Hepatitis C Testing Market Report (2022 to 2030) - QIAGEN N.V., Abbott Laboratories Inc., BioGenex, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bayer AG and AccuQuick

Pune, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global hepatitis c testing market is expected to clock US$ 2.42 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Hepatitis C Testing Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Growth Drivers

The global rise in the prevalence of HCV infections especially both in developed and developing countries is the major factor contributing to the growth of the global hepatitis C testing market. Key players developing innovative tests and techniques for hepatitis infection diagnosis, government and non-government organizations taking initiatives to spread awareness for hepatitis testing and vaccination is leading to growth in the global hepatitis C testing market.

The global hepatitis c testing market has been analyzed from four perspectives: technique, test, end user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Technique Segmentation’

Based on technique, the global hepatitis c testing market is subdivided into, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and immunoassays, and others. It has been analyzed that the polymerase chain reaction segment is dominating the global market. This is because of the specificity of the PCR technique and the increasing rate of HCV infections globally. On the other hand, immunoassay techniques are expected to observe a high growth rate during the forecast period due to faster results.

Excerpts from ‘By Test Segmentation’

The global hepatitis c testing market has been divided into genotype tests, antibody tests, and viral load tests based on the test. The antibody test segment dominates the global market. This dominance is attributed to the benefits of antibody tests and advancements in the testing of the hepatitis C virus. Demand for other tests like genotype tests, viral load tests, etc. are going to increase in the forecast period due to improvements and test accuracies and adoption by professionals.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global hepatitis c testing market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Asia Pacific is expected to observe a high CAGR in the hepatitis C testing market. This is attributed to the rising cases of hepatitis and other liver diseases. The lack of management of liver-related conditions is encouraging many key players to come up with innovative testing methods. Support from the government in spreading awareness of hepatitis is also responsible for this estimation.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global hepatitis C testing market are

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bayer AG

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Roche Diagnostics (H. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.)

QIAGEN N.V.

STD Rapid Test Kits

AccuQuick

BioGenex

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL HEPATITIS C TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNIQUE Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Immunoassays Others GLOBAL HEPATITIS C TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TEST Genotype Tests Antibody Tests Viral Load Tests GLOBAL HEPATITIS C TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Stand-alone Laboratories Hospital-based Laboratories Others

