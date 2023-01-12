U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,990.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,105.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,470.50
    -6.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,856.20
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.50
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.90
    +8.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.23 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0772
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5540
    -0.0670 (-1.85%)
     

  • Vix

    21.09
    +0.51 (+2.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6530
    -0.7720 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,219.11
    +801.83 (+4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.85
    +19.13 (+4.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.98
    +30.49 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,473.52
    +27.52 (+0.10%)
     

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market is Forecasted to Reach Nearly USD 1.95 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Scenario and Regional Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research
·12 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market in the forecast period 2023-2030. The expected CAGR of hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market is tend to be around 8.2% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2022, and it would grow up to USD 1.95 billion by 2030

SYDNEY, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research Published Latest Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market Study with an in-depth analysis of the current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. By following several steps of collecting and analyzing market data, this finest market research report is structured by expert team. This Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market report highlights key market dynamics of the sector and encompasses historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the related industry. Moreover, the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs report also contains all the information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements while detailing the actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers, acquisitions, and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market in the forecast period 2023-2030. The expected CAGR of the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market is tend to be around 8.2% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2022, and it would grow up to USD 1.95 billion by 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Gain Access to a Sample PDF of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-hepatocellular-carcinoma-drugs-market

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a major kind of primary liver cancer that arises from the liver cells or hepatocytes. The disease is more prevalent in patients with hepatitis B, hepatitis C, cirrhosis, obesity, and diabetes. Diagnosis of this condition is largely done by several imaging tests such as ultrasound, CT scan, MRI, and liver biopsy. Treatment includes ablation therapy in addition to chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted drug therapy. Mjority of HCC is witnessed in patients with end-stage of liver dysfunction.

The incidence of HCC has evolved considerably during the past few decades and it has become the third leading cause of deaths by cancer globally. The incidence of hepatitis B and hepatitis C chronic liver diseases are growing, the incidence of HCC is prevalent in Asia and Africa, with prevalence rates in men of 35 per 100,000 populations.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

  • Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market.

  • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

  • Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

  • Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Some of the major players operating in the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market are:

  • Exelixis, Inc (U.S.)

  • Merck & Co., Inc.(U.S.)

  • AstraZeneca (U.K.)

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

  • Lilly (U.S.)

  • SillaJen, Inc (South Korea)

  • Bayer AG (Germany)

  • Janssen Global Services, LLC (U.S.)

  • Pfizer Inc (U.S.)

  • CELGENE CORPORATION (U.S.)

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

  • Gilead Sciences, Inc (U.S.)

  • GSK plc (U.K.)

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)

  • Eisai Co., Ltd (Japan)

  • Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

  • Polaris Group (U.S.)

  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

  • PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC (U.S.)

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-hepatocellular-carcinoma-drugs-market

Opportunities:

  • Increasing Strategic Collaborations Between Organizations

The manufactures are focused on several strategic collaborations to jointly develop and commercialize immunotherapies that are indicated to treat wide range of tumors. For instance, in 2014, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. made a strategic collaboration agreement to jointly develop and commercialize several immunotherapies as single and combination therapies with Opdivo, to help address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Additionally, in 2015, Novartis Pharmaceuticals initiated the Phase 2 trials to compare the safety and efficacy for dovitinib and sorafenib in adult patients for treating advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

  • Increasing Prevalence of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

According to the latest research by International Journal of Cancer Research and Treatment, 2014, HCC is the sixth most common type of cancer worldwide and third most common cause of death worldwide, fifth for men and eighth for women. The disease accounts for more than 5% of all cancers and for 80-90% of primary liver cancers. Furthermore, as per the Addis Ababa University, 2017, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) resulted in around 854,000 new cases of liver cancer and 810,000 related deaths in 2015

Key Market Segments Covered in Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market:

By Drug Class

  • PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors

  • Atezolizumab (Tecentriq)

  • Avelumab (Bavencio)

  • Durvalumab (Imfinzi)

  • Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

  • Gefitinib

By Treatment Type

  • Medication

  • Surgery

  • Chemotherapy

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Homecare

  • Specialty Clinics

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacy

  • Online Pharmacy

  • Retail Pharmacy

Key Industry Drivers:

  • Increased Prevalence of Liver Cancer

According to a survey by the Health Science Department, University of California, Los Angeles, (UCLA), 2017, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) accounts for three-quarters of liver cancers in the U.S. with almost 40,000 Americans diagnosed with liver cancer in 2017 and above 28,000 deaths are reported from the disease. Furthermore, in April 2018, Eli Lilly and Company completed a Phase 3 research study of Cyramza as a single agent in the second-line treatment of people suffering from hepatocellular carcinoma.

  • Rising Approval of Novel Drugs

There are several clinical advancements combined with the approval of novel drugs by the regulatory agencies for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma is enhancing growth of the market. For instance, in April 2017, the U.S. FDA expanded the indications of regorafenib manufactured by Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc., for treatment of patients suffering from hepatocellular carcinoma. The therapy showed major improvement in survival for patients after the failure of standard treatments. Furthermore, in 2017, the U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval for nivolumab (Opdivo) drug developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb for treating hepatocellular carcinoma.

Browse a Detailed Summary of the Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hepatocellular-carcinoma-drugs-market

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The major countries covered in the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market Report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific has witnessed the highest growth for hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market throughout the forecasted period due to the developing number of R&D activities attempted by the companies in the region to create effective treatments for treating of hepatocellular carcinoma.

North America dominates the market due to the presence of key manufacturers of the product and treatment processes.

It's in your best interest to take this report into consideration because:

  • Strong and extensive research methods were used to construct this study. The thoroughness and precision of the market reports produced by Data Bridge Market Research have earned them a great reputation.

  • A complete picture of the competitive scenario of Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market is depicted by this report.

  • The wide range of research on how these innovations may affect market expansion in the future.

  • The report's findings are presented in an approachable format, with accompanying visuals (such as histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc.) that make the data readily digestible.

  • The potential, threats, and difficulties in the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market, as well as the factors driving and restraining it, are discussed at length.

  • It gives an all-encompassing evaluation of the anticipated conduct of the future market and the changing market condition.

  • This study provides a number of strategic business approaches to assist you in making educated business decisions.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market: Route of Administration

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market, By Drug Class

  8. Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market, By Treatment Type

  9. Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market, By Route of Administration

  10. Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market, By End User

  11. Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel

  12. Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market, By Region

  13. Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market: Company Landscape

  14. SWOT Analyses

  15. Company Profile

  16. Questionnaires

  17. Related Reports

Get the Full Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-hepatocellular-carcinoma-drugs-market

Explore More Reports:

  • Bursitis Treatment Market, By Devices (Surgical Device, Diagnostics & Monitoring Devices and Vision Care),  Drug (Glaucoma Drugs, Retinal Disorder Drugs, Dry Eye Drugs, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Inflammation Drugs, Other Drugs), Delivery Type (Capsules & Tablets, Gels, Eye Drops, Eye Ointment, Eye Solutions), End Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-bursitis-treatment-market

  • Veterinary Clostridium Vaccine Market, By Disease (Swine Pneumonia, Avian Influenza, Rabies, Coccidiosis, Brucellosis, Canine Distemper), Type (Poultry, Livestock, Aquaculture, Porcine, Canine), Technology (Inactivated, Toxoid, Recombinant), Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospital, Veterinary Clinic, Veterinary Research Institute, Retail Pharmacy), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-veterinary-clostridium-vaccine-market

  • Rabies Diagnostics Market, By Diagnostic Method (Fluorescent Antibody Test, Immunohistochemical Test, Amplification Methods, Histologic Examination, Serology Tests), Technology (ELISA/Immunohistochemistry, Chromatography Techniques, PCR, Others), End-Users (Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Cancer Palliative Care Clinics, Pharmacies), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-rabies-diagnostics-market

  • Biopsy Devices Market, By Product (Needle-Based Biopsy Instruments, Procedure Trays, Localization Wires, Other Products), Guidance Technique (Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy, Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy, MRI-Guided Biopsy, Other Guidance Techniques), Application (Breast Biopsy, Lung Biopsy, Colorectal Biopsy, Prostate Biopsy, Other Applications), End User (Hospitals, Academic and Research Institutes, Diagnostic and Imaging Centers) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-biopsy-devices-market

  • Cancer Biomarkers Market, By Type (Genetic Biomarkers, Protein Biomarkers, Other Cancer Biomarkers) Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Blood Cancer, Melanoma, Ovarian Cancer, Liver Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Other Cancer Types), Technology (Imaging Technologies, Omic Technologies, Cytogenetic-Based Tests and Immunoassays), Applications  (Drug Discovery and Development, Personalized Medicine, Diagnostics and Others), End User (Hospitals, Academic and Cancer Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centres and Diagnostic Laboratories) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cancer-biomarkers-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid ongoing meme stock rally

    The current meme stock rally has Bed Bath & Beyond shares surging amid bankruptcy speculation while Party City's stock slides lower.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Jumped Today

    Shares of growth and technology companies are leading the market higher today, but alternative energy company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was outpacing even the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index. While the Nasdaq was up by 1.1% as of 12:45 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was higher by 6% at that time. Investors have been feeling better about growth stocks over the past few days as they anticipate inflation data to keep heading in the right direction, which could mean the Federal Reserve will slow interest rate hikes.

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How a Janitor Built an $8 Million Fortune Without Touching Cryptos, Stock Options or Leverage

    Ronald Reid was the last person you would expect to be a millionaire. He used safety pins to hold his old coats together and cut his own firewood well into his 90s. He drove a second-hand Toyota Yaris and resisted new purchases. To stay updated with top startup investments, sign up for Benzinga’s Startup Investing & Equity Crowdfunding Newsletter His only real indulgence may have been his daily English muffin and a cup of coffee at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont, where a friend rem

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • Tom Brady owned more than 1M FTX shares before collapse, a stake that's likely gone

    The FTX collapse has left the cryptocurrency world reeling and former brand ambassador Tom Brady held over 1 million shares before it filed for bankruptcy.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars amid meme stock rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses the move higher in meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday as short interest rises.

  • How Do I Know If I'm Rich?

    Openly discussing the topic can be uncomfortable. But you've probably wondered who can be considered truly rich and whether you fit that definition (or ever will). According to Schwab's 2022 Modern Wealth Survey, the average American thinks being rich means … Continue reading → The post How Do You Know If You Are Rich? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Amazon Stock Is Rallying Again Today

    Amazon maintained its buy rating with one Wall Street analyst, and has had some other bullish news flow of late.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis and Other Marijuana Stocks Just Popped

    Investors in marijuana stocks such as Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB), Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), and Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) are having a good day today -- their first after four days of nonstop selling for some of these stocks. Through 12:12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, shares of Curaleaf are gaining 1.3%, and Aurora Cannabis is up 2.6%, while Tilray stock is leading the whole sector higher with a big 6% gain. The growing popularity of medical marijuana apparently is behind it all.

  • Stocks moving ahead of the close: Airbnb, Crocs, Lucid, Affirm

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith details some of the top trending stocks ahead of Wednesday's closing bell.

  • Republicans’ first bill makes tax fraud easier for high earners

    Republicans set the tone for their next two years running the House of Representatives by enacting legislation that would add $114 billion to the deficit over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

  • Wall Street Analysts Think TSMC (TSM) Could Surge 33.2%: Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The mean of analysts' price targets for TSMC (TSM) points to a 33.2% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • Microsoft Says It Will Give US Workers Unlimited Time Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it is shifting vacation policy to give US workers unlimited time off, matching a system already in place at its LinkedIn unit.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Flights Latest: Departures Resume After FAA Lifts Ground StopRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau S

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia