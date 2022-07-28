Heparin Market Size to Grow by USD 2.29 billion, 37% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heparin is an anticoagulant that prevents the formation of blood clots. It is used for the prevention and treatment of thrombotic events, such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, as well as atrial fibrillation. It is also used to prevent excess coagulation during procedures such as extracorporeal circulation and cardiac surgery replacement therapy.
The heparin market size is expected to grow by USD 2.29 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period.
Get a comprehensive report summary describing the heparin market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format
Heparin Market 2021-2025: Scope
The heparin market report covers the following areas:
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
Heparin Market 2021-2025: Driver and Challenge
The increasing prevalence of coagulation disorders is driving the growth of the heparin market. Some of the common coagulation disorders include Von Willebrand disease, hemophilia, deep venous thrombosis, hypercoagulable states, and clotting factor deficiencies. The increasing prevalence of these coagulation disorders needs continuous monitoring for further medical interventions. Furthermore, physicians recommend coagulation tests during major surgeries.
The side effects of heparin will challenge the growth of the heparin market. Bleeding is the main side effect of heparin. Other adverse effects include heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, heparin-associated osteoporosis, skin reactions, eosinophilia, and allergic reactions. Among these, heparin-induced thrombocytopenia and osteoporosis are the most common. Hence, the use of heparin is decreasing due to its side effects. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the side effects of heparin will hamper the growth of the global heparin market.
Heparin Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Product
Geography
Heparin Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist heparin market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the heparin market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the heparin market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the heparin market vendors
Related Reports
Venous Blood Collection Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Hairy Cell Leukemia Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Heparin Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.29 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.75
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
Europe at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, China, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA, Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Viatris Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces analysis
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Low-molecular-weight heparin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Low-molecular-weight heparin
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Route of administration
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Route of administration
6.3 Subcutaneous injection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.4 Intravenous/infusion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.5 Market opportunity by Route of administration
7 Customer landscape
7.1 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.7 Key leading countries
8.8 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.
11.4 Baxter International Inc.
11.5 Eisai Co. Ltd.
11.6 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
11.7 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
11.8 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA
11.9 Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
11.10 Pfizer Inc.
11.11 Sanofi SA
11.12 Viatris Inc.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research methodology
12.4 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heparin-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-29-billion-37-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-europe---technavio-301593545.html
SOURCE Technavio