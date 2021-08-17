U.S. markets closed

Hepatorenal Syndrome Clinical Trial Review: Drug Development Pipeline Analysis Report

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·5 min read

Around 3+ key companies are developing therapies for Hepatorenal Syndrome. Noorik Biopharmaceuticals has its Hepatorenal Syndrome drug candidates in the mid to advanced stage (Phase II). An increase in the understanding of diagnosis and treatment of Hepatorenal Syndrome will stimulate the research and developmental activities due to the disease’s effective treatment.

DelveInsight’s “Hepatorenal Syndrome Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in the Hepatorenal Syndrome pipeline landscapes. It comprises Hepatorenal Syndrome pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Hepatorenal Syndrome therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Hepatorenal Syndrome pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Hepatorenal Syndrome Pipeline Report

  • Major companies such as Noorik Biopharmaceuticals, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, BioVie, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Hepatorenal Syndrome treatment scenario.

  • Cumberland is also currently fetroban in an injectable formulation in a Phase II study in patients with Hepatorenal Syndrome (HRS), a life-threatening condition involving progressive kidney failure.

  • In November 2018, the US FDA granted orphan drug designation for terlipressin (BIV 201) of BioVie to treat Hepatorenal Syndrome.

  • BIV201 is administered as a patent-pending liquid formulation. The Company is also planning a pivotal Phase 3 study of BIV201 in treating hepatorenal syndrome-acute kidney injury (HRS-AKI) in 2022.

  • Ambrisentan, a small molecule, is a well-characterized endothelin receptor antagonist. Given that ambrisentan is a potent drug, there is some indication that significantly smaller doses of ambrisentan may block the effects of endothelin. The drug is being evaluated in the Phase II stage of development.

Get an overview of pipeline landscape @ Hepatorenal Syndrome Clinical Trials Analysis


Hepatorenal Syndrome is a type of progressive kidney failure seen in people with severe liver damage, most often caused by cirrhosis.

Hepatorenal Syndrome Emerging Drugs

  • Ambrisentan: Noorik Biopharmaceuticals

Ambrisentan, a small molecule, is a well-characterized endothelin receptor antagonist. Ambrisentan can block the effects of endothelin on both the ETA and ETB receptors. The drug is in phase II of clinical trials for the treatment of Hepatorenal Syndrome. Ambrisentan (N-003) proved safe and well-tolerated with all subjects completing the Phase I study.

  • Ifetroban: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Ifetroban is a potent antagonist of the thromboxane prostanoid (TPr) receptor, with several functions comprising smooth muscle contraction, platelet aggregation, and inflammation. Preclinical work on this molecule showed that inhibiting TPr with ifetroban enhances cardiac survival while increasing cardiac output in multiple animal models. The drug is in phase II of clinical trials for the treatment of Hepatorenal Syndrome.

For further information, refer to the detailed report @ Hepatorenal Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutics

Scope of Hepatorenal Syndrome Pipeline Drug Insight

  • Coverage: Global

  • Major Players: 3+ Key Players

  • Prominent Players: Noorik Biopharmaceuticals, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, BioVie, and many others.

  • Key Drugs Profiles: 3+ Products

  • Phases:

· Hepatorenal Syndrome Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)
· Hepatorenal Syndrome Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)
· Hepatorenal Syndrome Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)
· Hepatorenal Syndrome Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates
· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

  • Mechanism of Action:

· Thromboxane A2 receptor antagonists
· Endothelin A receptor antagonists
· Vasopressin receptor agonists

  • Molecule Types:

· Natural metabolites
· Monoclonal antibodies
· Small molecule

  • Route of Administration:

· Subcutaneous
· Intravenous
· Oral
· Intramuscular

  • Product Types:

· Monotherapy
· Combination
· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Hepatorenal Syndrome Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

  • What are the current options for Hepatorenal Syndrome treatment?

  • How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Hepatorenal Syndrome?

  • How many are Hepatorenal Syndrome emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Hepatorenal Syndrome?

  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Hepatorenal Syndrome market?

  • Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

  • What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Hepatorenal Syndrome?

  • What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Hepatorenal Syndrome therapies?

  • What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Hepatorenal Syndrome?

  • How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Hepatorenal Syndrome?

Table of Contents

1

Hepatorenal Syndrome Report Introduction

2

Hepatorenal Syndrome Executive Summary

3

Hepatorenal Syndrome Overview

4

Hepatorenal Syndrome Pipeline Therapeutics

5

Hepatorenal Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment

6

Hepatorenal Syndrome – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

7

Hepatorenal Syndrome Late Stage Products (Phase III)

8

Hepatorenal Syndrome Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8.1

Ambrisentan: Noorik Biopharmaceuticals

8.2

Ifetroban: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

9

Hepatorenal Syndrome Early Stage Products (Phase I)

10

Hepatorenal Syndrome Preclinical stage products

10.1

Terlipressin: BioVie

11

Hepatorenal Syndrome Inactive Products

12

Hepatorenal Syndrome Key Companies

13

Hepatorenal Syndrome Key Products

14

Hepatorenal Syndrome Unmet Needs

15

Hepatorenal Syndrome Market Drivers and Barriers

16

Hepatorenal Syndrome Future Perspectives and Conclusion

17

Hepatorenal Syndrome Analyst Views

18

Appendix

19

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Healthcare Consulting services comprising credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

