionated Heparin), Source (Porcine, Bovine), Application (Venous Thromboembolism, Atrial Fibrillation/Flutter, Coronary Artery Disease), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2028” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/heparin-market

Porcine segment surpassed around USD 4,532.4 million in 2021. The porcine source heparin is widely used to prevent blood clots after surgery, during dialysis & blood transfusion and when collecting the blood samples. Furthermore, usage of porcine source heparin in patients with atrial fibrillation will further foster the market revenue.

Heparin market from atrial fibrillation/flutter segment is expected to witness over 3.1% CAGR during the analysis timeframe. High growth rate is owing increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation, as the risk of blood clot formation in heart may increase to five times. This may lead to increase in product demand. In addition, rising geriatric population that are prone to various chronic illness will significantly upsurge the business outlook.

Online pharmacy segment is estimated to witness more than 3.3% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. Online pharmacy offers benefits such as substantial discounts and availability of wide range of products and doorstep delivery. Moreover, rising popularity of online shopping among young population and millennials in emerging countries will foster the industry demand.

Asia Pacific heparin market is set to cross USD 1,139 million by 2028. Presence of large patient pool in highly populous countries such as India and China are prone to various types of chronic illness. Furthermore, presence of mass local manufacturers in Southeast Asia will further fuel the market expansion.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4837

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Why SoFi and Nordstrom Soared After Hours Tuesday

    Markets were weaker during the regular trading session, but investors got more optimistic about these two companies.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • How companies are assessing risks from the Russia-Ukraine war

    Shellye Archambeau, Former CEO of MetricStream and Board Member for Verizon, Nordstrom, Roper Technologies and Okta Inc, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how corporate leaders are dealing with impacts from rising Russia-Ukraine tensions and how diversity in boardrooms can help companies assess risks during uncertain times.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • SoFi stock soars after fintech company gives upbeat earnings outlook

    Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. were soaring 14% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the financial-technology company exceeded expectations with its earnings outlook.

  • Why iQiyi Stock Rocketed Higher on Tuesday

    Shares of iQiyi (NASDAQ: IQ) charged sharply higher on Tuesday, surging as much as 39.4%. For the fourth quarter, iQiyi generated revenue of 7.39 billion yuan (roughly $1.2 billion), which was essentially flat year over year. The company reported an operating loss of 975.2 million yuan ($153 million), much improved from its loss of 1.3 billion yuan in the prior-year period.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Plug Power’s Outlook Remains Strong, Boosting the Stock Despite Mixed Earnings

    Investors were cautiously optimistic after the company posted earnings after the markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Cassava: Making Big Things Happen? This 5-Star Analyst Thinks So

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) hogged the headlines last year both for good and bad reasons. The company’s Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate simufilam showed exceptional results in clinical trials - after 6 months, 9 months, and a 12-month analysis following treatment, patients’ cognitive behavior improved - impressing in what has always been a notoriously difficult to treat condition. But then the tables turned on the company, as accusations of data manipulation and unsound practices were made. So, w

  • Apple cuts Russia off from its products and services

    Apple has cut off sales of its products in Russia, as tech companies escalate measures against the country.

  • AMC earnings: Movie chain posts 'strongest quarterly results in two full years'

    AMC (AMC) Entertainment reported its quarterly results on Tuesday after the close. Investors had some idea of what to expect since the cinema theater chain posted some of its preliminary numbers last month.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Struggling Today

    Shares of several large bank stocks based in the U.S. struggled today, as broader markets continued to be impacted by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which is leading to a number of larger economic implications. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) traded roughly 5.3% down as of 1:37 p.m. ET today. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded 4.8% down and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 6% down.

  • Why Tesla, Ford, and General Motors Stocks Crashed

    Russia's attack on Ukraine seems to be causing collateral damage in the automotive market today. As of 12:40 p.m., shares of both Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are down steeply -- 6.9% and 5%, respectively. Rival electric car specialist Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is tumbling a bit, too.

  • Russia default 'extremely likely' if Ukraine crisis worsens, banking lobby says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia is very likely to default on foreign debt and its economy will suffer a double digit contraction this year after the West launched sanctions unprecedented in scale and coordination, a global banking industry lobby group said on Monday. The Institute of International Finance (IIF) estimated that half of the Russia's central bank's foreign reserves are held in countries which have imposed freezes on its assets, severely shrinking the bank's policymaking firepower. "If we stay here and this (the crisis) escalates, then default and restructuring is likely," Elina Ribakova, the lobby group's deputy chief economist told reporters during a media call.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • Rivian raises EV prices by 20%, inviting customer ire, taunt from Musk

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -U.S. electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc said on Tuesday it has increased selling prices of its vehicles by about 20% due to inflationary pressures and higher component costs, angering some customers. The price increase also invited caustic comments from Elon Musk, chief executive of rival Tesla Inc, who tweeted that Rivian's "negative gross margin will be staggering" and it is "near impossible" for other firms to make affordable electric pickup trucks. Rivian, in which Amazon.com Inc holds a 20% stake, said the starting price of its R1T electric pickup trucks has gone up by about 17% and its R1S sport utility vehicles by about 20%.