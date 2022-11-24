Hepatitis C Testing Market Report (2022 to 2030) - QIAGEN N.V., Abbott Laboratories Inc., BioGenex, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bayer AG and AccuQuick
Pune, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global hepatitis c testing market is expected to clock US$ 2.42 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Hepatitis C Testing Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”
Growth Drivers
The global rise in the prevalence of HCV infections especially both in developed and developing countries is the major factor contributing to the growth of the global hepatitis C testing market. Key players developing innovative tests and techniques for hepatitis infection diagnosis, government and non-government organizations taking initiatives to spread awareness for hepatitis testing and vaccination is leading to growth in the global hepatitis C testing market.
The global hepatitis c testing market has been analyzed from four perspectives: technique, test, end user, and region.
Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/hepatitis-c-testing-market/7962
Excerpts from ‘By Technique Segmentation’
Based on technique, the global hepatitis c testing market is subdivided into, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and immunoassays, and others. It has been analyzed that the polymerase chain reaction segment is dominating the global market. This is because of the specificity of the PCR technique and the increasing rate of HCV infections globally. On the other hand, immunoassay techniques are expected to observe a high growth rate during the forecast period due to faster results.
Excerpts from ‘By Test Segmentation’
The global hepatitis c testing market has been divided into genotype tests, antibody tests, and viral load tests based on the test. The antibody test segment dominates the global market. This dominance is attributed to the benefits of antibody tests and advancements in the testing of the hepatitis C virus. Demand for other tests like genotype tests, viral load tests, etc. are going to increase in the forecast period due to improvements and test accuracies and adoption by professionals.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Based on region, the global hepatitis c testing market has been segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
Asia Pacific is expected to observe a high CAGR in the hepatitis C testing market. This is attributed to the rising cases of hepatitis and other liver diseases. The lack of management of liver-related conditions is encouraging many key players to come up with innovative testing methods. Support from the government in spreading awareness of hepatitis is also responsible for this estimation.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
The prominent players operating in the global hepatitis C testing market are
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Bayer AG
OraSure Technologies, Inc.
Abbott Laboratories Inc.
Roche Diagnostics (H. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.)
QIAGEN N.V.
STD Rapid Test Kits
AccuQuick
BioGenex
Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/hepatitis-c-testing-market/7962
Table of Content
INTRODUCTION
Market Ecosystem
Timeline Under Consideration
Historical Years – 2020
Base Year – 2021
Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030
Currency Used in the Report
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Approach
Data Collection Methodology
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Approach
Bottom Up
Top Down
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations and Assumptions
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)
MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
Restraints/Challenges
Opportunities
GLOBAL HEPATITIS C TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNIQUE
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Immunoassays
Others
GLOBAL HEPATITIS C TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TEST
Genotype Tests
Antibody Tests
Viral Load Tests
GLOBAL HEPATITIS C TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER
Stand-alone Laboratories
Hospital-based Laboratories
Others
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
Granular insights at global/regional/country level
Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
Winning imperatives
Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
Distributor Landscape Assessment
Pricing Intelligence
Customer Base Assessment
Investment & Initiatives Analysis
'Business Profile' of Key Players
Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Hepatitis C Testing Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=LJEbDO3WPBkVTcCIfeg4rtT95jUb1eOLAze9yTJG&report_id=7962&license=Single
About Us:
Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.
CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter