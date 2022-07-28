Heparin Market Size to Grow by USD 2.29 billion, 37% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heparin is an anticoagulant that prevents the formation of blood clots. It is used for the prevention and treatment of thrombotic events, such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, as well as atrial fibrillation. It is also used to prevent excess coagulation during procedures such as extracorporeal circulation and cardiac surgery replacement therapy.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Heparin Market by Product, Route of Administration, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The heparin market size is expected to grow by USD 2.29 bn from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06% during the forecast period.

Heparin Market 2021-2025: Scope

The heparin market report covers the following areas:

Heparin Market 2021-2025: Driver and Challenge

The increasing prevalence of coagulation disorders is driving the growth of the heparin market. Some of the common coagulation disorders include Von Willebrand disease, hemophilia, deep venous thrombosis, hypercoagulable states, and clotting factor deficiencies. The increasing prevalence of these coagulation disorders needs continuous monitoring for further medical interventions. Furthermore, physicians recommend coagulation tests during major surgeries.

The side effects of heparin will challenge the growth of the heparin market. Bleeding is the main side effect of heparin. Other adverse effects include heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, heparin-associated osteoporosis, skin reactions, eosinophilia, and allergic reactions. Among these, heparin-induced thrombocytopenia and osteoporosis are the most common. Hence, the use of heparin is decreasing due to its side effects. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the side effects of heparin will hamper the growth of the global heparin market.

Heparin Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Heparin Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist heparin market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the heparin market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the heparin market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the heparin market vendors

Heparin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.06% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.75 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 37% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA, Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Low-molecular-weight heparin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Low-molecular-weight heparin

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Route of administration

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Route of administration

6.3 Subcutaneous injection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Intravenous/infusion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Route of administration

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 Key leading countries

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.

11.4 Baxter International Inc.

11.5 Eisai Co. Ltd.

11.6 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

11.7 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

11.8 Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA

11.9 Nanjing Kingfriend Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

11.10 Pfizer Inc.

11.11 Sanofi SA

11.12 Viatris Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

